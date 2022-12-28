Read full article on original website
Penguins Room: Malkin Says ‘Fans Hate Us,’ Sullivan Has Postgame Talk
4-2. Then they were hanging on after yielding a late third-period goal. Then they were tied after giving up a late third-period power-play goal. And then … they lost in OT. It was their sixth loss in eight OT games this season, but that wasn’t the focus. The focus was the Penguins’ disappearance after the first period, which allowed Detroit to rally for overtime. The focus was the mental mistakes, turnovers, and lax coverages.
Is it Ty Smith Time? Penguins Promote Smith, Caggiula from WBS
Is it time for Ty Smith? The Pittsburgh Penguins made more than a couple of housekeeping moves on Wednesday. The team placed Josh Archibald on IR retroactively to Dec. 18 and Ryan Poehling on IR retroactively to Dec. 20. However, the bigger news lies in the Penguins’ recalls from the WBS Penguins.
Detroit Red Wings vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Goalie Matchup
Tonight, the Detroit Red Wings return from their Christmas break to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins for a 7:30 PM puck drop. The Red Wings come into this one with 35 points good for fourth place in the Atlantic Division and 10th in the Eastern Conference Standings. The Penguins currently...
Penguins recall former first-round pick
The Pittsburgh Penguins moved Josh Archibald and Ryan Poehling to injured reserve, recalling Ty Smith and Drake Caggiula to fill the roster spots. Both IR stints are retroactive, meaning Archibald and Poehling can be activated whenever healthy enough to return. Smith’s recall will excite some fans given the upside that...
Penguins PK Elevates To Best in NHL
It’s no secret that the penalty killing units of the Pittsburgh Penguins have been top notch since Teddy Blueger returned to the lineup in mid November. Despite a 5-1 loss to the New York Islanders, the Penguins put together another perfect night on the PK. Not allowing a power...
Ty Smith Excited To Be Back on Penguins Roster, Working On Growing Defensive Game
PITTSBURGH - He may not have played in the first game since being recalled to the Pittsburgh Penguins roster, but Ty Smith is excited to be back and is looking forward to any opportunity that comes. In a training camp battle between Smith and P.O. Joseph, the Penguins went with...
Evgeni Malkin Understands Anger From Penguins Fans
PITTSBURGH - It’s safe to assume that no one has been pleased with the Pittsburgh Penguins since coming out of the Christmas break. Back-to-back games that weren’t just losses for the Penguins, but embarrassing defeats that has the fans begging for answers and looking around at changes. The...
Penguins Need More Out of Their Stars
PITTSBURGH - Sure, the entire Pittsburgh Penguins lineup needs to improve their play from the last two games, but the top stars have been a little too quiet. As the Penguins look to make a statement against the New Jersey Devils, they’re going to need their top players to find a different level.
It’s Past Time for the Penguins To Sit Brian Dumoulin
PITTSBURGH - The 2022-23 season has not gone as planned for Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin. Coming off major knee surgery, Dumoulin was looking to return to the form he showed earlier in his career as the Penguins top shutdown defenseman. That hasn't happened. The Penguins moved Dumoulin down in...
Detroit Red Wings look to extend winning streak against Buffalo Sabres
Tonight, the Detroit Red Wings will play the second half of a back-to-back when they travel to Buffalo to take on the Buffalo Sabres for a 7:00 PM puck drop. Detroit enters tonight’s game riding a two-game winning streak, especially after last night’s big comeback win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Red Wings went down 4-0 and came back to win 5-4 in OT. The Wings have 37 points good for fourth place in the Atlantic Division and 10th in the Eastern Conference Standings.
Penguins Struggles in Overtime Becoming Historically Bad
PITTSBURGH - While the matchup never should have needed the extra period, the Pittsburgh Penguins suffered their sixth overtime loss of the 2022-23 season. The Detroit Red Wings climbed out of a 4-0 deficit to force an overtime where the Penguins again failed win in the bonus time. There is...
Penguins Let 4-0 Lead Slip Away in OTL To Red Wings
PITTSBURGH - Just when you thought a 5-1 loss on Long Island was the worst performance of the season, the Pittsburgh Penguins follow it up by blowing a 4-0 lead. The Penguins were hungry to rebound from their loss and looked well on their way to doing so after a near perfect first period.
