What they were saying about Arkansas' win over Kansas
Arkansas dominated the first half but almost had a choke for the ages in the second as it held off Kansas, 55-53, in three overtimes Saturday night at the AutoZone Liberty Bowl in Memphis (Tenn.). The Razorbacks (7-6) gave up 603 yards but posted 681 on the night, including a...
Look: Mother of Top Recruit Didn't Want Son To Play For Deion Sanders
Five-star wide receiver Johntay Cook II had plenty of big-name suitors before choosing to sign with the Texas Longhorns last week. 247Sports' No. 6 wideout in the 2023 class, Cook was pursued by Michigan, Alabama, Ole Miss and Oregon before committing to Steve Sarkisian's squad on ...
Key commitment saves for Nebraska in the 2023 class
Not every recruiting class can be saved and not every commitment sticks during a coaching change, but Nebraska coach Matt Rhule was able to save more than a handful during the transition and that could pay off down the line. Husker247 takes a look at a few of the important...
Arkansas 55, Kansas 53: Five Questions 'Answered'
Arkansas turned a nearly monumental collapse into a thrilling triple-overtime victory on Wednesday, outlasting the Kansas Jayhawks 55-53 at the AutoZone Liberty Bowl in Memphis (Tenn.). With the win, the Hogs finish the season 7-6 overall. The Razorbacks led 38-13 midway through the third quarter before Kansas started chipping away...
John Calipari chides Kentucky for miscues after blowout loss to Missouri: 'Those are not my teams'
Kentucky basketball is now 8-4 and has dropped two of their past three games after coach John Calipari saw the Wildcats endure an 89-75 loss at Missouri to open SEC play. Kentucky trailed 42-30 at halftime and was never able to dig out of that hole en route to the 14-point loss that now has the Wildcats asking themselves no shortage of questions entering a New Year's Eve date with in-state rival Louisville.
Ex-Basketball Player Al Smith Dies by Suicide After Shooting His Girlfriend
Content Warning: domestic violence, suicide. Al Smith, a former pro basketball player who spent five seasons in the American Basketball Association (ABA), died last Monday in Florida, According to the Journal Star. He was 75 years old. It was reported that Smith shot his live-in girlfriend at an apartment complex in Sarasota. Law enforcement arrived, and negotiators attempted to talk to Smith for several hours but could not make contact. Sarasota County officials forced entry and discovered Smith died by suicide due to a self-inflicted gunshot. Smith's girlfriend was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy panned by media for threatening to cut out reporter over staff change question
Oklahoma State football lost 24-17 to Wisconsin Tuesday in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, putting the finishing touches on a late-season slide for head coach Mike Gundy and company. The Cowboys, one of the Big 12's most consistent programs, started 5-0 this season but lost six of their last eight games to complete the campaign with a record of 7-6.
RECRUITING: USC football makes Top 5 for 5-star Florida EDGE TJ Capers
USC football made the Final Five top schools list for five-star Composite 2024 Florida edge rusher TJ Capers on Wednesday. The Trojans were joined by Colorado, Georgia, Louisville and Miami. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound Capers is rated the No. 7 overall prospect and the No. 2 edge rusher in the nation...
Luke Fickell details experience of coaching Wisconsin's bowl win over Oklahoma State shortly after taking job
Luke Fickell was on the sidelines with a headset helping coach Wisconsin in its 24-17 Guaranteed Rate Bowl win over Oklahoma State at Chase Field in Phoenix. It was a unique experience for Fickell, who took the job earlier this month. Interim head coach Jim Leonhard — who will not return next season — and offensive coordinator Bobby Engram also helped run the show.
John Calipari offering little answers to solve Kentucky's multiple problems
Wednesday saw Kentucky play another game against a non-mid-major opponent and suffer yet another loss as it was blown out 89-75 at Mizzou Arena in its SEC opener against a Missouri Tiger team under first-year head coach Dennis Gates. Kentucky is now 8-4 on the season and is 1-4 in...
Mississippi Valley State brings in alumnus to take over football
Mississippi Valley State great Kendrick Wade has taken over as head coach at his alma mater. The post Mississippi Valley State brings in alumnus to take over football appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Ohio State OL talks Georgia defensive line, Jalen Carter ahead of Peach Bowl
No. 1 Georgia will take on No. 4 Ohio State in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Saturday night in the College Football Playoff semifinal in Atlanta. The Buckeyes talented offensive line is fully aware of UGA’s dominant defensive front, featuring stars like Jalen Carter and Nazir Stackhouse, according to Ohio State offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr.
Another Quarterback Has Entered The Transfer Portal
A quarterback has entered the transfer portal for a second time. According to Max Olson of The Athletic, SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai is in the transfer portal. This comes after he spent the previous two seasons with the Mustangs. Mordecai originally entered the portal following the 2020 season after barely...
Two freshmen early enrollees already look the part as future contributors
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Michigan has seven of its freshmen (for 2023) already in Arizona with the team, most of them participating in drills and some practice. Cornerbacks Jyaire Hill and Cameron Calhoun are among them, and they’re already earning praise for their fit and attentiveness. When it comes...
Football World Reacts To Ed Reed's Big Career Step
Ed Reed is one of the most accomplished football players of all time. Tallying nine Pro Bowl selections, six All-Pro nominations and one Defensive Player of the Year Award in his storied 12-year NFL career, Reed has now chosen to transition into the collegiate coaching ranks this ...
2024 Four-Star ATH Ju'Juan Johnson names final 4
Four-star athlete Ju’Juan Johnson of Lafayette (LA) Lafayette Christian Academy is down to four schools– Georgia, LSU, Florida, and Colorado. The 5-foot-11, 175 pounder went in-depth on his finalists. Georgia. Coach Monken has been essential to this whole process, also just the winning tradition that is there reminds...
Look: Top Recruit's Mom Shut Down Deion Sanders
Last week, five-star wide receiver Johntay Cook II officially signed with Texas. Before he made that decision, his family was contacted by Colorado head coach Deion Sanders. Cook's mother wasted no time shutting down Colorado's interest in him. We can't blame Sanders for pursuing Cook. He's the No. 35 overall...
Four-star edge Cameron Lenhardt set for Tuesday decision
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Four-star edge Cameron Lenhardt made December official visits to Nebraska and Maryland, and those are two of his primary suitors heading into Tuesday's college unveiling during the Under Armour All-America Game. The Bradenton (Fla.) IMG prospect also has Rutgers, Penn State and Georgia Tech as...
Urban Meyer opens up on Ohio State football program under Ryan Day after another double-digit loss to Michigan
Urban Meyer never lost to Michigan during his seven seasons at Ohio State, but things have changed. No. 4 Ohio State (11-1) enters its College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against No. 1 Georgia (13-0) off a 45-23 loss at home over Thanksgiving weekend to Michigan. That followed last year’s loss in Ann Arbor to the Wolverines, as Ryan Day is 1-2 in three-career matchups in The Game. Takes about Ryan Day were loud after the most recent defeat after the Buckeyes were run off the field. Meyer knows how much The Game means to fans, but urged some to take a step back.
Lovie Smith must go despite Texans' late season surge
It only took 14 weeks, but the Houston Texans are finally surging. Houston is coming off an impressive 19-14 victory over the Tennessee Titans where they not only worked to stop Derrick Henry’s ridiculous streak against the team but also forced the Titans into a winner-take-all scenario against Jacksonville in Week 18. Coach Lovie Smith preached of his team’s resilience and the impressive factoid that, despite an overall underwhelming record to this point, the team could still hypothetically finish with a winning record against the AFC South.
