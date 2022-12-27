Read full article on original website
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 30th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 29th:. Immunocore Holdings plc IMCR: This late-stage biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 56.1% over the last 60 days. Immunocore...
ASML Stock Falls on News of a Huawei Patent Application. Time to Sell?
After a strong rally from multiyear lows in early October, shares of leading chip equipment maker ASML (NASDAQ: ASML) are falling once again. While tech stocks have been selling off in general in the final days of 2022, ASML shareholders have extra reason for worry: Chinese tech giant Huawei just filed for a patent on the same type of advanced chipmaking equipment ASML has a monopoly on.
Why TG Therapeutics Stock Was a Solid Winner This Week
Biotech investors live for the day when one of their companies gets an investigational therapy approved. That happy circumstance occurred very recently for TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TGTX); as a result, the company's share price blasted almost 46% higher this week, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence. So...
This High-Opportunity Stock Was Sold Off in 2022, Despite Improved Business
Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ: EBC), a $22 billion asset bank based in Boston, continues to be one of my favorite mid-cap stocks with excellent fundamentals. The stock is down more than 18% this year, with the banking sector struggling in general. But that's actually slightly better than the broader market and the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. Bank stocks may continue to struggle in the near term for a couple of reasons: First, interest rates are still rising, and second, the market is factoring in a potential recession next year.
3 Top Stocks With Dividend Yields Above 10%
It’s common for investors to park their hard-earned cash into income-generating assets. After all, there are few sweeter feelings than getting paid. And in a historically-volatile 2022, many investors have turned to dividend-paying stocks. It’s easy to understand why; dividends help alleviate drawdowns in other positions, and of course,...
Elon Musk Faces Margin Call on Loan Used to Purchase Twitter
Tesla (US:TSLA) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk had to meet a margin call from creditors holding the stock as collateral for loans financing his Twitter acquisition, Barron's reported on Thursday. A margin call is triggered when the value of the collateral securing the loan falls below an agreed ratio, and...
2 Beaten-Down Warren Buffett Growth Stocks That Could Go Parabolic
Fear has gripped the market and crushed valuations for growth stocks over the last year, and the growth-heavy Nasdaq Composite's level has fallen a staggering 35% across the stretch. But as world-renowned investor and Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett famously said: It pays to be greedy when others are fearful.
Bitcoin Seen Dropping Lower Before Shooting Back Up
Billionaire Tim Draper says bitcoin (BTC) could hit $250,000 next year while renowned investor Mark Mobius counters it could crash to $10,000. Who's right?. That's anyone's guess but for now, the world's largest cryptocurrency and the beleaguered cryptocurrency market it helped usher is expected to remain in the doldrums for much of next year, if not longer.
The 7 Biggest Stock Market Trends to Watch in 2023
With 2022 quickly becoming a dumpster fire, many beleaguered investors are looking tostock market trendsto watch in 2023. Given the cyclical nature of the capital markets, several folks hold out hope that the new year can bring good tidings. While that certainly might happen for specific sectors, it’s best to prepare for a wide range of outcomes. Flexibility will be key moving forward.
Here is What to Know Beyond Why Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG) is a Trending Stock
Covenant Logistics (CVLG) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this truckload transportation services provider have returned -7% over the past month...
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Stock Moves -0.29%: What You Should Know
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) closed the most recent trading day at $212.99, moving -0.29% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.2%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.86%. Prior to today's trading,...
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares set to rise in final session of 2022 on U.S. jobs data
BENGALURU, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Indian shares are set to open higher on Friday, tracking gains in U.S. markets on jobs data. India's NSE stock futures listed on the Singapore exchange SINc1 were up 0.34% at 18,342.50, as of 8:10 a.m. IST. Wall Street equities closed higher overnight after weekly...
I'm Buying These 3 Resilient Stocks During a Bear Market
In a bull market, it's common for investors to chase growth stocks for attractive capital gains. However, the market has reversed sharply this year and plunged both the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite index and bellwether S&P 500 into a punishing bear market. In a sharp U turn, investors are now refocusing their attention on resilience and stability as the bear market drags on.
Are Investors Undervaluing Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Considering these...
Got $1,000? 2 Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade or Longer
Even if you don't have a lot of money to invest in the stock market right now, staying consistent and gradually adding to your portfolio amid the market's ups and downs can help you build a powerhouse portfolio that sets you up for a stronger financial future. An investment amount...
Brokers Suggest Investing in Palo Alto (PANW): Read This Before Placing a Bet
The recommendations of Wall Street analysts are often relied on by investors when deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock. Media reports about these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts changing their ratings often affect a stock's price. Do they really matter, though?. Let's take a look at what these...
Why Palantir, C3.ai, and Shopify Stocks All Gained Ground Today
The recent volatility that has plagued the major stock market indexes continued this week. After several days of declines, Wall Street was finally able to mount a rally Thursday as investors digested the latest unemployment report, which brought some (potentially) good news. The Federal Reserve Bank's campaign of rising interest rates may finally be cooling the overheated economy -- at least if the job numbers are any indication.
McKesson (MCK) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
McKesson (MCK) closed at $375.12 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.91%. Heading into today, shares of the prescription...
Will Apple (AAPL) Stock Bounce Back in 2023?
Even in a week like this, when markets are thin and interest is minimal, Apple (AAPL) has been garnering a lot of attention. The stock closed at a new 52-week low when traders returned from the holiday on Tuesday, but any hopes of that level forming a support off which it could bounce were dashed yesterday, when AAPL led market slower after a promising start to the day. It is now at its lowest level since June of 2020:
Petrobras (PBR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Petrobras (PBR) closed the most recent trading day at $10.68, moving -1.57% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.75% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.84%. Coming into today, shares of the oil and...
