Dr. Dre has come a long way since his childhood growing up in Compton. The music mogul started his 40-plus year career as a DJ and producer, was a founding member of one of rap’s most controversial groups, worked with everyone from Jay-Z to Gwen Stefani, and led the Super Bowl halftime show in 2020. Along the way, he’s managed to build an uber successful solo rap career beginning with his controversial triple-platinum solo debut The Chronic (which celebrated its 30th anniversary this month), start his own label, introduce the world to Snoop Dogg and Eminem, and release Kendrick Lamar’s first major-label album. A prolific career perfecting sound is what led the super producer, together with legendary recording exec Jimmy Iovine, to also create Beats Electronics, makers of the exceptionally successful Beats by Dre headphones. The company was acquired by Apple for $3 billion in 2014, making Dr. Dre the wealthiest annual earner of any entertainer ever evaluated by Forbes at the time.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO