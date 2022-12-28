ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Hollywood Reporter

Rick Hilton Exiting Hilton & Hyland Real Estate Brokerage as Ownership Changes Hands

Following a wave of defections to a burgeoning rival, the venerable Beverly Hills real estate brokerage of Hilton & Hyland has new ownership, with co-founder and chairman Rick Hilton and his son, Barron Hilton, exiting the company. In a formal announcement, Hilton & Hyland revealed that Lori Hyland is taking 100 percent ownership of the firm. A fine artist, she is the wife of the late Jeff Hyland, who co-founded Hilton & Hyland in 1993 with Rick Hilton. Jeff Hyland — also an architectural historian who authored the book Legendary Estates of Beverly Hills — passed away last February from cancer.More from...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Architectural Digest

Inside Dr. Dre’s Larger-Than-Life Real Estate Portfolio

Dr. Dre has come a long way since his childhood growing up in Compton. The music mogul started his 40-plus year career as a DJ and producer, was a founding member of one of rap’s most controversial groups, worked with everyone from Jay-Z to Gwen Stefani, and led the Super Bowl halftime show in 2020. Along the way, he’s managed to build an uber successful solo rap career beginning with his controversial triple-platinum solo debut The Chronic (which celebrated its 30th anniversary this month), start his own label, introduce the world to Snoop Dogg and Eminem, and release Kendrick Lamar’s first major-label album. A prolific career perfecting sound is what led the super producer, together with legendary recording exec Jimmy Iovine, to also create Beats Electronics, makers of the exceptionally successful Beats by Dre headphones. The company was acquired by Apple for $3 billion in 2014, making Dr. Dre the wealthiest annual earner of any entertainer ever evaluated by Forbes at the time.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Distractify

The Titular 'Glass Onion' Mansion Is Listed on Zillow for a Hefty Sum

For movie buffs, the chance to own a piece of cinematic history can be a dream. Wearing the MCU Iron Man suit, riding around in the Back to the Future Delorean, or even stepping foot in the Millennium Falcon are all incredibly enticing concepts for the geek in all of us. Theme park recreations of popular movie sets can only take you so far, and it's not often that folks get a chance to truly live out their favorite scenes from a movie. But this latest stunt from Glass Onion gets pretty close.
RadarOnline

Kirstie Alley Left Behind $40 Million Fortune & Massive Real Estate Portfolio Following Her Death At 71

Kirstie Alley enjoyed the fruits of her labor following a successful career in the limelight, leaving behind a $40 million fortune and massive real estate portfolio, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.Alley had several starring roles that afforded her a luxurious lifestyle, including on Cheers and the Look Who's Talking franchise.She also became a regular fixture on reality TV, making appearances on Kirstie Alley's Big Life, Celebrity Big Brother, Dancing With the Stars, and The Masked Singer.In addition to her significant net worth, she had a sprawling home in Wichita, Kansas. Plus, Alley dished about building her dream farmhouse on two acres...
KANSAS STATE
Reality Tea

Counterfeit Bags And Jewelry Found At Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Star Jen Shah’s Home When Raided By Feds

Well this is simply shahking news. Real Housewives of Salt Lake City future inmate Jen Shah has had a very bad, no good year. She started out strong but it looks like she’s going to possibly end in a tiny room with no view. The Bravolebrity was detained in March 2021 on suspicion of defrauding […] The post Counterfeit Bags And Jewelry Found At Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Star Jen Shah’s Home When Raided By Feds appeared first on Reality Tea.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Popculture

Bridget Moynahan Mourns Death of Co-Star

Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan shared a tribute to Brad William Henke, a former NFL player who became a character actor after retiring from football. Moynahan worked with Henke in an episode of the short-lived Showtime series Going to California. The Orange Is the New Black actor died on Nov. 29 at 56.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Robb Report

Palm Beach’s Only Private Island Just Hit the Market for $218 Million

There are plenty of waterfront properties on Palm Beach’s Billionaires’ Row. But there’s only one private island in the area—and now it’s up for grabs.   The man-made Tarpon Island sits on roughly two acres and has just hit the market for a whopping $218 million—coming in at No. 3 on our list of the world’s most expensive homes for sale—up from its $210 asking price last year. The reason for the increase comes back to the property’s already existing 1930s estate, which has since been extensively renovated and is nearing completion, reports the New York Post. Originally designed by Howard Major, the...
PALM BEACH, FL
TheStreet

Major Las Vegas Strip Attraction Faces Surprise Shutdown Jan. 1

The Las Vegas Strip has become the musical home of legends both past and present. All of today's big names -- Adele, Katy Perry, Aerosmith, Bruno Mars, Shania Twain, Lady Gaga, Garth Brooks, and pretty much every DJ and electronic dance music star -- seems to have a residency at either a Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Free Report or MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get Free Report resort/casino.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RadarOnline

Kevin Costner Debating On Leaving $1 Million-Per-Episode Paycheck Behind As 'Yellowstone' Future Ignites Marital Drama: Sources

Kevin Costner has a big decision to make as the Oscar-winning performer debates on whether or not to leave his lucrative $1 million-per-episode paycheck behind as his future on Yellowstone remains up in the air, RadarOnline.com has discovered. The famed actor, 67, who plays tough-as-nails rancher John Dutton on the hit TV series, is in the midst of a dilemma after being given an ultimatum, sources alleged.As the modern-day Western series continues to pull in sky-high ratings following its fifth season debut, insiders told RadarOnline.com that Coster's wife, Christine Baumgartner, "wants her husband to hang up his cowboy hat" because...
TMZ.com

Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez Hit The Ski Slopes In Aspen

Jeff Bezos and his boo Lauren Sanchez are living their best lives this holiday season ... tacklin' the slopes in the snow as a couple!. Jeff and Lauren strapped on some ski boots and took to Aspen, CO Tuesday -- enjoyin' each other's company, no doubt ... as they tried their luck on some of the many slopes in the area.
ASPEN, CO

