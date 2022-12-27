Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Commercial Dispatch
Charles Jones
COVINGTON, Tenn. — Charles Samuel Jones died Dec. 29, 2022, at AHC Covington Care and Rehabilitation. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home and Crematory of Columbus.
Commercial Dispatch
Sandra May
VERNON, Ala. — Sandra “Sandy” May, 61, died Dec. 22, 2022, at Fayette Medical Center in Fayette, Alabama. Funeral services are at noon today, at Otts Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Pratt Cemetery in Baldwin. Visitation is one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Otts Funeral Home of Sulligent, Alabama, is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Anna Davis
WEST POINT — Anne Liza Davis, 85, died Dec. 22, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Third Mt. Olive M.B. Church, with the Rev. Al Latham Sr. officiating. Burial will follow at West Point Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Carter’s Mortuary Services of West Point is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Zeynab Khatirzad
STARKVILLE — Zeynab “Homa” Khatirzad, 72, died Dec. 25, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. A private graveside service will be held. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, at Welch Funeral Home. Welch Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Khatirzad was born Nov. 26,...
Commercial Dispatch
Jeanette Sorrells
GATTMAN — Jeanette Howard Sorrells, 81, died Dec. 26, 2022, at her residence. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, at Otts Funeral Home, with Edward Puckett officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Otts Funeral Home of Sulligent, Alabama, is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Janice Walker
Janice Parnell Walker, age 86, passed away Tuesday evening, December 27, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus, MS with her grandchildren by her side, holding her hand. Visitation will be Friday December 29, 2022, from 4-7 PM at Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home & Crematory in Columbus. A graveside...
Commercial Dispatch
Josie Hill
STARKVILLE — Josie Hill, 68, died Dec. 28, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus.
Commercial Dispatch
Robert Bell
STARKVILLE — Robert James Bell, 76, died Dec. 26, 2022. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Blackjack M.B. Church. Burial will follow at Fox Cemetery. Visitation is from noon-6 p.m. today, at West Memorial Funeral Home. West Memorial Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Zebedee Jones
REFORM, Ala. — Zebedee “Big Zeb” Jones, 74, died Dec. 27, 2022, at DCH Regional Medical center in Tuscaloosa. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, at First Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Monday, at Lavender’s Funeral Services. Lavender’s Funeral Services of Aliceville, Alabama, is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Craig Murray
Steven Craig Murray, Sr., age 63, of Steens, MS, passed away December 28, 2022, at his residence. Graveside services will be Saturday, December 31, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Friendship Cemetery with Josh Boone officiating. Visitation will be from 12:00 PM until 1:30 PM on Saturday at Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home & Crematory.
Commercial Dispatch
Letter: Enjoys Christmas special section
“Letters to Santa” always is a delightful component of your Christmas edition. I especially appreciated the one that declared, “I hope I have not been naughty this year.” More touching was another: “I want to get my mommy a dress. Her favorite color is green.”. Thanks...
Commercial Dispatch
Impact Sports Christmas Tournament, Day 3: Host Columbus Christian Academy sweeps competition
STEENS — Thursday was the third and final day of the Impact Sports Christmas Tournament at Columbus Christian Academy, and there were five games with local schools included in the mix. CCA, the tournament host, had both its girls and boys teams playing on the final day as the...
Commercial Dispatch
Officials: Amphitheater could draw acts like Rod Stewart
City Engineer Kevin Stafford remembers a time when the Sen. Terry Brown Amphitheater could have ridden to the rescue. Years ago, Red Mountain Entertainment, which manages the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater in Alabama, had booked Rod Stewart to perform, he said. The show wasn’t selling well. “They canceled the show,” he...
Commercial Dispatch
Goings on with Grant: Aldi now open in Starkville
Get ready to bust out the brown paper and cloth bags folks, the Aldi grocery store located at 607 Hwy. 12 opened on Dec. 13, just before Christmas. I got the chance to explore the new store Wednesday in the Triangle Crossing Shopping Center with all its fresh vegetables and quirky snacks lining aisle after aisle right after paying a quarter to use its iconic pay-to-use shopping carts.
Commercial Dispatch
Lowndes’ Year in Review: $2.5B aluminum mill, slew of new city dept heads, federal charges against J5 leaders make headlines in 2022
“I’m going to vote for it, or commit suicide,” said District 17 Sen. Chuck Younger, referencing the largest economic development deal in the state’s history. That deal — an aluminum mill going onto Steel Dynamics’ campus off of Airport Road — represents a $2.5 billion investment by the company and a huge infusion of jobs.
Commercial Dispatch
City of Starkville building permits: Dec. 20-27
■ MS Cola Company; 110 Miley Road; connecting generators; Michael Hawkins. ■ Investments, LLC; 219 Yeates St.; demolition; Pam Powe. ■ Not Listed; 38 Geechie Road; mechanical; Shannon Bryant. You can help your community. Quality, in-depth journalism is essential to a healthy community. The Dispatch brings you the most complete...
Commercial Dispatch
City of West Point building permits: Nov. 29-Dec. 20
■ Shane Williams; 84 Waverly Drive; construction; Moreland Holding LP. ■ Shane Williams; 92 Waverly Drive; construction; Moreland Holding LP. ■ Not Listed; 384 Little St.; gas pressure test; Gray Bird. ■ Not Listed; 192 Grove St.; gas pressure test; Gray Bird. ■ Kent Hallum; 24 Waverly Drive; electrical; Lewis...
Commercial Dispatch
Daylight shooting near downtown leaves man injured
Police are seeking a suspect in a Thursday afternoon shooting at an apartment complex near downtown. Police responded to a shots-fired call at 1:41 p.m. and found a male gunshot victim lying behind a parked vehicle at Candlewood Apartments, 401 Fifth St. S.. He was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle for treatment and was released Thursday evening, according to a Columbus Police Department press release.
Commercial Dispatch
Columbus, Starkville continue to outpace sales tax projections
Sales tax collections in Golden Triangle cities continue to outpace 2021 collections as well as budget projections for this fiscal year. Columbus received $914,144 in sales tax diversions from the Mississippi Department of Revenue in December, up $43,726 from December 2021. The city has also collected $2,865,320 this fiscal year...
Commercial Dispatch
Oktibbeha’s Year in Review: A coaching legend passes, Starkville grows, county lake gets federal help
Those words from Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers at Humphrey Coliseum encapsulated the feelings of a community and so many others across the college football world as they mourned the loss of a coaching legend. A month before, MSU’s athletic director jumped ship for Auburn. Other issues making headlines...
Comments / 0