2 arrested after being found in car full of drugs, APD bodycam video shows
ATLANTA — Two people are now facing charges after police found a large amount of drugs inside their car. Atlanta officers say they pulled over a Dodge Challenger for a minor traffic violation on Dec. 17 when they smelled marijuana coming out of the car. In body camera footage...
fox5atlanta.com
Man arrested for shooting, injuring 12-year-old girl during argument with her mother
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - An arrest has been made in a shooting that left a 12-year-old girl injured in the parking lot of a DeKalb County apartment complex on Wednesday. Fernado Marquis Davis, Jr., 27, was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, first-degree cruelty to children, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
atlantapd.org
December 30, 2022: Fatal shooting at 1100 Kipling St NE
Preliminary information: On Friday, December 30, 2022, at around 11:00 a.m., Atlanta police were dispatched to a person shot call at 1100 Kipling St NE. Upon arrival, officers located a male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Medics arrived on scene and pronounced the male deceased. In relation to the incident, officers were told a second male was dropped off at Grady hospital via private vehicle with a gunshot wound and was currently alert, conscious, and breathing. Preliminary investigation suggests there was a shooting between two separate groups that are known to one another. The shooting resulted in the death of one and injury to another. Homicide detectives responded to the scene and will be working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation continues.
Woman sought after robbing 2 Gwinnett banks in 2 days, cops say
Photos of a woman accused of robbing two Gwinnett County banks in as many days were released Friday. ...
Murder suspect arrested in DeKalb County: Police
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man accused of killing another back in October was arrested Dec. 28., according to a Facebook post from the DeKalb County Police Department. The man was arrested after police spotted him driving a white truck traveling near Mountain Industrial Boulevard. The man was taken into custody without any conflict, according to the post.
fox5atlanta.com
'I don't like being lied to': Body cam shows allegedly armed man carrying drugs arrested during traffic stop
ATLANTA - Atlanta police arrested an allegedly armed man found with a stash of drugs in his car during a traffic stop. Video from an officer's body-worn camera shows police cuff 39-year-old Jamal Freeman, who was driving a Dodge Challenger that police pulled over for traffic violations on Dec. 17.
accesswdun.com
Gwinnett County Police searching for suspect in two bank robberies
The Gwinnett County Police Department said Friday afternoon it was searching for a woman accused of robbing two banks in the county just a day apart. According to a press release from the agency, Janae Samantha Fareaux, 22, is accused of first entering the Wells Fargo bank at 1028 Killian Hill Rd. in Lilburn on Dec. 14. Fareaux allegedly demanded to go to the vault but left without getting any money.
Cops: 4 of 6 arrested in teen’s death during Clayton County drugs, guns sale
Clayton County police are seeking the public’s help to locate the final two of six suspects accused in the fatal shootin...
fox5atlanta.com
24-year-old Fulton County deputy found shot to death in crashed car was a 'good spirit,' sheriff says
ATLANTA - Police have identified a man found shot to death in the driver's seat of a car on a northwest Atlanta road as a Fulton County deputy. Sheriff Pat Labat said he was waiting until the deputy's family arrived to release his name, but said he had personally hired the deputy from a different law enforcement agency south of Atlanta. The reward for information leading to an arrest has been increased to $10,000.
atlantapd.org
December 28, 2022: Person shot at 2909 Campbellton Rd SW
Update: The victim still remains in serious condition at this time as the investigation remains active and ongoing. Preliminary information: On Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at around 7:30 pm, Atlanta police were dispatched to a person shot call at 2909 Campbellton Rd SW. Upon arrival, officers located a male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was not alert or conscious but was breathing. He was transported to the hospital for further medical treatment.
Fulton deputy found shot to death identified as 24-year-old ‘life of the party,’ sheriff confirms
ATLANTA — A Fulton County Sheriff’s Office deputy was found shot to death in a crashed car in northwest Atlanta on Thursday morning. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach was the first reporter on the scene on Channel 2 Action News This Morning when authorities were blocking the intersection of Bolton Road and Peyton Road. A black car with crime scene tape around it had damage to both the front and back ends.
Police arrest 4 of 6 people in connection to 15-year-old's death
ATLANTA — Police in Clayton County are searching for two more people after arresting four others in connection to a shooting that ended a 15-year-old's life after spending months in medical care. Four out of the six people involved have been arrested. Police are still searching for a 20-year-old...
2 injured in shootout at KFC in DeKalb
Two people were injured Thursday in a shootout that began inside a KFC in DeKalb County and spilled over into the parking lot, police said.
Atlanta rapper among 5 arrested in Clayton County Jail smuggling attempt
Five men, including an Atlanta rapper, were arrested for allegedly attempting to smuggle contraband items to inmates, th...
Family mourns loss of beloved mother found dead inside car at Union City gas station
UNION CITY, Ga. — A Union City family is mourning the loss of a beloved mother of five. This heartbreak, which came before the holidays, is only made worse because the family of 43-year-old Marie Clemmons believes her life was taken from her and they want answers. “It’s been...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta police make drug bust on Collier Road
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police made a “significant” drug bust at an apartment building on Collier Road Dec. 29. APD’s Narcotics and A.P.E.X. Units raided an apartment at 1185 Collier Road NW after receiving a tip from building management. Management had entered the empty apartment to fix a water leak and found drugs.
Woman arrested for stabbing another woman in Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. — A woman was arrested for stabbing another woman in Atlanta on Tuesday, police said. On Dec. 27, at around 2 p.m., officers responded to a report of a person stabbed at 1829 Campbellton Road SW. The officers found a woman suffering from a stab wound. [DOWNLOAD:...
fox5atlanta.com
1 dead, 1 injured in DeKalb County motel shooting
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Two people were shot at a motel off Interstate 285 and Flat shoals Road in DeKalb County on Wednesday. It happened at the Budgetel Inn located at 2945 Gus Place. DeKalb County police say two people were found at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. One...
fox5atlanta.com
3 shot near busy DeKalb County shopping area
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Three people were injured in a shooting at a restaurant near a busy shopping area of DeKalb County on Wednesday. Officers were called out around 3:20 p.m. to the Touchdown Wings located in the 3600 block of Flakes Mill Road just south of Flat Shoals Parkway after getting a 911 call about a person shot.
wfxg.com
Georgia sheriff's deputy found shot in crashed car
ATLANTA (WFXG) - Police in Fulton County are investigating after a man was found shot to death in the driver's seat of a car in northwest Atlanta. According to FOX 5, officers blocked off both sides of Bolton Road at Payton Road Thursday morning to investigate the shooting. They report officers were originally called to the scene around 4:30 a.m. for a call of shorts fired.
