Wheatfield, IN

indiana105.com

Water Leak Leads to Closure of Hammond Public Library

In Hammond, the public library on State Street will be closed for an undetermined amount of time for repairs, a message at their website said. At the Hammond Public Library Facebook page, the library says a line of their overhead sprinkler system froze and burst over the holiday weekend, causing extensive damage to the building. They also said digital material is still accessible 24/7 and for updates to check their website and social media accounts. Here is a link to the Hammond Public Library website.
HAMMOND, IN
indiana105.com

Purdue Extension-Lake County to Host Winter Sowing Workshop

In Lake County, a workshop is coming up on sowing seeds outside now, when it’s cold. Purdue Extension says it’s an alternative to starting seeds indoors and germination rates are usually pretty high. Horticulturist Dolly Foster will host a Winter Sowing Workshop January 11th, 2023, 6 to 8 pm at Purdue Extension-Lake County office in Crown Point; registration deadline is January 10th, here is the link — https://purdue.ca1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_8dMrg1r8WffIkQu .
LAKE COUNTY, IN

