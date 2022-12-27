In Hammond, the public library on State Street will be closed for an undetermined amount of time for repairs, a message at their website said. At the Hammond Public Library Facebook page, the library says a line of their overhead sprinkler system froze and burst over the holiday weekend, causing extensive damage to the building. They also said digital material is still accessible 24/7 and for updates to check their website and social media accounts. Here is a link to the Hammond Public Library website.

HAMMOND, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO