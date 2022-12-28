ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
PYMNTS

Refunds Put Southwest Airlines Customer Service to Test

Southwest Airlines is inviting customers to send it requests for refunds and reimbursement of alternate travel expenses. The beleaguered airline has set up a page on its website for customers to submit requests for refunds for canceled flights as well as for related expenses, it said in a Thursday (Dec. 29) update.
disneyfoodblog.com

You Got Bumped From a Flight. Here’s What Your Airline Owes You.

Knowing your rights when it comes to airline policies can seriously pay off. Air travel has suffered over the last couple of years as COVID-19-era layoffs led to staffing shortages and an increase in flight cancelations. You may feel the impact of the struggling industry during your next vacation, but if you know what you’re entitled to, you can minimize the damage.
thedailyadventuresofme.com

Best Travel Credit Cards That I Use

Does your New Year’s resolution include travel? Have you figured out how to use credit cards to make this travel more affordable? In the last few years, I have been working on making the most of my cards to supplement my travel budget. Below I share which travel cards have worked best for me.
CBS News

Holiday travelers stranded by airline chaos

The travel nightmares continue for Southwest Airlines passengers who remain stranded as the airline continues to cancel thousands of flights daily. Amid the chaos, frustrated travelers have been unable to reach customer service. Tanya Rivero has the latest.
hotelnewsme.com

FOODICS AND SAVEFAST PARTNER TO LAUNCH FIRST OF ITS KIND IN-RESTAURANT SIMULATION TRAINING CENTRE

FOODICS, the leading cloud-based restaurant technology and payments platform in the MENA region, has signed a strategic partnership with SaveFast, the best-in-class Training Academy accredited both locally and internationally focused on upskilling local communities and getting them ready for the job market. The partnership was sealed during Saudi Feast 2022,...
hotelnewsme.com

THE ASCOTT LIMITED SHOWCASES COMMITMENT TO SUSTAINABILITY AT IT’S FRANCHISE

The Ascott Limited (Ascott), the leading international lodging owner-operator, continues to spearhead innovative sustainability initiatives at its vibrant lifestyle property in the UAE, Citadines Metro Central Dubai. Since 2021, the apart’hotel has undertaken an impressive commitment to decrease its environmental impact and enhance sustainable best practices across services including the elimination of 120,000 plastic bottles and the recycling of about 2150 kgs of waste.
fouraroundtheworld.com

2023 Best Travel Insurance Comparison & Policy Reviews

This post may contain affiliate links. Read the full disclosure. When planning a vacation, travel insurance should be one of your top priorities. There are so many different insurance providers, and it can be challenging to determine which is the best for you. To help you narrow it down, we will compare some of the most popular travel insurance providers and help you decide which is the best for your needs!
hotelnewsme.com

ONE1 PRESENTS A MYSTICAL WORLD OF ENTERTAINMENT

Experience an evening full of mystery, entertainment, and culinary brilliance at the One1, the newest dinner show restaurant and lounge at V Hotel Dubai in Habtoor City. One1 is a fully immersive dinner show experience based around a mystical journey, spanning from medieval times to the present metaverse era. Explore a wealth of mind-blowing art featuring charismatic imagery, magical display, cutting-edge visuals and sounds. Using artificial intelligence and technology, the lounge creates a 3D-mapped immersive space where fantasy and reality blend.
hotelnewsme.com

EXPERIENCE BOHO CHIC VIBES IN LAIDBACK LUXURY AT NEW ZENZI BEACH

Overlooking the pristine beach of Palm Jumeirah, Zenzi Beach is set to be the hottest new beach club destination in Dubai this winter. Hosting a dining experience, weekly brunch and pool & beach Day Pass, Zenzi Beach is for all those who love the sun, sand and all things vibrant with a boho chic touch. This exclusive aura set on the on the Palm Jumeirah offers unique flavours from the South American cuisine, carefully crafted to complement guests experiences in a laid-back atmosphere with enticing offerings for all:
Sandeep Kashyap

5 Strategies for Mastering Corporate Travel Management

Strategies for Mastering Corporate Travel ManagementPhoto byCanva. With the advent of Covid-19, the business travel industry took a massive hit. However, there was a ray of hope during this dull period. Many companies around the world re-evaluate their current corporate travel process and identify corporate travel management challenges.
Variety

Tracking Devices Become a Travel Essential Amid Lost Luggage Fiascos: Here Are the Best Ones to Buy

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. While unbearably long TSA lines and delayed flights are an expected disruption during holiday travel, this year saw an unprecedented level of chaos due to a winter storm that left thousands stranded at airports across the country. And to make things worse? Once people finally reached their final destination, oftentimes after days of travel, their luggage didn’t make it with them. While much of this year’s aviatic disorder — the result of staffing shortages, weather problems and technological failures...
TheStreet

Travel in the Post-Covid World: A Look Ahead to 2023

The year began with masks on planes, vaccination rules, a heavily regulated cruise industry, and international travelers facing varying hurdles to enter the United States. The pandemic wasn't at its height in 2022, but airlines, hotels, cruise lines, theme parks, and really the entire travel industry struggled with its lingering effects.

Comments / 0

Community Policy