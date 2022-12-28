Read full article on original website
Related
These are the states most obsessed with fast-food
Not only does fast-food taste great, it’s also massively convenient and affordable, making it the go-to option for many. But where are people the most obsessed with fast-food?
Who is Bryan Kohberger?
A RAMPAGE of homicides left a community shaken as they begged for answers. As police investigation went underway, they arrested 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger in relation to the case. Who is Bryan Kohberger?. On December 30, 2022, law enforcement apprehended Bryan Kohberger in connection to the Idaho college murders. That Friday,...
Police Warns Kroger Customers in Ohio
Photo byJonesdr77 at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnlineand for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
KTVZ
Southwest has promised a much better Friday. Will it deliver?
After canceling almost 15,800 flights since December 22 in a disruption that has shaken the company to its core, Southwest Airlines has promised a resumption of its normal schedule on Friday. The big question on everyone’s mind: Can Southwest now deliver? The picture will become increasingly clearer as regular air...
KTVZ
‘The brink of disaster’: 2023 is a critical year for the Colorado River as reservoirs sink toward ‘dead pool’
Deep uncertainty looms over the Colorado River and the 40 million people who depend on it for their water supply as the basin enters a critical year that could determine its future stability. Plagued by decades of overuse and human-caused climate change, demand for the river’s water has vastly outpaced...
KTVZ
A grad student at a nearby school is arrested in the killings of four University of Idaho students
A graduate student at Washington State University was arrested Friday in his home state of Pennsylvania in last month’s killings of four University of Idaho students in their off-campus home — a brutal attack that rattled a small college town, authorities said. A criminal complaint charging Bryan Kohberger,...
KTVZ
Mayhem and mischief: How tourists behaved badly in 2022
In 2022, the world started traveling again — and with that came the return of all the usual misbehavior and antics abroad. But with nerves perhaps frayed by a record year for airline cancellations, delays, lost luggage and inflated prices, misconduct was a particularly strong theme. Here are the standout moments from a year of travelers behaving badly.
Abortion doctors can’t be charged under Arizona law, new court ruling says
PHOENIX — An Arizona court has ruled that abortion doctors cannot be prosecuted under a pre-statehood law that criminalizes nearly all abortions yet was barred from being enforced for decades. But the Arizona Court of Appeals on Friday declined to repeal the 1864 law, which carries a sentence of two to five years in prison for anyone who assists in an abortion and provides no exceptions for rape or incest. Still, the court said doctors can’t be prosecuted for performing abortions in the first 15 weeks of pregnancy because other Arizona laws passed over the years allow them to perform the procedure,...
Comments / 0