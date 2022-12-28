Hot Dish: Nothing bundt Cake brings joy a cake at a time

Whenever I think about a bundt cake, I always think of the scene from the movie “My Big, Fat Greek Wedding,” when the mother of the bride is presented with a bundt cake from the groom’s mother. She looks it over with hesitation then stumbles for several minutes on how to pronounce it. Is it a Booont cake or a buundt cake? For those wondering, a bundt cake is a cake that is baked in a bundt pan, which gives it a distinctive doughnut shape. This shape is inspired by a traditional European cake known as Gugelhupf. They are delicious cakes that come in lots of great flavors.

I’m excited to showcase the new Nothing bundt Cakes at 518 S.E. Greenville Blvd., Suite K. The charming bakery is your one-stop shop for bundt cakes ranging from bite-sized to tiered, plus gifts and party supplies. Owners Lisa and Craig Marshall have been enjoying Nothing bundt Cakes for years but have always had to travel to the Raleigh location to buy their birthday and other special occasion cakes. A few years ago, they decided it would be a good idea to bring the franchise to Greenville so the community can enjoy what they have already fallen in love with.

Nothing bundt Cakes has been in business since 1997 and has 430 locations in 40 states and in Canada. When guests enter the bright and airy Greenville location, they are greeted with the intoxicating aroma of sweet vanilla and gleaming glass display cases holding the creations. Choose from up to 10 delicious flavors made from high-quality ingredients and topped with signature cream cheese frosting. Flavors include red velvet, chocolate chocolate chip, white chocolate raspberry, lemon, strawberries and cream, snickerdoodle, confetti, carrot and classic vanilla cake. The business also has a variety of sizes to choose from. It has individual bundlets which can be bought individually or when you buy a dozen, the 12th is free. These are perfect as an everyday treat or a delicious gift. The smaller Bundtinis are sold by the dozen and you can choose from a variety of flavor assortments or customize your own. They also have a seasonal assortment as well as 8-inch or 10-inch cakes. The current seasonal flavor is peppermint chocolate chip.

To elevate your occasion, select from more than 60 unique handcrafted cake designs themed around holidays and celebrations throughout the year. They can be customized for any occasion, including birthdays, showers, weddings and graduations. For that extra touch, they carry a variety of retail items to enhance your celebration. You can select a handcrafted bow color, one of their signature flowers for the top and even a sentiment flag that matches the theme you want.

Sometimes planning a special event can be hard but Nothing bundt Cakes makes it so easy with their framed wall of signature flavors and hanging laminated menus that showcase all of the occasions and coordinating cakes. They have done all the work so all you have to do is point, order and that’s it. They have some cute cakes to choose from for a little girls’ princess party, a new homeowner/neighbor cake, fun options for tailgating or sports-themed parties, graduations, baby showers or gender-reveal parties, and themed bundt cakes for every major holiday throughout the year from Valentine’s Day to Easter, birthdays, Mother’s Day and Father’s Day or other holidays. They have a fun winter snowman cake or a cake perfect for your New Year’s eve party. They even have just-because cakes from an adorable center-of-attention cake, a hole-in-one cake for the golf lovers, or maybe a happy-everything cake.

I tasted the lemon individual bundt cake, which is a crowd favorite. It has a moist interior with a burst of fresh lemon paired with a sweet and cooling cream cheese frosting. Then I went for the decadent red velvet with its beautiful red hue and the hidden semi-sweet chocolate chips throughout. I love the rich chocolate flavors swimming through this one. Lastly, I sampled the chocolate chocolate chip. It tasted like I just jumped into a bowl of melted rich, warm chocolate sauce.

On Jan. 7 they will have a new lemon raspberry bundt cake, so you won’t want to miss that. As you can see everyday is a reason to celebrate and enjoy Nothing bundt Cakes with yourself or friends and family.

Nothing bundt Cakes is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. You can come in, select from already pre-packaged items or order online at www.nothingbundtcakes.com or call 408-4070.