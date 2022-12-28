Read full article on original website
Death Count Passes 50 In US "Blizzard Of The Century"Raj GuleriaErie County, NY
How To Prepare For A BlizzardChibuzo NwachukuBuffalo, NY
Full cold emergency in New York state. More bodies are being searched under the snowRoxana AntonBuffalo, NY
Top 10 Things to Do in Buffalo, New YorkReynold AquinoBuffalo, NY
Record Snowfall In Buffalo City: At Least 28 Died And Thousands Are SufferingAbdul GhaniBuffalo, NY
26-year-old Buffalonian dies in blizzard, leaves behind wife and unborn son
BUFFALO, N.Y. — There are now 39 people who have died in Erie County from the blizzard. Among them is 26-year-old Abdul Sharifu, who moved from the Congo to Buffalo years ago. He was just getting the next chapter of his life started. Sharifu was known to many by...
Cheektowaga Police asking for help identifying hero who saved people during the blizzard
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Cheektowaga Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a local hero. They are asking if anyone know who "Merry Christmas Jay" is. Jay helped bring people into Pine Hill School and get them out of the blizzard. The police department would like to thank Jay for his heroism.
TODAY.com
Buffalo couple prepared to welcome their 9 kids home. Instead, they fed 130 strangers
When Al Robinson and his wife, Vivian, began preparing for the holiday, they had visions of welcoming their nine children home to Buffalo, New York, to spend time relaxing and cooking together. But Mother Nature had other plans when a bomb cyclone exploded into a terrifying blizzard on Dec. 23.
NBC Philadelphia
A 22-Year-Old Who Was Trapped in Her Car During Snowstorm Has Died, Her Family Says
The family of a 22-year-old woman who shared videos of the unprecedented snowstorm in Buffalo, New York, as she was trapped in her car waiting for help says she was among the 34 dead in western New York from the city's deadliest snowstorm in decades. Anndel Taylor was on her...
Buffalo Dream Center used mobile food bank to give away food
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Throughout all the bad we've seen during the blizzard of 2022, we also want to take the time to recognize the good. These folks we are writing about are what make this "The City of Good Neighbors." The Dream Center used their mobile food pantry to...
buffalorising.com
Married Nurses each work 50+ Hour Shift During the Blizzard
Just days before Christmas, Buffalonians could not even begin to imagine what would transpire in the next coming days. White out conditions, upwards of 43″ of snow, leaving many Western New York residents in an absolute fight for survival. In the past, we all joked about the snow globe...
WKBW-TV
Blizzard Baby: Pregnant Buffalonian has contractions during Xmas blizzard, receives help via Facebook
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Jasmine Newton was scheduled to have a C-section on January 4. However, those plans changed after she began having contractions, during the Christmas blizzard. Another problem on her horizon: getting to the hospital. It is 9:30 p.m. on Christmas Day. Buffalo mother-to-be Jasmine Newton is...
2 Buffalo women help stabbing victim
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two women were left rattled Tuesday night after they say they helped someone who was stabbed near Seneca Liquors on Seneca Street. When 2 On Your Side's photojournalist arrived at the scene there was no police presence but there was blood on the ground. One witness tells us she saw the man stabbed outside and rushed to help him get into the store.
Bills Mafia Getting Together To Help Shovel Out Buffalo Residents
As Western New York continues to dig out after the weekend blizzard, Bills Mafia members are being called out to help out the residents in Buffalo. If you can help out you are being asked to meet at the Delavan Grider Center at 11 am. The driving ban has been...
Distressed Buffalo Woman Begs For Help For Elderly Disabled Man With Frostbite [Video]
A Buffalo mother's video has gone viral after she found a 64-year-old elderly man walking around her street in distress and severely frostbitten. The woman can be seen in the video pleading for someone to come help the man. He and her boyfriend brought the mentally disabled man inside their home after hearing him screaming for help in the blizzard. The man is seen in the video suffering from severe frostbite on both his hands.
8 People Arrested For Looting During Deadly Storm In Buffalo
Buffalo Police announced that 8 people have been arrested, so far, for allegedly looting during the Blizzard. The arrests were made by the Buffalo Police Department’s Anti-Looting Detail on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said,. People who are out looting when people are losing their lives...
Buffalo ‘angel’ saves 64-year-old man from deadly snowstorm on Christmas Eve
It’s a Christmas miracle. In what some officials are calling the worst snowstorm to hit Buffalo since 1977, a Buffalo woman has gone viral for being a “true angel” and saving the life of 64-year-old resident Joe White who was found outside her door, crying for help.
‘Life-and-death situation’: About 30 people left stranded at Target store during Buffalo blizzard
Jessica Sypniewski said she had never seen a blizzard this bad in her 33 years of living in the Buffalo area. Her family was among dozens who were forced to spend part of their Christmas waiting out the storm in a Target store.
Shocking Facebook Listing Shows This Item For Sale Near Buffalo
Really? You can’t be serious.
informnny.com
“I do not want to die out here alone”: WNYers fear dying alone days after blizzard begins
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amid this horrific storm, there are stories of hope and cries for help and desperation. Thousands lost power and are still in the dark Monday with no heat. Others were stuck in their cars trying to get home before the storm. Ferocious wind, white out...
Buffalo-area sheriff admits authorities ‘absolutely’ could have better handled blizzard that left 33 dead
A top Erie County official admitted Tuesday that authorities could have “absolutely’’ done a better job handling the upstate weekend blizzard that left at least 33 people dead. Critics have battered officials over everything from issuing a travel ban just 41 minutes before it took effect Friday — leaving many motorists trapped on the road as the deadly conditions quickly grew worse — to failing to call in the National Guard soon enough. Authorities have fired back that the superstorm and the killer chaos it wreaked were effectively an act of God. “When we were told that we were going to have a...
Amherst man arraigned after allegedly beating, stabbing his mother to death
AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 34-year-old Amherst man was arraigned Wednesday morning in Amherst Town Court on one count of murder in the second degree, a Class A-I felony. According to the Erie County District Attorney’s office, Amherst Police responded to a domestic disturbance call on Thistle Lea just after 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 26. […]
Four arraigned for allegedly looting dollar stores during blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four people have been arraigned for allegedly looting various dollar stores during the blizzard this past weekend, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced Wednesday. 46-year-old Felix Ramos, 55-year-old Luiman Velez, 34-year-old Shaniece Jones and 57-year-old Aaron Peterson are all facing charges in connection with alleged looting incidents in the Buffalo […]
police1.com
‘Lowest of the low’: N.Y. mayor slams criminals looting during deadly snowstorm
BUFFALO, N.Y. — People looting stores during a historic winter storm are the “lowest of the low,” according to Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown. WIVB reports Buffalo police have responded to multiple reports of businesses being looted after a blizzard shut down much of the Western New York city. Officers have made “a few arrests” and helped board up some stores that were broken into.
