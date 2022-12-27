Read full article on original website
Cochlear implants are restoring hearing, even for the entirely deaf
According to WHO, over 1.5 billion people worldwide suffer from hearing loss, and 2.5 billion people across the globe are expected to suffer from hearing problems by 2050. Much research has been done on people with hearing loss and the development of hearing aid devices. One such development is the...
Why Flaxseeds Could Be Key To Aging Well
Flaxseeds have been touted as an important source of omega-3s, but can they help with aging? Find out how flaxseeds may be the key to aging well.
Certain Viruses Rob People of Their Memories, Increasing the Risk of Alzheimer's Disease
If memories are what makes a person, then Alzheimer's disease (AD) kills a person figuratively by robbing them of their memories gradually. Aside from old age and certain genetic predispositions, nobody really knows what causes AD, which may be because there is no single cause of AD after all. Rather, various factors contribute to the development of AD, one of which is viral infections.
This woman's nose could be the key to spotting Parkinson's early.
This article originally appeared on 12.19.17A woman's incredible nose might help scientists detect Parkinson's earlier than ever.Joy Milne says she was living in Perth, Scotland, with her husband Les, when she noticed that he smelled different. Milne would later describe to the BBC as a kind of heavy, musky smell. The change was subtle, but it was there none-the-less. Milne says that at the time, she nagged Les a bit about missing showers, but didn't think much more of it. Six years later, Les was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, a neurodegenerative disease that attacks brain cells, causing tremors and other mobility issues. In the United States, about one million Americans live with the disease. There are therapies that can help with the symptoms, but no cure.
Biggest medical breakthroughs of 2022 revealed: First ever Alzheimer's drug and cure for hair loss
2022 saw many major medical innovations from the development of a treatment for Alzheimer's, blockbuster obesity treatments, and advancements in mRNA vaccines for cancer.
New blood test developed to detect signs of Alzheimer’s disease
Scientists have developed a new test to detect signs of Alzheimer’s disease based on markers in a blood sample, an advance that may lead to better risk prediction for the neurological condition.Currently, diagnosing Alzheimer’s disease requires “expensive” and time-consuming neuroimaging tests, say researchers, including those from the University of Pittsburgh in the US.To diagnose the condition in patients, clinicians follow guidelines that require the detection of three distinct components of the condition’s pathology – the presence of amyloid plaques, tau tangles, and neurodegeneration in the brain.Clinicians look for these signs of the disease either via neuroimaging or by analyzing...
Lab-grown nerve cells to replace those destroyed by Parkinson's in breakthrough treatment
A new treatment for Parkinson’s disease that sees stem cells grown in the laboratory and transformed into nerve cells replace those destroyed by the disease will start first trials with patients in the next few months, according to a report by The Observer published on Sunday. The treatment aims...
agupdate.com
Target blood pressure might not work for all
Q. Some years ago, I worked for an old-time doctor, now retired. He told me that keeping my blood pressure around 140/90 would be just fine as I grow older. I have learned that the old gent was right. Now I'd just like to convince my current family doctor! She says I'll be much healthier if I can get it down to 130/80 or lower.
scitechdaily.com
Johns Hopkins Discovers New Path to Treating Age-Related Hearing Loss – “There’s More to Hearing Than the Ear”
Looking for answers about how the brain works amid age-related hearing loss, Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers discovered that old mice were less capable than young mice of “turning off” certain actively firing brain cells in the midst of ambient noise. The result, they say, creates a “fuzzy” sound stage that makes it difficult for the brain to focus on one type of sound — such as spoken words — and filter out surrounding “noise.”
Healthline
What Is Glioblastoma and What Is the Survival Rate?
Glioblastoma is an aggressive brain tumor, also known as glioblastoma multiforme. It is life threatening and has a median survival time of only 15 months. However, it is also rare. Glioblastoma is one of a group of brain tumors called astrocytomas. These tumors start in astrocytes — star-shaped cells that...
Parkinson's disease afflicts thousands more Americans than previous estimates: new study
A new Parkinson's Foundation-back study has found that some 90,000 people are diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in the U.S. each year, roughly a 50% increase from earlier estimated incidence rates.
Mayo Clinic Reports Honey Helps Fight Depression, Anxiety and More
Honey is used for more than sweeteningPhoto bystevepb on Pixabay. Many modern medications began with the study of plants. A few of these common drugs are aspirin, digoxin, quinine, and opium.
studyfinds.org
Aging slowly turns the immune system into fat, study reveals
UPPSALA, Sweden — Even our immune systems tend to pack on a few extra pounds as we grow older. Now, researchers from Uppsala University in Sweden are detailing why human lymph nodes tend to gradually accumulate fat and lose their function with age, as well as how this influences the effectiveness of our immune system.
WebMD
New Alzheimer's Blood Test Could Improve Diagnosis, Research
Dec. 28, 2022 – Researchers have developed a blood test for Alzheimer’s disease that could pave the way for better research and less invasive diagnosis of the disease. Scientists are particularly hopeful that the new test will facilitate a needed increase in diversity among research study participants. “At...
Simple blood test developed to detect Alzheimer's in potential gamechanger for early detection
Scientists have devised a new blood test to detect signs of Alzheimer's disease, paving the way for easier diagnostics that could help millions of Americans begin treatment for the disease sooner.
physiciansweekly.com
Association Between Cough Rate and Inflammation Markers in Severe Asthma
The following is a summary of “An observational study to determine the relationship between cough frequency and markers of inflammation in severe asthma” published in the December 2022 issue of Respiratory by Holmes et al. The link between an objectively determined cough and type 2 (T2) biomarkers and...
Scientists are working on a drug that could extend the lifespan of a human being to 200 Years
Living longer has always been one of the oldest desires among human beings. Many people wish to live a little longer in this world. But unfortunately, the average lifespan of a human is only 80 years old on an average. This is the sad reality that people have to live with, with the harsh truth that not everyone would be able to live for more than 100 years.
12tomatoes.com
Two Simple Diet Changes May Improve Gut Health
Multiple studies have recently shown that adding some simple (and delicious) ingredients to your daily diet can have an impact for the better on your gut health. And, if you’re thinking it must be vegetables you’re wrong. The magic ingredients for a better gut microbiome are actually peanuts and spices. The studies were conducted to research the results of food additions in a series of 2 studies, but in each case the baseline gut microbiome was studied and then compared to later results when participants had been on the special diets. Researchers found that these additions fostered strains of the good bacteria genus, Ruminococcaceae, which usually indicates good liver and bowel function.
Man given a year to live now cancer-free after immunotherapy trial
A man given a year to live after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer is now disease-free thanks to a UK trial of a personalised drug regime. Robert Glynn, 51, a welder from Worsley in Greater Manchester, said he “wouldn’t be here” if it were not for the remarkable results of the immunotherapy trial run by the Christie NHS foundation trust in Manchester.
aiexpress.io
Pune scientists discovered a highly potent antitumor effect in platinum-resistant cancers
The intensive use of platinum (Pt) anticancer drugs is severely constrained by creating resistance in most cancers cells and dose-limiting antagonistic results. Getting round issues with Pt medicines utilizing multi-action hybrid anticancer drugs created by combining two or extra pharmacophores. Scientists from Agharkar Analysis Institute (ARI), Pune, an autonomous institute...
