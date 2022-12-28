Read full article on original website
Related
livinginthenews.com
Weiser Lions Club Donates $500 to Weiser Memorial Hospital Foundation
The Weiser Lions Club was pleased to donate $500 to the Weiser Memorial Hospital Foundation this month. Each year, the Weiser Lions donate thousands of dollars from the net profit of sales earned at the WHS football concession stand to local charities and organizations. Throughout the year, the Lions also collect aluminum pop tops and used eyeglasses to benefit the needy. A drop box is located at Columbia Bank.
KIVI-TV
A new tradition for the city of Star involves a 10-foot giant star
STAR, Idaho — The city of Star recently celebrated its 25th anniversary. As one of the newest cities in Ada County, they've decided to start the new year with a new tradition. "We have a great event coming up on New Year's Eve down at the Star Riverhouse where...
Bogus Basin opens Pioneer Lodge 'High Peak Hangout'
BOISE, Idaho — A combination of year-old ideas, a commitment to reinvesting profits back into customer experience, and a proposed collaboration from Garden City Brewery Western Collective all led to a new 21+ lounge at Bogus Basin. The 'High Peak Hangout' is placed on the third floor of the...
Post Register
DeSales University on the Arrest of Bryan Kohberger
Boise, ID (CBS2) — DeSales University learned of the arrest of former student Bryan Kohberger on Friday, December 30 in connection to the University of Idaho murders. Bryan Kohberger received his bachelor's degree in 2020 and his graduate's degree in 2022 from DeSales University. A statement on the school...
Popular Home Store With Locations in Idaho Closing 115 Stores
For years, the company’s name was synonymous with purchasing reliable appliances. This announcement means the end of an era in the Treasure Valley. While Sears Hometown Stores were spun off by Sears Holdings in 2012, the store’s name still stirs up memories of tearing into the Sears “Wishbook” when it showed up on your stoop in August or September. For months, you’d flip through it and circle all the things you hoped Santa would bring you for Christmas. It’s a memory totally lost on Gen Z, which has never known a day where they couldn’t log onto Amazon to add things to a wishlist with just one click.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are highly praised for their food and service.
Idaho’s Ultimate Guide: When To Take The Christmas Tree Down
Christmas 2022 is officially in the books and if any of you are like my wife, you're probably asking yourself: "When in the hell can we take this Christmas tree down so we can have our living room back?" Sure, there are some people who love Christmas so much they...
Boise Favorite Will Shut It’s Doors After This Week
2022 hasn't been easy on the food industry with various businesses experiencing difficulty bouncing back from staff shortages, risings costs, etc. Now, the Treasure Valley will have to bid farewell to another local favorite that will close after this week. The end of an era... for good?. In posts to...
Post Register
Boise State athletics: largest one-time donation in history
Boise, ID (CBS2) — Boise State's Athletics department director Jeremiah Dickey announced on Wednesday that they had received the largest one-time donation in the department's history . A gift of $5 million comes from Bob and Sharon Miller along with their sons- Barry, Mark, and Rob- and their families.
With Other Places so Needy, Why Idaho isn’t One of Them
With the pandemic having hit many businesses and cities hard over the last couple of years, poverty has been on a rise and has made some people feel a little needier lately. They are not needy because they want to be, but more because they have to be due to the circumstances. With many Americans losing their jobs and many businesses closed over the last few years, some cities have seen their neediness increase more than others. Which cities are the neediest and which are holding together better than most? How needy are the cities in Idaho?
One of Idaho’s Most Unique New Year’s Eve Celebrations is Canceled
Believe it or not, Idaho is typically home to three of the most unique New Year’s Eve celebrations in the United States. This year that number is down to two. In Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, home of the company responsible for gifting us Easter Peeps every year, they actually drop a 400 pound replica of the marshmallow candy. Panama Beach, Florida rings in the New Year by dropping a huge beach ball. Las Cruces, New Mexico rings in the new year with a chili pepper.
Why Idaho is the Wrong State to Live in for People with Disabilities
We all know somebody that has a disability. It can be a family member, a friend, somebody you work with or went to school with, or perhaps it is you. Living with a disability can be tough, but with the right accommodations, life doesn't have to be the most difficult route. Pending on where you live, can often determine how hard getting around can be for some disabled peopled. Some towns are well accommodated and others have some work to do. When it comes to living in Idaho, are our cities accommodated enough for those with disabilities, or are we behind on the times?
How Did No One Notice Boise Just Survived a Hurricane?
Can someone explain to me how no one noticed that the city of Boise quite literally just endured a hurricane? No, seriously. How did no one catch this? While people were enjoying their new iPhones from Santa and finding cars with big red bows in their driveways like in those stupid commercials, the state of Idaho was in the middle of a hurricane.
The #1 Reason Californians Moved To Boise In 2022
Whatever reason you're thinking of, it's probably not that. It's a hot topic on every Boisian's mind in 2022: More people are moving here. Some love it. Some hate it. Either way, Boise is welcoming new neighbors all the time, especially folks relocating from California to move slightly East to come join us in the City of Trees.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Want to go camping in Idaho next summer? Now’s the time to start planning, book sites
BOISE, Idaho — With snow blanketing the ground in the Boise area (and more in the forecast), summer camping feels like a distant thought. But it’s prime time for people to book next year’s camping sites through state and federal reservation systems, and many popular Idaho spots are filling up fast.
southarkansassun.com
$1.2 million fund now available for Boise’s Property Tax Rebate Program to help eligible homeowners
The Boise City Council and Mayor Lauren McLean have approved a $1.2 million fund for the Property Tax Rebate Program. This program aims to provide financial relief to eligible homeowners in Boise, based on the report on the official website of the City of Boise on November 2, 2022. Homeowners...
Post Register
New speed limits on two Boise roads
Boise, ID (CBS2) — Ada County Highway District (ACHD) is changing the speed limit on two Boise streets this week. The first is the portion of Goddard Road that runs between Glenwood and Maple Grove road will see a speed reduction from 30 mph to 25 mph. The second...
Boise Area Black Ice Warning! Stay Home and Stay Safe Today
Frigid winter temperatures and a mix of freezing rain and snow have caused our area to be impacted by black ice on all surfaces. Black ice is something that sneaks up on most of us because the roads appear to be dry and safe, but they are not. The good news is that many folks are not working today, but those that have to travel should take extra precautions.
Post Register
Mostly dry conditions today ahead of showers tomorrow
BOISE, Idaho — We can expect mostly cloudy skies to cover much of Southwest Idaho today. Today's high in Boise should be 38 degrees. High temperatures across the valley should range just under 40 degrees today. Highs in the low-30s are expected in the mountains. A few isolated showers...
KIVI-TV
Over 80% of Southwest flights in Boise canceled since Tuesday, with more to come
BOISE, Idaho — Southwest Airlines is still recovering from a string of cancellations across the country dating back to last week and travelers coming through Boise are feeling the impacts. Since Tuesday, 51 Southwest flights scheduled in and out of the Boise Airport had been canceled according to FlightAware.com....
Comments / 0