Get ready to bust out the brown paper and cloth bags folks, the Aldi grocery store located at 607 Hwy. 12 opened on Dec. 13, just before Christmas. I got the chance to explore the new store Wednesday in the Triangle Crossing Shopping Center with all its fresh vegetables and quirky snacks lining aisle after aisle right after paying a quarter to use its iconic pay-to-use shopping carts.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO