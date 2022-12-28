Read full article on original website
Related
aeroroutes.com
Saudia to Resume Jeddah – Singapore Nonstop Service in NS23
Saudia in Northern summer 2023 season intends to resume nonstop Jeddah – Singapore service, in addition to existing one-stop service via Male in The Maldives (from both Jeddah and Riyadh). From 27MAR23, the airline schedules 3 weekly flights for the nonstop flight, with Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. SV836 JED0055 –...
aeroroutes.com
Ural Airlines Expands Sharm el Sheikh Service in late-Dec 2022
Russian carrier Ural Airlines in late-December 2022 is adding 4 additional routes to Sharm el Sheikh, mainly operating on scheduled charter basis. General operation overview as follows. Chelyabinsk – Sharm el Sheikh eff 25DEC22 Every 10-11 days with A321neo (Last served until April 2015) Tyumen – Sharm el Sheikh...
aeroroutes.com
Cambodia Airways Reduces Bangkok Service in 1Q23
Cambodia Airways in the first quarter of 2023 is adjusting Phnom Penh – Bangkok service, as the airline schedules flight reductions from 14 to 10 weekly. Planned reduction is in effect from 17JAN23, with Airbus A319 aircraft operating. KR701 PNH0910 – 1010BKK 319 x347. KR701 PNH0915 – 1010BKK...
aeroroutes.com
Lanmei Airlines Resumes Wuhan Service in Jan 2023
Lanmei Airlines in January 2023 plans to resume service to Wuhan, after nearly 3 years of cancellations. The airline now plans to operate 1 weekly Phnom Penh – Wuhan flight from 06JAN23 at earliest, on board Airbus A321 aircraft. The airline previously operated Siem Reap – Wuhan and Sihanoukville...
aeroroutes.com
Air France Restores Additional Shanghai Flights From Feb 2023
Air France in February 2023 plans to restore additional service to Shanghai, announced last week. The Skyteam member on 04FEB23 will restore 3rd weekly Paris CDG – Seoul Incheon – Shanghai Pu Dong flight, with 381-seater Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. AF198 CDG1820 – 1425+1ICN1535+1 – 1645+1PVG 77W 146...
Southwest Airlines says travelers stranded by holiday meltdown can't rebook until December 31st
Southwest Airlines customers can't rebook flights until New Year's Eve after it canceled more than 70% of its flights in a single day.
These Are the Airports You Don't Want to Travel Through During the Holidays
While inflation has caused some people to nix their holiday travel plans and celebrate at home, the holidays are still an extremely busy time for passing through airports, and even though Christmas is just under two weeks away, there have already been reports of snaking lines and missed flights simply because people couldn't get through security fast enough.
Which airline is the most reliable in 2022?
When booking a flight, you want the option that will get you and your stuff where you want to go — preferably on time. Unfortunately, that's not been a given recently.
Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.
From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
Angry passengers blockaded a terminal after spending a night in the airport because they weren't allowed to leave
About 40 passengers on a Brussels Airlines flight didn't have Belgian visas, meaning they could not go to a hotel – unlike their fellow travelers.
Thrillist
These U.S. Airports Cancel the Most Flights Around the Holidays
Traveling around the holidays is a nightmare, no matter what. I've never met a single person in my entire life who said: “Yeah, actually traveling back from my parents' house was really easy and enjoyable after New Years.” It is possible no one on Earth has ever uttered that sentence. However, there are ways to avoid headaches, by planning ahead and maybe making a few prayers.
US Department of Transportation says it plans to look into Southwest Airlines following the airline's 'unacceptable' holiday flight cancellations
The U.S. Department of Transportation said it will examine whether Southwest is following its customer service plan after holiday travel meltdown.
disneybymark.com
Southwest Airlines Continues to Cancel Flights, Unable to Rebook Some Passengers Until January 1, 2023
A deadly snow “bomb cyclone” brought heavy snow, strong winds, and zero visibility, causing widespread travel disruptions over the holiday weekend. Airlines were forced to cancel more than 1,000 flights through Monday, according to FlightAware. Many airlines have recovered — more or less, except Southwest Airlines. As...
aeroroutes.com
Aeroitalia 1Q23 London Service Reductions – 28DEC22
Aeroitalia in the first quarter of 2023 is reducing London Heathrow service, based on available flights for reservation. From 10JAN23 to 25MAR23, the airline will operate 2 weekly flights each from Florence and Milan Bergamo, instead of 5 weekly. Florence – London Heathrow 10JAN23 – 25MAR23 Reduce from 5 to...
aeroroutes.com
Volotea Adds Nantes – Rhodes Service From April 2023
Volotea in Northern summer 2023 plans further network expansion at Nantes, as the airline schedules Nantes – Rhodes nonstop flight. From 15APR23, Airbus A320 aircraft will operate one weekly flight on this route. Following schedule is effective 27MAY23. V72500 NTE2155 – 0245+1RHO 320 6. V72501 RHO0315 – 0615NTE...
aeroroutes.com
British Airways Adds London Heathrow – Florence Service From April 2023
British Airways yesterday (29DEC22) announced new route launch to Italy, as the oneWorld carrier schedules London Heathrow - Florence route. Inaugural flight is scheduled on 16APR23, with Airbus A320neo operating 1 daily flight. BA524 LHR0750 – 1100FLR 32N D. BA525 FLR1150 – 1305LHR 32N 457. BA525 FLR1155 –...
aeroroutes.com
Thai Airways International Resumes Chengdu Service in 1Q23
Thai Airways International in late-January 2023 plans to resume Bangkok – Chengdu Shuangliu service, with 1 weekly flight scheduled. Airbus A350-900XWB aircraft to operate this service on Thursdays, from 26JAN23. TG618 BKK1005 – 1400CTU 359 4. TG619 CTU1505 – 1700BKK 359 4.
aeroroutes.com
GOL Expands Air France European Codeshare Network in late-Dec 2022
Brazilian carrier GOL in late-December 2022 expanded codeshare partnership with Air France, covering the latter’s additional destinations in the Iberian Peninsula. Following codeshare routes went into effect from 22DEC22. GOL operated by Air France. Paris CDG – Porto. Paris CDG – Seville.
aeroroutes.com
Air Arabia Expands Milan Service From July 2023
Air Arabia from July 2023 plans to increase service to Milan, where the airline schedules 7 weekly Sharjah – Milan Bergamo flights, instead of 4. Planned service increase is scheduled from 09JUL23, on board Airbus A321neo LR aircraft. G9710 SHJ0735 – 1220BGY 321 x247. G9712 SHJ2155 – 0240+1BGY...
aeroroutes.com
Neos Adds Niamey Charters in 1Q23
Italian carrier Neos in the first quarter of 2023 schedules charter service to Niamey in Niger, which sees the airline schedules Milan Malpensa – Niamey nonstop sector. The airline operates one weekly flight from 04JAN23, with Boeing 737-800 aircraft. NO4402 MXP0620 – 1130NIM 737 3. NO4403 NIM1430 –...
Comments / 0