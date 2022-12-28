Read full article on original website
Leaked Southwest Airlines Memo Asks HQ Employees to Help Get Flights on Track
An internal message requested Southwest Airlines headquarters employees to voluntarily work in scheduling rather than their normal jobs.
An Airbus A320neo airliner is being converted into a private jet for a VIP customer complete with its own bedroom — see what it'll look like
Airbus' line of business jets is designed with more space than other larger private aircraft, and features bedrooms and bathrooms with showers.
US Department of Transportation says it plans to look into Southwest Airlines following the airline's 'unacceptable' holiday flight cancellations
The U.S. Department of Transportation said it will examine whether Southwest is following its customer service plan after holiday travel meltdown.
Refunds Put Southwest Airlines Customer Service to Test
Southwest Airlines is inviting customers to send it requests for refunds and reimbursement of alternate travel expenses. The beleaguered airline has set up a page on its website for customers to submit requests for refunds for canceled flights as well as for related expenses, it said in a Thursday (Dec. 29) update.
You Got Bumped From a Flight. Here’s What Your Airline Owes You.
Knowing your rights when it comes to airline policies can seriously pay off. Air travel has suffered over the last couple of years as COVID-19-era layoffs led to staffing shortages and an increase in flight cancelations. You may feel the impact of the struggling industry during your next vacation, but if you know what you’re entitled to, you can minimize the damage.
Best Travel Credit Cards That I Use
Does your New Year’s resolution include travel? Have you figured out how to use credit cards to make this travel more affordable? In the last few years, I have been working on making the most of my cards to supplement my travel budget. Below I share which travel cards have worked best for me.
Holiday travelers stranded by airline chaos
The travel nightmares continue for Southwest Airlines passengers who remain stranded as the airline continues to cancel thousands of flights daily. Amid the chaos, frustrated travelers have been unable to reach customer service. Tanya Rivero has the latest.
Which airlines had the most on-time arrivals in 2022? Here are the Cirium rankings
Cirium, an aviation analytics company, released rankings of North American airlines from its annual On-Time Performance Review for 2022 on Thursday.
2023 Best Travel Insurance Comparison & Policy Reviews
This post may contain affiliate links. Read the full disclosure. When planning a vacation, travel insurance should be one of your top priorities. There are so many different insurance providers, and it can be challenging to determine which is the best for you. To help you narrow it down, we will compare some of the most popular travel insurance providers and help you decide which is the best for your needs!
5 Strategies for Mastering Corporate Travel Management
Strategies for Mastering Corporate Travel ManagementPhoto byCanva. With the advent of Covid-19, the business travel industry took a massive hit. However, there was a ray of hope during this dull period. Many companies around the world re-evaluate their current corporate travel process and identify corporate travel management challenges.
Tracking Devices Become a Travel Essential Amid Lost Luggage Fiascos: Here Are the Best Ones to Buy
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. While unbearably long TSA lines and delayed flights are an expected disruption during holiday travel, this year saw an unprecedented level of chaos due to a winter storm that left thousands stranded at airports across the country. And to make things worse? Once people finally reached their final destination, oftentimes after days of travel, their luggage didn’t make it with them. While much of this year’s aviatic disorder — the result of staffing shortages, weather problems and technological failures...
Travel in the Post-Covid World: A Look Ahead to 2023
The year began with masks on planes, vaccination rules, a heavily regulated cruise industry, and international travelers facing varying hurdles to enter the United States. The pandemic wasn't at its height in 2022, but airlines, hotels, cruise lines, theme parks, and really the entire travel industry struggled with its lingering effects.
