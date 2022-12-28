ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

The US Sun

Who is Bryan Kohberger?

A RAMPAGE of homicides left a community shaken as they begged for answers. As police investigation went underway, they arrested 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger in relation to the case. Who is Bryan Kohberger?. On December 30, 2022, law enforcement apprehended Bryan Kohberger in connection to the Idaho college murders. That Friday,...
MOSCOW, ID
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Police Warns Kroger Customers in Ohio

Photo byJonesdr77 at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnlineand for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
MORAINE, OH
KTVZ

Southwest has promised a much better Friday. Will it deliver?

After canceling almost 15,800 flights since December 22 in a disruption that has shaken the company to its core, Southwest Airlines has promised a resumption of its normal schedule on Friday. The big question on everyone’s mind: Can Southwest now deliver? The picture will become increasingly clearer as regular air...
KTVZ

Mayhem and mischief: How tourists behaved badly in 2022

In 2022, the world started traveling again — and with that came the return of all the usual misbehavior and antics abroad. But with nerves perhaps frayed by a record year for airline cancellations, delays, lost luggage and inflated prices, misconduct was a particularly strong theme. Here are the standout moments from a year of travelers behaving badly.
WISCONSIN STATE
New York Post

Abortion doctors can’t be charged under Arizona law, new court ruling says

PHOENIX — An Arizona court has ruled that abortion doctors cannot be prosecuted under a pre-statehood law that criminalizes nearly all abortions yet was barred from being enforced for decades. But the Arizona Court of Appeals on Friday declined to repeal the 1864 law, which carries a sentence of two to five years in prison for anyone who assists in an abortion and provides no exceptions for rape or incest. Still, the court said doctors can’t be prosecuted for performing abortions in the first 15 weeks of pregnancy because other Arizona laws passed over the years allow them to perform the procedure,...
ARIZONA STATE

