nodq.com
Seth Rollins explains why him and Becky Lynch missed WWE live event
As previously noted, WWE was dealing with travel issues heading into the post-Christmas 2022 holiday tour. Several WWE stars ended up missing Monday night’s event in Columbus, Ohio including Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Bobby Lashley, and Alexa Bliss. Via Twitter, Rollins explained to a fan that the tour bus...
ringsidenews.com
Ex WWE Star Refuses To Comment On If He Was Attracted To Stephanie McMahon
WWE superstars are known to travel 300+ days on the road for performing in front of the WWE Universe in different states and cities. This tends to them spending much time and somewhat developing attractions for each other. However, former WWE superstar Rene Dupree has refused to disclose if he was attracted to any females back in the day.
ringsidenews.com
Becky Lynch’s Ex-Boyfriend Reveals Why She Is No Longer Friends With Charlotte Flair
Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair’s friendship is not very good, as many fans are aware. The two have discussed their friendship problems in interviews with the media multiple times. However, Lynch’s ex-boyfriend recently talked about how their friendship worsened and explained the reason. Jeff Dye was in a...
ringsidenews.com
Charlotte Flair Responds To Jade Cargill Wanting A Match With Her
Charlotte Flair’s booking in WWE was one of the most controversial topics in the company, as fans were absolutely tired of seeing her in the main event title picture all the time. Due to her in-ring skills, Flair remains one of the most sought-after stars in pro wrestling. In fact, even Jade Cargill recently wanted a match with her. Now it seems Flair has decided to respond to Jade Cargill.
ringsidenews.com
Batista’s Ex-Wife Was Banned From Attending Events
Batista has emerged to become a bona fide Hollywood megastar, ever since he transitioned from the world of professional wrestling. However, an interesting story has been revealed by a wrestling veteran that Batista’s ex-wife was banned from attending WWE shows. Batista carved out a successful career in WWE, reigning...
ringsidenews.com
Zelina Vega Flaunts New Look At WWE Madison Square Garden Show
Zelina Vega returned in 2021 after she was initially released by WWE. While initially a manager in NXT, Vega proved to the world she could wrestle when it counts. Vega is also a very stylish WWE Superstar who loves changing up her look from time to time. So it comes as no surprise that Vega decided to change up her look once again during the WWE live event at Madison Square Garden.
PWMania
Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat Reveals Why He Refused to Be Part of Ric Flair’s Last Match
Ric Flair teamed up with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in what was billed as his retirement match on July 31st, 2022. Due to their memorable rivalry, it was initially speculated that Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat would be a part of the match.
wrestletalk.com
Brock Lesnar Next WWE Opponent Revealed?
A potential opponent for Brock Lesnar at the upcoming Royal Rumble 2023 premium live event has been revealed. It is unclear when exactly The Beast will return to action, ahead of a potential match at WrestleMania 39 in April. Lesnar was reportedly set to wrestle at January’s Day 1 event,...
ringsidenews.com
Jim Cornette’s Wife Allegedly Once Slept With The Big Show
Jim Cornette and his wife Stacey were the subject of the #SpeakingOut movement. It was alleged that they groomed young OVW talent and inducted them into a strange “cult” of sexual service and other restrictions. The stories are coming out, and Cornette’s former best friend can attest to practically all of them.
FOX Sports
Why John Cena's Smackdown return is a must-see blockbuster
John Cena returns to WWE this Friday night on SmackDown in a massive main event, teaming up with Kevin Owens against The Bloodline's Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. In order to truly appreciate the magnitude of this match, let’s take a trip back to 2015, when each of their stories first began to intersect.
TMZ.com
Popculture
Ronda Rousey Challenged by Underrated 'WWE SmackDown' Superstar
Ronda Rousey is being challenged by a WWE Superstar who is on the rise. Zelina Vega ecently went to Twitter to issue a challenge to Rousey, the current SmackDown Women's Champion. In the tweet, Vega celebrated her birthday and said her only wish is battling Rousey. Vega missed half of...
ComicBook
Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley's Arrest Storyline Has Produced an Insane WWE Shirt
Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley tried to ruin another holiday for the Mysterio family earlier this week, only for it to horribly backfire. The pair arrived at Rey Mysterio's house and teased jumping him again just like back at Thanksgiving, only this time Rey goaded Dom to step outside to fight. This turned out to be a trap as police immediately apprehended the two and wound up arresting Dominik. He was eventually "freed" from jail on Christmas Day, but WWE Shop decided to have some fun with the situation by creating a new shirt with Dom in the back of a cop car.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Nixed Updated Version Of The Road Warriors At WrestleMania 34
WWE has a lot of things that they can pull from to re-create history. The company is also notorious for plans changing, especially back in the day when Vince McMahon ran the show. Jimmy Fallon was mentioned as a potential WrestleMania host in 2018, but plans changed. Several ideas were...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Releases Hilarious New Dominik Mysterio T-Shirt
WWE Raw star and Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio seemingly spent his Christmas behind bars. WWE uploaded a video of Dominik and Rhea Ripley arriving at Dominik’s grandfather’s house for Christmas, before he was told to leave by Rey Mysterio. Dominik and his father got into a shouting...
bodyslam.net
Batista Refused To Work More With Bryan Danielson Because “It Didn’t Make Sense”
Daniel Bryan emerged as the most popular superstar in the year 2014, achieving his lifelong dream of main-eventing WrestleMania. Bryan defeated Randy Orton and Batista in a triple threat match at WrestleMania 30 to become the WWE World Heavyweight champion. He made a successful title defense against Kane the following month at Extreme Rules.
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Champion Calls Out Brock Lesnar For A Match
Brock Lesnar is likely returning to WWE at some point in 2023, which is why a former WWE Champion has called him out for a match. The last time Brock Lesnar competed in a WWE match was nearly two months ago at Crown Jewel on November 5th when he faced one of his biggest rivals in 2022, Bobby Lashley. While Lashley dominated much of the match, Lesnar got the win after he pushed himself off the ropes while trapped in the Hurt Lock submission and landed on top of Lashley for the pinfall win.
ringsidenews.com
Emma Still Pinching Herself After WWE Paired Her With Her Real-Life Boyfriend Madcap Moss
Emma was first with WWE from 2011, when she was in FCW, until 2017. After her WWE release, as Tenille Dashwood, she competed in IMPACT Wrestling and on the independent circuit. Emma returned to WWE after a five-year absence on the October 28th episode of WWE SmackDown, answering Ronda Rousey’s open challenge.
ringsidenews.com
Dominik Mysterio Told He Needs To ‘Hit The Gym’
Dominik Mysterio shocked everyone in attendance at Clash At The Castle by doing the unthinkable and turning heel by assaulting Edge and then his father Rey Mysterio. Since then, he’s been a part of the Judgment Day stable, and making a lot of noise with Rhea Ripley. Mysterio recently attracted the interest of a former WWE Superstar, who offered him some words of wisdom.
PWMania
Sting Reveals Plans To End His AEW Career
“The Icon” has the end of his All Elite Wrestling run in sight. Sting recently spoke with The Ringer about the end of his AEW career, noting he has the idea in mind on how he wants to wrap up business with the promotion. “Well, I know Darby [Allin]...
