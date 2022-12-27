ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
atlantapd.org

December 30, 2022: Fatal shooting at 1100 Kipling St NE

Preliminary information: On Friday, December 30, 2022, at around 11:00 a.m., Atlanta police were dispatched to a person shot call at 1100 Kipling St NE. Upon arrival, officers located a male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Medics arrived on scene and pronounced the male deceased. In relation to the incident, officers were told a second male was dropped off at Grady hospital via private vehicle with a gunshot wound and was currently alert, conscious, and breathing. Preliminary investigation suggests there was a shooting between two separate groups that are known to one another. The shooting resulted in the death of one and injury to another. Homicide detectives responded to the scene and will be working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation continues.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Murder suspect arrested in DeKalb County: Police

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man accused of killing another back in October was arrested Dec. 28., according to a Facebook post from the DeKalb County Police Department. The man was arrested after police spotted him driving a white truck traveling near Mountain Industrial Boulevard. The man was taken into custody without any conflict, according to the post.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Gwinnett County Police searching for suspect in two bank robberies

The Gwinnett County Police Department said Friday afternoon it was searching for a woman accused of robbing two banks in the county just a day apart. According to a press release from the agency, Janae Samantha Fareaux, 22, is accused of first entering the Wells Fargo bank at 1028 Killian Hill Rd. in Lilburn on Dec. 14. Fareaux allegedly demanded to go to the vault but left without getting any money.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

24-year-old Fulton County deputy found shot to death in crashed car was a 'good spirit,' sheriff says

ATLANTA - Police have identified a man found shot to death in the driver's seat of a car on a northwest Atlanta road as a Fulton County deputy. Sheriff Pat Labat said he was waiting until the deputy's family arrived to release his name, but said he had personally hired the deputy from a different law enforcement agency south of Atlanta. The reward for information leading to an arrest has been increased to $10,000.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
atlantapd.org

December 28, 2022: Person shot at 2909 Campbellton Rd SW

Update: The victim still remains in serious condition at this time as the investigation remains active and ongoing. Preliminary information: On Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at around 7:30 pm, Atlanta police were dispatched to a person shot call at 2909 Campbellton Rd SW. Upon arrival, officers located a male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was not alert or conscious but was breathing. He was transported to the hospital for further medical treatment.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Fulton deputy found shot to death identified as 24-year-old ‘life of the party,’ sheriff confirms

ATLANTA — A Fulton County Sheriff’s Office deputy was found shot to death in a crashed car in northwest Atlanta on Thursday morning. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach was the first reporter on the scene on Channel 2 Action News This Morning when authorities were blocking the intersection of Bolton Road and Peyton Road. A black car with crime scene tape around it had damage to both the front and back ends.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta police make drug bust on Collier Road

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police made a “significant” drug bust at an apartment building on Collier Road Dec. 29. APD’s Narcotics and A.P.E.X. Units raided an apartment at 1185 Collier Road NW after receiving a tip from building management. Management had entered the empty apartment to fix a water leak and found drugs.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

1 dead, 1 injured in DeKalb County motel shooting

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Two people were shot at a motel off Interstate 285 and Flat shoals Road in DeKalb County on Wednesday. It happened at the Budgetel Inn located at 2945 Gus Place. DeKalb County police say two people were found at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. One...
fox5atlanta.com

3 shot near busy DeKalb County shopping area

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Three people were injured in a shooting at a restaurant near a busy shopping area of DeKalb County on Wednesday. Officers were called out around 3:20 p.m. to the Touchdown Wings located in the 3600 block of Flakes Mill Road just south of Flat Shoals Parkway after getting a 911 call about a person shot.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Georgia sheriff's deputy found shot in crashed car

ATLANTA (WFXG) - Police in Fulton County are investigating after a man was found shot to death in the driver's seat of a car in northwest Atlanta. According to FOX 5, officers blocked off both sides of Bolton Road at Payton Road Thursday morning to investigate the shooting. They report officers were originally called to the scene around 4:30 a.m. for a call of shorts fired.
FULTON COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy