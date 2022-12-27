WEST POINT — Anne Liza Davis, 85, died Dec. 22, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Third Mt. Olive M.B. Church, with the Rev. Al Latham Sr. officiating. Burial will follow at West Point Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Carter’s Mortuary Services of West Point is in charge of arrangements.

