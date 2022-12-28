Kathy Kolasa: Make a SMART plan for the New Year

The debate about the benefits of masking continues and it’s about more than science. Please be kind to those who choose to mask, especially if they are protecting seniors. Consider making a healthy eating resolution for the new year to lessen your risk for infections.

Q How can I make a new year’s resolution to eat healthily and lose a few pounds without starving myself? Each year I try the latest miracle diet and it just doesn’t work. So, what does work? JK, Winterville.

A This is my 36th New Year’s advice column that gently tries to say popular diets give, at best, only temporary weight loss. Rather than reprint an old column, I asked Dara Overcash, an ECU senior dietetic student to try and inspire you with a strategy that has been shown to work. Best wishes for a healthy New Year. Here is what Dara wants you to know.

The introduction of a new year often feels like the introduction to the “new you.” The truth is, behavior change can happen at any time of the year. The biggest factor in achieving behavior change is to not only address the problem but also to address the solution.

A lot of people make New Year’s resolutions but forget that there actually has to be a plan in place to follow through because change will not happen on its own. One effective way to follow through with behavior change of any kind is to make it a SMART goal. A SMART goal is specific, measurable, attainable, relevant and time-based. This kind of goal offers a clear goal to work toward.

A goal that is attainable is one that factors in past behavior and is realistic. For example, if someone does not currently exercise at all, setting a goal to exercise every day of the week seems daunting. Instead, a SMART goal would be to walk for 20 minutes a day, 5 days a week for a one-month time period. After either successfully completing the goal or missing the mark at the end of the month, it would be time to reassess the goal and maybe set a new one.

Along with making the goal SMART, it may be beneficial to focus on a goal to improve overall health with weight loss as a secondary goal. One way to improve overall health, reduce weight and keep weight off is to consume a diet rich in plant-based foods like the Mediterranean-style diet. A Mediterranean-style eating pattern is not a fad diet that makes you lose weight fast and restrict calories. This pattern encourages the consumption of high-fiber starchy carbohydrates which provide nutrients, support gut health and help keep you full for longer. Not only does this diet provide complex carbohydrates, but it also places an emphasis on plant foods, seafood, olive oil and fresh herbs, which all benefit health.

Consuming a diet rich in fruits, vegetables and whole grains has been shown to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, some cancers, diabetes, hypertension, being overweight and obesity. You would also limit the amount of ultra-processed foods, fatty animal products, and sugary food items. A good example of a healthy Mediterranean-style eating pattern can be found by searching DietaryGuidelines.gov. On this website, there is a free PDF file called Dietary Guidelines for Americans 2020-25 which has more information on how to successfully implement the diet change.

The chart on page 162 lists the exact portions of vegetables, fruits, grains, dairy, proteins and oils that are recommended per day depending on a person’s calorie needs. Most fad diets do not boast such benefits and are not carefully researched. There is no magic way to make weight loss easy and if it seems like a diet is able to easily make you lose weight quickly, it will likely not stay off and is not weight loss due to fat loss but water loss. Improving the quality of your diet will lead to better health, even without weight loss.

To make a goal to change behavior or keep a new year’s resolution, there needs to be a plan in place. Create a SMART goal and adjust as needed. After the goal is created, be sure to go over the specific strategy you will use in the action plan. The SMART goal is the overarching goal while the action plan includes the small steps taken to create behavior change.

The action plan can include things like only choosing healthy recipes, preparing a weekly eating plan, avoiding sugar-sweetened beverages or only eating food prepared at home. There will always be bumps in the road, so one should also consider coming up with a coping plan to get back on track.

Fad diets rarely work long-term and are not health-focused. The Mediterranean diet and MyPlate guidelines are great tools to decide on foods to eat. Always remember that health comes first and there are avenues to help eat a healthier diet, they just must be found.