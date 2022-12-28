Read full article on original website
Related
PWMania
WWE Live Event Results From Hershey, PA 12/29/2022
The following results are from Thursday’s WWE live event at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania:. * WWE RAW Women’s Title Match between Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch ends in a no contest due to interference from Bayley, who lays out both Belair and Lynch. * The OC...
ringsidenews.com
Justice For Nash Carter Trends During WWE NXT
Nash Carter debuted alongside Wes Lee in 2021 and quickly became the NXT Tag Team Champions. Their meteoric rise would continue, and MSK became one of the most popular tag teams in NXT. They were known for their unique move set and high-flying style. However, their rise was quickly brought...
411mania.com
Various News: Pro Wrestling NOAH Press Conference for Nakamura vs. Muta, Big E And Tyler Breeze Tour WWE Warehouse
– Pro Wrestling NOAH’s The New Year is tomorrow with The Great Muta vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, and the press conference for the show is online. You can see the video below for the media event, which is promoting tomorrow’s WWE vs. NOAH match:. – UpUpDownDown posted the following...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE House Show Results from Cleveland, OH 12/28/2022
Thanks to an anonymous reader for the following WWE live event results from tonight’s show at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio:. * RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair retained over Becky Lynch in a No Contest due to interference by Bayley. Bayley cut a heel promo but Belair and Lynch took her out.
wrestletalk.com
Brock Lesnar Next WWE Opponent Revealed?
A potential opponent for Brock Lesnar at the upcoming Royal Rumble 2023 premium live event has been revealed. It is unclear when exactly The Beast will return to action, ahead of a potential match at WrestleMania 39 in April. Lesnar was reportedly set to wrestle at January’s Day 1 event,...
ComicBook
Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley's Arrest Storyline Has Produced an Insane WWE Shirt
Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley tried to ruin another holiday for the Mysterio family earlier this week, only for it to horribly backfire. The pair arrived at Rey Mysterio's house and teased jumping him again just like back at Thanksgiving, only this time Rey goaded Dom to step outside to fight. This turned out to be a trap as police immediately apprehended the two and wound up arresting Dominik. He was eventually "freed" from jail on Christmas Day, but WWE Shop decided to have some fun with the situation by creating a new shirt with Dom in the back of a cop car.
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns Sends Ominous Warning Ahead Of Final WWE SmackDown Of 2022
In recent weeks, The Bloodline has taken it up a notch with their destructive ways, carrying backstage attacks on random wrestlers and interrupting others' matches, not to mention putting the likes of Elias and Matt Riddle on the shelf. The faction has even drawn comparisons to the iconic Black & White nWo for its newfound mean streak.
ewrestlingnews.com
Watch: Jessika Carr Hits Sami Zayn With A Stunner At WWE Live Event
WWE referee Jessika Carr had no time for Sami Zayn’s antics during a recent WWE live event. In a video shared online, Zayn can be seen berating the official, who levels the Honorary Uce with a stunner. A delighted Kevin Owens then emerged to hit a stunner of his...
wrestlinginc.com
Further Update On Injury AJ Styles Suffered At WWE Live Event
Reports came out last night that AJ Styles suffered an injury during a live event in Hershey, Pennsylvania, as part of WWE's holiday tour and PWInsider has confirmed that it is 100 percent legitimate, and isn't part of any storyline. The situation is "likely" an ankle injury and the former WWE Champion is expected to be getting the situation checked out ASAP, but until that has taken place there is no way of knowing how serious it is, or how long he will be out of action.
PWMania
Sting Reveals Plans To End His AEW Career
“The Icon” has the end of his All Elite Wrestling run in sight. Sting recently spoke with The Ringer about the end of his AEW career, noting he has the idea in mind on how he wants to wrap up business with the promotion. “Well, I know Darby [Allin]...
Popculture
Ronda Rousey Challenged by Underrated 'WWE SmackDown' Superstar
Ronda Rousey is being challenged by a WWE Superstar who is on the rise. Zelina Vega ecently went to Twitter to issue a challenge to Rousey, the current SmackDown Women's Champion. In the tweet, Vega celebrated her birthday and said her only wish is battling Rousey. Vega missed half of...
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Champion Calls Out Brock Lesnar For A Match
Brock Lesnar is likely returning to WWE at some point in 2023, which is why a former WWE Champion has called him out for a match. The last time Brock Lesnar competed in a WWE match was nearly two months ago at Crown Jewel on November 5th when he faced one of his biggest rivals in 2022, Bobby Lashley. While Lashley dominated much of the match, Lesnar got the win after he pushed himself off the ropes while trapped in the Hurt Lock submission and landed on top of Lashley for the pinfall win.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Releases Hilarious New Dominik Mysterio T-Shirt
WWE Raw star and Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio seemingly spent his Christmas behind bars. WWE uploaded a video of Dominik and Rhea Ripley arriving at Dominik’s grandfather’s house for Christmas, before he was told to leave by Rey Mysterio. Dominik and his father got into a shouting...
ewrestlingnews.com
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (12/30/22)
WWE invades the 1STBANK Arena in Broomfield, CO for tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Here is what’s on tap for the show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – John Cena & Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn. – SmackDown Women’s Championship: Ronda Rousey...
ringsidenews.com
Dominik Mysterio Told He Needs To ‘Hit The Gym’
Dominik Mysterio shocked everyone in attendance at Clash At The Castle by doing the unthinkable and turning heel by assaulting Edge and then his father Rey Mysterio. Since then, he’s been a part of the Judgment Day stable, and making a lot of noise with Rhea Ripley. Mysterio recently attracted the interest of a former WWE Superstar, who offered him some words of wisdom.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Sasha Banks Says One of Her Biggest Dreams Just Came True, NJPW and WWE Notes on Banks
Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) says one of her biggest dreams came true this week. Banks took to Twitter overnight and wrote, “One of my biggest dreams came true today [face holding back tears emoji] [loudly crying face emoji] [exploding head emoji]”. Banks has been in Japan since arriving earlier...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On What WWE Had Planned For Mandy Rose
Mandy Rose was one of "NXT's" most featured stars when she won the "NXT" Women's Championship at Halloween Havoc 2021, but her reign ended after 413 days on December 13. Rose was released from the company the following day. Her release came due to the adult-themed content Rose had posted on her subscription-based FanTime account. Following her firing, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne are left without a third stablemate.
stillrealtous.com
New WWE Signing Confirmed
WWE has signed a number of wrestlers in 2022 and it doesn’t seem that the signing spree shows any signs of slowing down. Now ESPN is reporting that WWE has landed one of the top names in Mexican lucha libre as Dragon Lee reportedly signed a contract with the company earlier this month.
Dragon Lee signs with WWE, joining NXT in January
Lee announced the news during AAA's Noche de Campeones event on Wednesday.
wrestlinginc.com
Wardlow Lost More Than Just A Match On AEW Dynamite
Wardlow's man bun is no more. Mr. Mayhem was publicly humiliated by Samoa Joe following his unsuccessful pursuit of the TNT Championship on the December 28 "AEW Dynamite" in Broomfield, Colorado. After the match, Joe struck Wardlow with his title belt before grabbing a pair of scissors from a tool box under the ring. Joe then proceeded to headbutt referee Paul Turner before cutting off a portion of Wardlow's hair, drawing loud boos from fans inside the 1STBank Center.
Comments / 0