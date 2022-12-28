Read full article on original website
Related
Hospital Refusing to Give Life Saving Treatments to Unvaccinated Teen
In a case that is capturing national attention, a 14 year old needing a kidney transplant has been denied the surgery because she has not received the Covid 19 vaccine. The teen, Yulia Hicks, is an orphan adopted from Ukraine by her American parents last year. Yulia suffers from Senior Loken Syndrome, a degenerative kidney condition that requires a transplant to survive. She has been receiving daily dialysis treatment for the past 15 months.
docwirenews.com
Iron Deficiency Associated with HRQoL in Kidney Transplant Recipients
Guidelines regarding treatment of anemia that focus on improving health-related quality of life (HRQoL) among kidney transplant recipients have limited effects, according to Tim J. Knobbe, MD, and colleagues at the University Medical Center Groningen, department of internal medicine, division of nephrology, Groningen, Netherlands. Iron fulfills a variety of functions...
GP sends patients cancer diagnosis text instead of Merry Christmas message
Patients at a GP practice in Yorkshire were wrongly told by text message on Christmas Eve that they had terminal lung cancer.The surgery, near Doncaster, said it had meant to send out “Merry Christmas” messages instead.A father awaiting the results of a lung cancer test - which came back negative - was reportedly among those who got the text.Facebook user Vicky Southgate shared the message and said she was "shaking and close to tears".The text asked for “a DS1500 for the above patient. Diagnosis — Aggressive lung cancer with metastases”.DS1500 is the name of the form given to people...
Humanitarian Simon Keith Appointed to the Prestigious Order of Canada for his inspirational advocacy of organ donation and for his dedicated support for transplant recipients
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 29, 2022-- Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, announced today in Ottawa that Simon Keith C.M. is one of the new appointments to the Order of Canada. One of the country’s highest honors, the Order of Canada was created in 1967 by Queen Elizabeth II to honor individuals who shape Canadian society, ignite imaginations and unite communities. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221229005185/en/ Simon Keith appointed to Order of Canada. (Photo: Business Wire)
Comments / 0