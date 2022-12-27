ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

If memories are what makes a person, then Alzheimer's disease (AD) kills a person figuratively by robbing them of their memories gradually. Aside from old age and certain genetic predispositions, nobody really knows what causes AD, which may be because there is no single cause of AD after all. Rather, various factors contribute to the development of AD, one of which is viral infections.
This article originally appeared on 12.19.17A woman's incredible nose might help scientists detect Parkinson's earlier than ever.Joy Milne says she was living in Perth, Scotland, with her husband Les, when she noticed that he smelled different. Milne would later describe to the BBC as a kind of heavy, musky smell. The change was subtle, but it was there none-the-less. Milne says that at the time, she nagged Les a bit about missing showers, but didn't think much more of it. Six years later, Les was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, a neurodegenerative disease that attacks brain cells, causing tremors and other mobility issues. In the United States, about one million Americans live with the disease. There are therapies that can help with the symptoms, but no cure.
Scientists have developed a new test to detect signs of Alzheimer’s disease based on markers in a blood sample, an advance that may lead to better risk prediction for the neurological condition.Currently, diagnosing Alzheimer’s disease requires “expensive” and time-consuming neuroimaging tests, say researchers, including those from the University of Pittsburgh in the US.To diagnose the condition in patients, clinicians follow guidelines that require the detection of three distinct components of the condition’s pathology – the presence of amyloid plaques, tau tangles, and neurodegeneration in the brain.Clinicians look for these signs of the disease either via neuroimaging or by analyzing...
Q. Some years ago, I worked for an old-time doctor, now retired. He told me that keeping my blood pressure around 140/90 would be just fine as I grow older. I have learned that the old gent was right. Now I'd just like to convince my current family doctor! She says I'll be much healthier if I can get it down to 130/80 or lower.
Looking for answers about how the brain works amid age-related hearing loss, Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers discovered that old mice were less capable than young mice of “turning off” certain actively firing brain cells in the midst of ambient noise. The result, they say, creates a “fuzzy” sound stage that makes it difficult for the brain to focus on one type of sound — such as spoken words — and filter out surrounding “noise.”
Glioblastoma is an aggressive brain tumor, also known as glioblastoma multiforme. It is life threatening and has a median survival time of only 15 months. However, it is also rare. Glioblastoma is one of a group of brain tumors called astrocytomas. These tumors start in astrocytes — star-shaped cells that...
UPPSALA, Sweden — Even our immune systems tend to pack on a few extra pounds as we grow older. Now, researchers from Uppsala University in Sweden are detailing why human lymph nodes tend to gradually accumulate fat and lose their function with age, as well as how this influences the effectiveness of our immune system.
Dec. 28, 2022 – Researchers have developed a blood test for Alzheimer’s disease that could pave the way for better research and less invasive diagnosis of the disease. Scientists are particularly hopeful that the new test will facilitate a needed increase in diversity among research study participants. “At...
The following is a summary of “An observational study to determine the relationship between cough frequency and markers of inflammation in severe asthma” published in the December 2022 issue of Respiratory by Holmes et al. The link between an objectively determined cough and type 2 (T2) biomarkers and...
Multiple studies have recently shown that adding some simple (and delicious) ingredients to your daily diet can have an impact for the better on your gut health. And, if you’re thinking it must be vegetables you’re wrong. The magic ingredients for a better gut microbiome are actually peanuts and spices. The studies were conducted to research the results of food additions in a series of 2 studies, but in each case the baseline gut microbiome was studied and then compared to later results when participants had been on the special diets. Researchers found that these additions fostered strains of the good bacteria genus, Ruminococcaceae, which usually indicates good liver and bowel function.
A man given a year to live after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer is now disease-free thanks to a UK trial of a personalised drug regime. Robert Glynn, 51, a welder from Worsley in Greater Manchester, said he “wouldn’t be here” if it were not for the remarkable results of the immunotherapy trial run by the Christie NHS foundation trust in Manchester.
The intensive use of platinum (Pt) anticancer drugs is severely constrained by creating resistance in most cancers cells and dose-limiting antagonistic results. Getting round issues with Pt medicines utilizing multi-action hybrid anticancer drugs created by combining two or extra pharmacophores. Scientists from Agharkar Analysis Institute (ARI), Pune, an autonomous institute...

