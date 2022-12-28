ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weiser, ID

Weiser Lions Club Donates $500 to Weiser Memorial Hospital Foundation

The Weiser Lions Club was pleased to donate $500 to the Weiser Memorial Hospital Foundation this month. Each year, the Weiser Lions donate thousands of dollars from the net profit of sales earned at the WHS football concession stand to local charities and organizations. Throughout the year, the Lions also collect aluminum pop tops and used eyeglasses to benefit the needy. A drop box is located at Columbia Bank.
WEISER, ID
Post Register

BOISE, ID

