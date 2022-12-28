Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thesportspage.blog
Chambersburg roundup: Hoops teams win; swimmers rack up medals
Chambersburg 68, Donegal 34: The Trojans put four players in double figures for the first time this season and it carried them to a victory over the host Indians in the third-place game at the Donegal Holiday Tournament on Thursday night. Three Chambersburg players posted career-high scoring games — Riley...
thesportspage.blog
Shippensburg rolls past Susquehanna Township
The Shippensburg Greyhounds used an 11-0 run in the second quarter to propel them to a 66-52 victory over Susquehanna Township Wednesday night at Shippensburg. Trailing 16-10 after the first quarter the Greyhounds ripped off 11 straight points to start the second quarter and never looked back. The Greyhounds led...
Cumberland Valley bests Waynesboro in battle of unbeatens
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Only one team was allowed to leave Mechanicsburg with an unblemished record on Wednesday night, and Cumberland Valley made sure it was them. The Eagles faced previously undefeated Waynesboro in the Suave Brothers Championship final Wednesday, and after a first quarter deficit and halftime tie, managed to pull away for a […]
thesportspage.blog
Chambersburg leads Trojan Wars after Day 1
CHAMBERSBURG — The 8th MyHOUSE Trojan Wars Tournament, which opened Thursday at the CASHS Field House, had a high percentage of pins. No team personified that trait more than the host Chambersburg Trojans, who stand atop the team standings thanks to 15 pins and five other bonus victories during the first day of competition.
Hunter, Levis help Cumberland Valley take down Waynesboro in Sauve Brothers title game
Maybe, just maybe, those opting to find a way into Mechanicsburg High School’s freshly reminted gymnasium were witness to a remarkably competitive basketball game that could offer a sequel in late February or even March. That’s how tightly matched the adversaries that bounced on the floor to decide the...
thesportspage.blog
Cumberland Valley hands Waynesboro first loss
The Waynesboro Indians fell to Cumberland Valley 46-39 in the championship game of the Sauve’ Brothers Holiday Tournament in Mechanicsburg Wednesday night dealing the Indians their first loss of the season. The game was close the whole way. Waynesboro led 15-10 after the first quarter, tied 22-22 at the...
Four from Harrisburg, four from State College voted to Pa. Football Writers’ 6A All-State team
Defense certainly drove Harrisburg into the final weekend of the high school football season. And while the mighty St. Joseph’s Hawks doused the Cougars’ plans to celebrate a state title, Harrisburg’s route as District 3 champions made quite an impact. On Friday, four Cougars and a handful...
thesportspage.blog
G-A roundup: Girls win another tight game
Greencastle-Antrim 41, Manheim Central 39: For the second straight night, the Blue Devils won a nail-biter, and the comeback victory over the Barons handed G-A the title of the York Suburban Holiday Tournament on Thursday night. It didn’t look good for Greencastle, trailing 35-28 with 4:35 left in the game....
Greencastle girls hoops edge Columbia 59-56 in battle of unbeatens
In the first round of the York Suburban Holiday Tournament, Greencastle (6-0) kept its unblemished record intact with a 59-56 victory against previously unbeaten Columbia. The back-and-forth contest ultimately came down to a desperation three as time expired, but Columbia’s shot fell short and Greencastle held on for the win.
thesportspage.blog
G-A roundup: Blue Devils fall to Bolts for 2nd time
Littlestown 51, Greencastle-Antrim 43: The Blue Devils are 5-0 against every other team this young season, but 0-2 vs. the Bolts after taking a defeat Wednesday evening in a first=round game of the East Pennsboro Tournament. Littlestown won 59-52 earlier in the season. On Wednesday, a slow start cost the...
Trinity holds court dedication for legendary coach
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — After more than 40 years coaching Trinity’s basketball, the school decided to honor legendary boys basketball head coach Larry Kostelac Jr. with a court dedication ceremony. “Coach Kostelac has cemented himself in the area and in the state and the region at large as one of the best coaches. I […]
thesportspage.blog
Shalom Christian Academy defeats McConnellsburg to win F-M Tournament
Shalom Christian Academy defeated McConnellsburg 69-64 in the championship game of the Fannett Metal Christmas Tournament. Spartans Head Coach Joshua Lowery commented “Unfortunately, the end result did not go our way we suffered our first loss”. Leading scorer for the Spartans was Kole Truax with 15 points 8 rebounds,...
High School Sports Scores
Here are some current high school scores as reported to the community. Here are some current high school scores as reported to the community. Dec 6 Bermudian Springs @ Northern High School Lost: 33-39 Dec 9 Bermudian Springs @ Boiling Springs High School Lost: 38-51 Dec 20 Bermudian Springs vs...
Meet PennLive’s 2022 high school field hockey all-star team
Mechanicsburg defeats Palmyra 1-0 in the 2A field hockey state title game The 2022 field hockey season will certainly be one for the books, especially in the Mid-Penn Conference. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. If you purchase a product or register for an...
thesportspage.blog
Southern Fulton defeats Northern Garrett
Southern Fulton had a big second half to defeat Northern Garrett 50-35 in the consolation game of the Berkley Springs Holiday Tournament. The Indians (7-1, 5-0 ICC) trailed 25 to 17 at the half but held Northern Garrett to 10 second half points, including 2 points in the fourth quarter to take the win.
thesportspage.blog
Watch MyHouse Trojan Wars on Mid Penn Broadcasting Friday December 30
Mid Penn Broadcasting will livestream the 8th Annual MyHOUSE Trojan Wars quarterfinals,semifinals and finals Friday December 30 from Chambersburg Area Senior High School. Coverage begins at 9L45 a.m.with the quarterfinals at 10:00 a.m., Semifinals at 1:30 p.m. and finals at 6:00 p.m. Ed Gotwals and Ken Lemon describe the action. Click here or logo to watch.
Chambersburg’s Trojan Wars goes into 8th year as a rugged event that keeps getting better
Chambersburg’s Trojan Wars wrestling tournament isn’t *yet* a national event, but coach Matt Mentzer thinks that might day might not be far off. The event is in its eighth season as a unique mixer of top Pennsylvania teams from a territory that continues to grow, while also bringing in top-flight programs from out of state.
Former Harrisburg High, Central Michigan cornerback Ronald Kent Jr. gets college all-star invite
Ronald Kent Jr. might be an underdog in the eyes of some as he makes a push toward what he hopes will be an NFL opportunity. Just don’t tell him that. And, if you want a good example of just how confident Kent Jr. is that he can play with the big boys, ask him about the competition he will face in the Spiral Tropical Bowl Jan. 21 in Orlando. Kent Jr. The postseason All-Star game is designed to give top senior players one more opportunity to perform in front of NFL and other professional scouts so Kent Jr. knows he will be lined up across from some pretty, good guys.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Proposed sale of Camp Tuckahoe could help local Boy Scout council
A proposal to sell off buffer acres around Camp Tuckahoe on South Mountain could help replenish the financial reserves of the Boy Scouts of America New Birth of Freedom Council, scout executive and chief executive officer Ronald Gardner Jr. said Tuesday. Council executive board members have yet to finalize the...
Winning Pennsylvania Lottery raffle ticket sold in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Lottery announced Friday that one of the two winning raffle tickets for the seventh week of the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle was sold in Dauphin County. The numbers of the tickets drawn for the two $50,000 prizes were 00327923 and 00372258, the Pennsylvania Lottery said. The tickets were […]
Comments / 0