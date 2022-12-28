ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily Reflector

Kathy Kolasa: Make a SMART plan for the New Year

By Bobby Burns
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Uw9p_0jwJxD2x00

The debate about the benefits of masking continues and it’s about more than science. Please be kind to those who choose to mask, especially if they are protecting seniors. Consider making a healthy eating resolution for the new year to lessen your risk for infections.

Q How can I make a new year’s resolution to eat healthily and lose a few pounds without starving myself? Each year I try the latest miracle diet and it just doesn’t work. So, what does work? JK, Winterville.

A This is my 36th New Year’s advice column that gently tries to say popular diets give, at best, only temporary weight loss. Rather than reprint an old column, I asked Dara Overcash, an ECU senior dietetic student to try and inspire you with a strategy that has been shown to work. Best wishes for a healthy New Year. Here is what Dara wants you to know.

The introduction of a new year often feels like the introduction to the “new you.” The truth is, behavior change can happen at any time of the year. The biggest factor in achieving behavior change is to not only address the problem but also to address the solution.

A lot of people make New Year’s resolutions but forget that there actually has to be a plan in place to follow through because change will not happen on its own. One effective way to follow through with behavior change of any kind is to make it a SMART goal. A SMART goal is specific, measurable, attainable, relevant and time-based. This kind of goal offers a clear goal to work toward.

A goal that is attainable is one that factors in past behavior and is realistic. For example, if someone does not currently exercise at all, setting a goal to exercise every day of the week seems daunting. Instead, a SMART goal would be to walk for 20 minutes a day, 5 days a week for a one-month time period. After either successfully completing the goal or missing the mark at the end of the month, it would be time to reassess the goal and maybe set a new one.

Along with making the goal SMART, it may be beneficial to focus on a goal to improve overall health with weight loss as a secondary goal. One way to improve overall health, reduce weight and keep weight off is to consume a diet rich in plant-based foods like the Mediterranean-style diet. A Mediterranean-style eating pattern is not a fad diet that makes you lose weight fast and restrict calories. This pattern encourages the consumption of high-fiber starchy carbohydrates which provide nutrients, support gut health and help keep you full for longer. Not only does this diet provide complex carbohydrates, but it also places an emphasis on plant foods, seafood, olive oil and fresh herbs, which all benefit health.

Consuming a diet rich in fruits, vegetables and whole grains has been shown to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, some cancers, diabetes, hypertension, being overweight and obesity. You would also limit the amount of ultra-processed foods, fatty animal products, and sugary food items. A good example of a healthy Mediterranean-style eating pattern can be found by searching DietaryGuidelines.gov. On this website, there is a free PDF file called Dietary Guidelines for Americans 2020-25 which has more information on how to successfully implement the diet change.

The chart on page 162 lists the exact portions of vegetables, fruits, grains, dairy, proteins and oils that are recommended per day depending on a person’s calorie needs. Most fad diets do not boast such benefits and are not carefully researched. There is no magic way to make weight loss easy and if it seems like a diet is able to easily make you lose weight quickly, it will likely not stay off and is not weight loss due to fat loss but water loss. Improving the quality of your diet will lead to better health, even without weight loss.

To make a goal to change behavior or keep a new year’s resolution, there needs to be a plan in place. Create a SMART goal and adjust as needed. After the goal is created, be sure to go over the specific strategy you will use in the action plan. The SMART goal is the overarching goal while the action plan includes the small steps taken to create behavior change.

The action plan can include things like only choosing healthy recipes, preparing a weekly eating plan, avoiding sugar-sweetened beverages or only eating food prepared at home. There will always be bumps in the road, so one should also consider coming up with a coping plan to get back on track.

Fad diets rarely work long-term and are not health-focused. The Mediterranean diet and MyPlate guidelines are great tools to decide on foods to eat. Always remember that health comes first and there are avenues to help eat a healthier diet, they just must be found.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

4 High-Fiber Foods You Should Eat Because They Boost Energy, Weight Loss And Digestion

This article has been updated since its initial publish date to include more expert insight. Fiber is an essential plant-based nutrient that greatly aids your digestive health. As we age, it is imperative to eat enough fiber in order to maintain a healthy weight. In addition, fiber has been linked to lowering one’s risk of diabetes and heart disease, so it’s worth noting that foods containing it are smart additions to your diet. We checked in with health experts for 4 versatile and accessible foods to try this week to meet the 37 daily recommended grams of fiber, as reported by WebMD.
KTEN.com

How Many Carbs To Lose Weight?

