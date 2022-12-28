Patients at a GP practice in Yorkshire were wrongly told by text message on Christmas Eve that they had terminal lung cancer.The surgery, near Doncaster, said it had meant to send out “Merry Christmas” messages instead.A father awaiting the results of a lung cancer test - which came back negative - was reportedly among those who got the text.Facebook user Vicky Southgate shared the message and said she was "shaking and close to tears".The text asked for “a DS1500 for the above patient. Diagnosis — Aggressive lung cancer with metastases”.DS1500 is the name of the form given to people...

