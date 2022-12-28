ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesboro, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

thesportspage.blog

Chambersburg roundup: Hoops teams win; swimmers rack up medals

Chambersburg 68, Donegal 34: The Trojans put four players in double figures for the first time this season and it carried them to a victory over the host Indians in the third-place game at the Donegal Holiday Tournament on Thursday night. Three Chambersburg players posted career-high scoring games — Riley...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
thesportspage.blog

Shippensburg rolls past Susquehanna Township

The Shippensburg Greyhounds used an 11-0 run in the second quarter to propel them to a 66-52 victory over Susquehanna Township Wednesday night at Shippensburg. Trailing 16-10 after the first quarter the Greyhounds ripped off 11 straight points to start the second quarter and never looked back. The Greyhounds led...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
abc27 News

Cumberland Valley bests Waynesboro in battle of unbeatens

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Only one team was allowed to leave Mechanicsburg with an unblemished record on Wednesday night, and Cumberland Valley made sure it was them. The Eagles faced previously undefeated Waynesboro in the Suave Brothers Championship final Wednesday, and after a first quarter deficit and halftime tie, managed to pull away for a […]
WAYNESBORO, PA
thesportspage.blog

Chambersburg leads Trojan Wars after Day 1

CHAMBERSBURG — The 8th MyHOUSE Trojan Wars Tournament, which opened Thursday at the CASHS Field House, had a high percentage of pins. No team personified that trait more than the host Chambersburg Trojans, who stand atop the team standings thanks to 15 pins and five other bonus victories during the first day of competition.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
thesportspage.blog

Cumberland Valley hands Waynesboro first loss

The Waynesboro Indians fell to Cumberland Valley 46-39 in the championship game of the Sauve’ Brothers Holiday Tournament in Mechanicsburg Wednesday night dealing the Indians their first loss of the season. The game was close the whole way. Waynesboro led 15-10 after the first quarter, tied 22-22 at the...
WAYNESBORO, PA
thesportspage.blog

G-A roundup: Girls win another tight game

Greencastle-Antrim 41, Manheim Central 39: For the second straight night, the Blue Devils won a nail-biter, and the comeback victory over the Barons handed G-A the title of the York Suburban Holiday Tournament on Thursday night. It didn’t look good for Greencastle, trailing 35-28 with 4:35 left in the game....
GREENCASTLE, PA
thesportspage.blog

G-A roundup: Blue Devils fall to Bolts for 2nd time

Littlestown 51, Greencastle-Antrim 43: The Blue Devils are 5-0 against every other team this young season, but 0-2 vs. the Bolts after taking a defeat Wednesday evening in a first=round game of the East Pennsboro Tournament. Littlestown won 59-52 earlier in the season. On Wednesday, a slow start cost the...
LITTLESTOWN, PA
abc27 News

Trinity holds court dedication for legendary coach

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — After more than 40 years coaching Trinity’s basketball, the school decided to honor legendary boys basketball head coach Larry Kostelac Jr. with a court dedication ceremony. “Coach Kostelac has cemented himself in the area and in the state and the region at large as one of the best coaches. I […]
CAMP HILL, PA
thesportspage.blog

Shalom Christian Academy defeats McConnellsburg to win F-M Tournament

Shalom Christian Academy defeated McConnellsburg 69-64 in the championship game of the Fannett Metal Christmas Tournament. Spartans Head Coach Joshua Lowery commented “Unfortunately, the end result did not go our way we suffered our first loss”. Leading scorer for the Spartans was Kole Truax with 15 points 8 rebounds,...
MCCONNELLSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

High School Sports Scores

Here are some current high school scores as reported to the community. Here are some current high school scores as reported to the community. Dec 6 Bermudian Springs @ Northern High School Lost: 33-39 Dec 9 Bermudian Springs @ Boiling Springs High School Lost: 38-51 Dec 20 Bermudian Springs vs...
YORK SPRINGS, PA
thesportspage.blog

Southern Fulton defeats Northern Garrett

Southern Fulton had a big second half to defeat Northern Garrett 50-35 in the consolation game of the Berkley Springs Holiday Tournament. The Indians (7-1, 5-0 ICC) trailed 25 to 17 at the half but held Northern Garrett to 10 second half points, including 2 points in the fourth quarter to take the win.
WARFORDSBURG, PA
thesportspage.blog

Watch MyHouse Trojan Wars on Mid Penn Broadcasting Friday December 30

Mid Penn Broadcasting will livestream the 8th Annual MyHOUSE Trojan Wars quarterfinals,semifinals and finals Friday December 30 from Chambersburg Area Senior High School. Coverage begins at 9L45 a.m.with the quarterfinals at 10:00 a.m., Semifinals at 1:30 p.m. and finals at 6:00 p.m. Ed Gotwals and Ken Lemon describe the action. Click here or logo to watch.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Former Harrisburg High, Central Michigan cornerback Ronald Kent Jr. gets college all-star invite

Ronald Kent Jr. might be an underdog in the eyes of some as he makes a push toward what he hopes will be an NFL opportunity. Just don’t tell him that. And, if you want a good example of just how confident Kent Jr. is that he can play with the big boys, ask him about the competition he will face in the Spiral Tropical Bowl Jan. 21 in Orlando. Kent Jr. The postseason All-Star game is designed to give top senior players one more opportunity to perform in front of NFL and other professional scouts so Kent Jr. knows he will be lined up across from some pretty, good guys.
HARRISBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Proposed sale of Camp Tuckahoe could help local Boy Scout council

A proposal to sell off buffer acres around Camp Tuckahoe on South Mountain could help replenish the financial reserves of the Boy Scouts of America New Birth of Freedom Council, scout executive and chief executive officer Ronald Gardner Jr. said Tuesday. Council executive board members have yet to finalize the...
PERRY COUNTY, PA