Originally Posted On: https://ethicalinc.com/2022/11/10/how-many-carbs-to-lose-weight/. How many carbs to lose weight? The illusion is that if you are on an extreme low carb diet you will lose more weight. But research studies have shown that lowering your macronutrient ratio to low levels will not make you lose any more weight than someone who consumes the average amount of carbs, fats, or proteins.
shefinds

3 Food Mistakes That Almost Always Lead To Weight Gain

Weight loss can be a tricky process. There seems to be conflicting information all over about what the best diet to follow is, what sort of workouts you should do for the best results, whether or not you should try out intermittent fasting, and more. And while there may not be a clear-cut “right” way to do all of these things, there are definitely a few crucial mistakes that health experts agree you should avoid at all costs if you want to lose weight. If you’ve found that you’re not progressing the way you’d like to on your weight loss journey, you could be making one of them.
New York Post

‘Green’ Mediterranean diet burns fat faster than just healthy eating: study

Following the “green” Mediterranean diet helps burn fat three times faster than typical healthy eating, a new study shows. Research published in the BMC Medicine journal found that eating a plant-based Mediterranean diet allowed the body to burn a dangerous type of body fat at triple the rate compared to those on a generally “healthy” diet. Those who consumed the diet for 18 months saw their visceral fat levels reduced by 14%, compared to a control group who ate a standard healthy diet and only saw their fat levels reduced by just 4.5%. And a conventional Med diet performed half as well...
EatingWell

Can People with Diabetes Eat Bananas?

The banana is a highly versatile, delicious fruit that's easy to digest and touted for its many health benefits, such as protection against oxidative stress and chronic disease due to its high fiber and antioxidant contents. Bananas' soft texture and sweet taste make them a healthy option for most people—including babies and older adults, who may struggle with chewing and swallowing tougher foods, as well as athletes and active individuals who need a quick energy source while on the go.
The North Coast Citizen

Wellness: What does sleep have to do with Diabetes?

Diabetes is a chronic health condition that affects more than 30 million Americans and is the 7th leading cause of death in the United States. Most of us know how important weight control, exercise, and nutrition are in controlling blood sugars. What impact does sleep have? Sleep is extremely important in maintaining our body’s performance, not only physically and mentally, but also down to the body’s chemical balances. Diabetes, whether type 1 or 2, comes down to an imbalance of the insulin and blood sugar...
scitechdaily.com

Scientific Weight Loss Study: Green Mediterranean Diet Reduces Twice As Much Visceral Fat

The Green Mediterranean diet reduces twice as much visceral fat as the Mediterranean diet. Reducing visceral fat is the true goal of weight loss. The green Mediterranean diet (MED) significantly reduces visceral adipose tissue, a type of fat around internal organs that is much more dangerous than the extra “tire” around your waist. The green Mediterranean diet was pitted against the Mediterranean diet and a healthy diet in a large-scale clinical interventional trial- the DIRECT PLUS. Subsequent analysis found that the green Med diet reduced visceral fat by 14.1%, the Med diet by 6.0%, and the healthy diet by 4.2%. The study was published in the journal BMC Medicine.
natureworldnews.com

How to Lose Weight Fast for Women

The easiest way to lose weight quickly Reduce your intake of processed carbohydrates. Cutting back on the level of carbohydrates is one approach to help you lose weight quickly. Consume proteins, fats, and vegetables. At each meal, try to incorporate a variety of foods. Get your body moving. While exercise...
boldsky.com

How To Improve Your Digestion Naturally?

A person's digestive system is responsible for breaking down food into nutrients for energy, growth, and cell repair. Food and drink must be broken down into smaller molecules of nutrients before they are absorbed by the blood and carried to the cells of the body. The Importance Of A Healthy...
earth.com

Intermittent fasting can reverse type 2 diabetes

Intermittent fasting diets – when you can only eat during a specific window of time each day – have become increasingly popular over the past years as effective weight loss methods. Fasting for several hours per day or eating just one meal a couple of days a week can help the body burn fat and lower the risk of developing diabetes or cardiovascular disease.
TODAY.com

What’s the most important thing on a nutrition label? Dietitians weigh in

The nutrition facts label is meant to help consumers make healthy food choices, but all the numbers and measurements can be downright confusing. It’s also loaded with intimidating words, like “sugar”, “fat” and “carbs” — oh my! How much of each nutrient should you have and what numbers should you look at first? To answer these questions and more, TODAY.com tapped two nutrition experts — Jessica Cording, RD, dietitian and author of The Little Book of Game Changers and Cynthia Sass, RD, a plant-based performance coach — to shed some light on the nutrition facts label so that you can read one with confidence.
findingfarina.com

How to Burn Fat Fast

Do you want to start looking your best and living your best life?. Losing weight can be hard, especially considering how many great-tasting food and drinks there are. But did you know that at least 2.8 million adults die yearly from obesity?. So how do you get started in burning...
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
411K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy