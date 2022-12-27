Preliminary information: On Friday, December 30, 2022, at around 11:00 a.m., Atlanta police were dispatched to a person shot call at 1100 Kipling St NE. Upon arrival, officers located a male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Medics arrived on scene and pronounced the male deceased. In relation to the incident, officers were told a second male was dropped off at Grady hospital via private vehicle with a gunshot wound and was currently alert, conscious, and breathing. Preliminary investigation suggests there was a shooting between two separate groups that are known to one another. The shooting resulted in the death of one and injury to another. Homicide detectives responded to the scene and will be working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation continues.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO