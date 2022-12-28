ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily Reflector

Tastefood: Salmon makes a fresh, bright New Year tartare

By Bobby Burns
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 1 day ago

Party food can be healthy, too. In fact, during the festive season, it’s important to have a few recipes up our sleeves that are fancy enough to be invited to a holiday party while balancing the season’s excess.

While “tartare” generally refers to finely chopped meat (often beef) that is served raw, this recipe is all about smoked salmon, which is brined and cured in salt before being smoked at a low temperature. Its finished texture is soft, supple and smooth, which makes for a luxurious winter canape.

Salmon tartare is a perfect multitasking appetizer: It’s fresh, salty and bright with citrus. It’s also rich in protein, B vitamins and calcium, and it’s low-fat to boot. To serve, dress it up and serve on brioche toasts, or keep it more casual and spread on crostini.

In this recipe, it’s dolloped on whole-grain cocktail rounds for a slightly heartier texture. It’s also wonderfully versatile: Assemble the tartare up to one day in advance and serve any leftovers on breakfast toast or spooned over greens for a light lunch.

When preparing the tartare, finely chop the salmon and onion in similar minced size. I prefer to do this by hand with a knife rather than use a food processor, which can create a pasty texture if overprocessed. Taste as you go, and don’t skimp on the herbs.

Each mouthful should be fresh, juicy and bright. And if you are celebrating, go ahead and pour some bubbles — it’s the party season, after all.

Smoked Salmon Tartare Canapes

Active time: 15 minutes

Total time: 15 minutes, plus chilling time

Yield: Makes about 1 1/4 cups or 10 to 12 canapes

Ingredients:

10 ounces smoked salmon, finely chopped

1/4 cup finely chopped red onion

2 tablespoons Greek yogurt or sour cream

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

2 to 3 tablespoons finely chopped fresh dill

2 to 3 tablespoons finely chopped fresh chives

Whole-grain cocktail rounds

Freshly ground black pepper

Dill sprigs for garnish

Lemon wedges and slices for garnish

Steps:

Finely dice the smoked salmon and transfer to a bowl. Fold in the onion, yogurt and lemon juice. Add the dill and chives and gently stir to combine; feel free to add more herbs to your taste. Cover and refrigerate for at least one hour before serving.

To serve, mound heaping tablespoons of the tartare on whole-grain cocktail rounds (or crostini or mini brioche toasts). Generously season with freshly ground black pepper. Serve garnished with additional dill and lemon, if desired.

Comments / 0

Related
Simplemost

Cottage Cheese Scrambled Eggs Are A Low-Cal, High-Protein Surprise

Scrambled eggs are a mainstay of the breakfast table and make a quick and healthy breakfast. Sometimes, though, we like our eggs kicked up with a little cheesy goodness. You can enjoy fluffy, cheesy eggs without breaking your calorie budget by turning them into cottage cheese scrambled eggs. Cottage cheese...
EatingWell

Sweet Potato Soup with Orange-Walnut Gremolata

Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a medium Dutch oven over medium heat. Add garlic powder, onion powder, ginger and pepper; cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in broth, sweet potatoes and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to medium-low to maintain a simmer; cook, stirring often, until slightly thickened, about 10 minutes. (If using frozen diced sweet potatoes, you may want to puree the soup, using an immersion blender, until smooth, about 3 minutes.)
Flathead Beacon

Cranberry-Orange Quick Bread

Quick breads make a sweet snack anytime, but this one, which fills the house with the scent of orange and cranberries, seems particularly apt for winter. Oranges have hit their seasonal peak and fresh cranberries are easiest to find in the year’s final months. Quick breads also make delicious last-minute holiday gifts, welcome even amid plates of cookies.
Women's Health

Winter root vegetable gratin

As well as being packed to the brim with nutrient-rich swede, butternut squash and white turnip, this creamy gratin also sneaks in celery – a source of antioxidants – for some extra crunch. This is topped with a tasty cashew mix that’s high in healthy fats, protein, and magnesium, making it ideal for supporting your immune system at a time when seasonal illnesses are rife.
Florence Carmela

Food Network Chef Giada De Laurentiis: Baked Mashed Potatoes with Parmesan Cheese and Bread Crumbs

If you are a fan of Giada De Laurentiis then you'll want to try her Baked Mashed Potatoes with Parmesan Cheese and Bread Crumbs. It is a tasty side dish for Thanksgiving or anytime you crave mashed potatoes. You have creamy soft mashed potato topped with parmesan and breadcrumbs and baked in the oven until it's a golden brown. Also, this recipe can be prepared hours ahead of time.
Parade

Best Potato Latkes (Crisped-to-Perfection) from Israel's #1 Chef

For years, you had to live in Tel Aviv or Paris, just to get your hands on Israeli Chef Eyal Shani's signature street-food dishes served in devour-able pitas at Miznon. He's the king of the original whole-roasted cauliflower. The cuisinier of fluffy falafel. And the lord of latkes. So, it was only a matter of time before the United States got their dose of Shani, when his first of four outposts opened in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Daily Reflector

Hot Dish: Nothing bundt Cake brings joy a cake at a time

Whenever I think about a bundt cake, I always think of the scene from the movie “My Big, Fat Greek Wedding,” when the mother of the bride is presented with a bundt cake from the groom’s mother. She looks it over with hesitation then stumbles for several minutes on how to pronounce it. Is it a Booont cake or a buundt cake? For those wondering, a bundt cake is a cake that is baked in a bundt pan, which gives it a distinctive doughnut shape. This shape is inspired by a traditional European cake known as Gugelhupf. They are delicious...
GREENVILLE, NC
Delish

