Bitcoin Seen Dropping Lower Before Shooting Back Up
Billionaire Tim Draper says bitcoin (BTC) could hit $250,000 next year while renowned investor Mark Mobius counters it could crash to $10,000. Who's right?. That's anyone's guess but for now, the world's largest cryptocurrency and the beleaguered cryptocurrency market it helped usher is expected to remain in the doldrums for much of next year, if not longer.
3 Growth Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market
As Winston Churchill once said, "A pessimist sees the difficulty in every opportunity; an optimist sees the opportunity in every difficulty." Looking at the stock market these days, it might not seem hard to justify a pessimistic stance. The S&P 500 index is down by roughly 21% over the last year, and the growth-heavy Nasdaq Composite index has plummeted by 33%. The market is in a turbulent state, but those challenging conditions are also creating opportunities.
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 30th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. Immunocore Holdings plc IMCR: This late-stage biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 56.1% over the last 60 days. Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus. Immunocore Holdings...
Want to Get Richer? 2 Top Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever.
Corporate warfare is a thing; staying on top of the metaphorical mountain is hard, especially in the technology sector, where innovation and competition are constantly nipping at your heels. But it's not impossible. Technology leaders Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) have enjoyed years of dominance and are still going strong.
2 Monster Stocks With Multibagger Potential to Buy Before 2023
The events of the 2022 stock market have left many investors feeling discouraged and perhaps unsure about what the new year could hold. While there is no guarantee that the volatility will abate in the months ahead, history has taught investors time and time again that the only way to sustain returns and build a profitable portfolio is to stay invested through the ups and downs of the market.
2 Cannabis Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul
This has not been the year of marijuana stocks. Although that's not too surprising, as equity markets have been southbound, the industry has substantially lagged the broader market. Thankfully, there is hope for cannabis investors. While estimates vary, analysts have predicted that the pot industry will grow like a weed in the coming decade.
Here's the Next Stock I'm Going to Buy
With the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite both taking huge hits in 2022, investors are probably scared to put money into the stock market right now. This fear is justified, given how much portfolio value has likely been lost throughout the year. But amid all the uncertainty out there right...
Will Alphabet Stock Bounce Back in 2023?
There's no question that Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) has had a disappointing 2022. With just days left in the year, shares of the Google parent are down 40%, and trading just above their 52-week lows. The stock has been hit by a combination of slowing growth, falling profits, and...
Is e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Should Investors Buy Dollar Tree (DLTR) or Walmart (WMT) for 2023?
With inflation and the Fed’s tightening cycle still very much the main factors affecting the economy going into the new year investors may want to buy stocks that can benefit from this market environment. Slower consumer spending could continue in 2023 with shoppers looking to save. Let’s dive into...
3 High-Conviction Stocks for 2023
Times are tough right now for investors. This past year has been volatile and there's a lot of uncertainty heading into 2023. One of the keys to successful investing during times like this is to focus on your highest-conviction stocks. These are companies you firmly believe can thrive no matter what's ahead. For three Fool.com contributors, some of their highest-conviction stocks for 2023 are Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN), Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM), and NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE). Here's why they believe these companies are well positioned for success in 2023 and beyond.
This High-Opportunity Stock Was Sold Off in 2022, Despite Improved Business
Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ: EBC), a $22 billion asset bank based in Boston, continues to be one of my favorite mid-cap stocks with excellent fundamentals. The stock is down more than 18% this year, with the banking sector struggling in general. But that's actually slightly better than the broader market and the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. Bank stocks may continue to struggle in the near term for a couple of reasons: First, interest rates are still rising, and second, the market is factoring in a potential recession next year.
5 Reasons Tesla Stock Is Collapsing
Zane and Connor go over the five reasons that Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock is falling. Tune in to this video to hear about how Elon Musk's other ventures, macroeconomic conditions, and more is negatively affecting the stock price. *Stock prices used were the midday prices of Dec. 28, 2022. The...
This Beaten-Down Dividend Stock Is Starting to Look Attractive
Let's not mince words here: VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC) has had a terrible 2022. The parent company of well-known footwear and apparel brands like Vans, the North Face, Timberland, Dickies, and others has performed poorly and trimmed guidance multiple times. Revenue declined, inventory built up, and management said that it...
Petrobras (PBR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Petrobras (PBR) closed the most recent trading day at $10.68, moving -1.57% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.75% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.84%. Coming into today, shares of the oil and...
EOG Resources (EOG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
EOG Resources (EOG) closed the most recent trading day at $129.52, moving +0.69% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.91%. Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas company had...
3 Dividend Stocks to Supplement Your Social Security in 2023
The good news is, Social Security checks are about to get bigger. The bad news is, their impending growth is already spoken for. The 8.7% increase that will start this month only reflects the same degree of growth in the nation's cost of living. On a net basis, Social Security recipients won't be any better off.
Commerce Bancshares Reaches Analyst Target Price
In recent trading, shares of Commerce Bancshares Inc (Symbol: CBSH) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $68.02, changing hands for $68.39/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Advance Auto Parts (AAP) closed at $146.31, marking a +0.7% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.75% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.84%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the auto...
Dell Technologies (DELL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Dell Technologies (DELL) closed the most recent trading day at $40.22, moving +1% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.91%. Heading into today, shares of the computer and...