Slow-Cooker Creamy Lemon Herb Chicken

The beauty of firing up your slow cooker is the aroma you’re hit with when you walk in the door at the end of a long day. A smell that says “dinner is ready!” This slow-cooker creamy lemon herb chicken spends all day bubbling along and results in everything you want in a meal: delicious, comforting, and easy. By cooking low and slow, the humble chicken breast is transformed into something that melts in your mouth. Lemon, herbs, and garlic infuse the chicken with loads of flavor with some cream at the end to round out the sauce.
The Daily Reflector

Mystery Plant: Holiday fruit perfect for flavorful punch

So there I was, again, wandering down the aisles of my nearby (two blocks away) tienda. It’s called “Super Acapulco”, and they have just about everything you could want in a Latin American grocery store. In this place, I seem always to spend most of my time in the produce section. This time, it being near Christmas, there was something new. One of the vegetable bins contained these fruits, conspicuously...
purewow.com

Braised Tuscan Kale with Butternut Squash Soffritto

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. It’s rich and elegant, proving how versatile the green vegetable really is. You could toss that kale into the...
The Kitchn

Everything Bagel Latkes

When it comes to Jewish foods, an everything bagel with a shmear of cream cheese is unquestionably my holy grail — it’s bready, creamy, and full of allium flavor. The only downside to everything bagels with cream cheese? While they make perfect breakfast, brunch, and even lunch fare, they’re just not socially acceptable as a dinner food (despite what my 5-year-old might claim). You simply can’t invite a group of friends over and present them with a glorified bread basket for dinner.
agupdate.com

Tuscan Chicken with White Beans

4 oz. Sartori Classic Parmesan cheese, finely shredded and divided. 2 cans (15.5 ounces each) cannellini beans, rinsed and drained. Cook pasta according to package directions; drain. Keep warm. Flatten chicken to 1/2-inch thickness. Season with the garlic powder, salt and pepper. Melt 2 T. butter in a 4-quart Dutch...
The Kitchn

Shrimp Creole

Shrimp Creole is a spicy shrimp stew that encapsulates everything I love about Southern food. It’s deeply flavored from a delicious shrimp stock and the holy trinity of onion, bell pepper, and celery — and there’s a peppery kick that keeps you coming back for more. It’s served ladled over a bowl of steaming white rice, and I’m always a very happy camper as I dig in.
Ridley's Wreckage

Parmesan Chicken Pasta

Chicken recipes can get so boring. I'm always looking for a recipes that are different and this Italian Inspired recipe checks all the boxes! You'll fall in love with the flavors in this Chicken. It has yummy bacon, spinach, and tomatoes all tossed in a parmesan garlic cream sauce. My mouth is watering right now just thinking of this amazing pasta dish. This is comfort food at it's absolute best. It seriously doesn't get much better than this dish. If you're a pasta lover, you're going to have this on a permanent rotation in your home. The cream sauce absorbs all the delicious flavors from the ingredients in this pasta dish. This chicken and bacon pasta recipe is easy to make and uses basic ingredients.
Food & Wine

Breakfast Potatoes

No breakfast spread is complete without a plate of savory and golden breakfast potatoes. These potatoes roast in the oven, so you can prepare the rest of your breakfast while they cook. Serve them alongside breakfast dishes like eggs Benedict, French toast, or quiche Lorraine. You can also stuff them in a breakfast burrito or serve them on top of a salad or grain bowl. And while these are perfect for breakfast, they can also be served as a side for dinner. Customize the flavor with your favorite spice blend or top them with a few dashes of hot sauce.
Florence Carmela

Pasta Dishes: Asiago Tortellini Alfredo With Grilled Chicken, A Family Favorite

Asiago Tortelloni Alfredo With Grilled ChickenPhoto bysimplyhomecooked.com. Here is an easy, complete dinner idea using pre grilled/cooked chicken. This recipe only takes 30 minutes to prepare. All you need is a green salad and some crusty Italian bread and you have a delicious meal. Inspiration for this recipe is from Simply Home Cooked and their Asiago Tortelloni Alfredo.
The Daily Reflector

Carrie Classon: The best papayas are a little disreputable

The fruit lady has my number. One of the things I like in Mexico — and other countries we have visited in the past — is buying fruits and vegetables from a stand, run by a family. I love wandering through the market, looking at all the unfamiliar things and asking questions. “Is this for today or for tomorrow?” I ask in Spanish, wondering if it is ripe enough to...
The Daily South

Roasted Garlic Duchess Potatoes

Duchess potatoes are a fanciful way to present the humble side dish of mashed potatoes. Duchess potatoes are made with mashed, boiled potatoes, egg yolks, butter, and cream. They're pureed down to a silky consistency, then piped onto a baking sheet. Finally, they're baked until golden brown and beautiful. It...
Delish

Garlic Butter

Fluffy dinner rolls, golden brown sourdough toast, and crisp French bread have finally met their ideal match. This garlic butter is smooth, slightly salty, and plenty garlicky, with a bit of lemon zest and a lot of chopped parsley for extra zip. Garlic butter is a compound butter, which is really just a fancy way to describe butter that has extra flavorings added to it, either sweet or savory. The high amount of fat in butter makes it the perfect medium for carrying extra flavor into your food. We’ve also got red wine butter, Tuscan butter, and maple butter if you’re in the mood to expand your compound butter collection.
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
411K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy