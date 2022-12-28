Read full article on original website
This Is The Biggest House In California
It has five swimming pools and a 50-car garage.
Rick Hilton Exiting Hilton & Hyland Real Estate Brokerage as Ownership Changes Hands
Following a wave of defections to a burgeoning rival, the venerable Beverly Hills real estate brokerage of Hilton & Hyland has new ownership, with co-founder and chairman Rick Hilton and his son, Barron Hilton, exiting the company. In a formal announcement, Hilton & Hyland revealed that Lori Hyland is taking 100 percent ownership of the firm. A fine artist, she is the wife of the late Jeff Hyland, who co-founded Hilton & Hyland in 1993 with Rick Hilton. Jeff Hyland — also an architectural historian who authored the book Legendary Estates of Beverly Hills — passed away last February from cancer.More from...
A day in the life of Lisa Simonsen, an NYC luxury real-estate agent who takes calls at 3 a.m., sold a townhouse to Kelly Ripa, and closed over $100 million in deals in 2022
The broker shares her daily schedule, from her 7 a.m. celery juice to Park Avenue apartment showings to meals at some of Manhattan's poshest spots.
Inside Dr. Dre’s Larger-Than-Life Real Estate Portfolio
Dr. Dre has come a long way since his childhood growing up in Compton. The music mogul started his 40-plus year career as a DJ and producer, was a founding member of one of rap’s most controversial groups, worked with everyone from Jay-Z to Gwen Stefani, and led the Super Bowl halftime show in 2020. Along the way, he’s managed to build an uber successful solo rap career beginning with his controversial triple-platinum solo debut The Chronic (which celebrated its 30th anniversary this month), start his own label, introduce the world to Snoop Dogg and Eminem, and release Kendrick Lamar’s first major-label album. A prolific career perfecting sound is what led the super producer, together with legendary recording exec Jimmy Iovine, to also create Beats Electronics, makers of the exceptionally successful Beats by Dre headphones. The company was acquired by Apple for $3 billion in 2014, making Dr. Dre the wealthiest annual earner of any entertainer ever evaluated by Forbes at the time.
The Titular 'Glass Onion' Mansion Is Listed on Zillow for a Hefty Sum
For movie buffs, the chance to own a piece of cinematic history can be a dream. Wearing the MCU Iron Man suit, riding around in the Back to the Future Delorean, or even stepping foot in the Millennium Falcon are all incredibly enticing concepts for the geek in all of us. Theme park recreations of popular movie sets can only take you so far, and it's not often that folks get a chance to truly live out their favorite scenes from a movie. But this latest stunt from Glass Onion gets pretty close.
Kirstie Alley Left Behind $40 Million Fortune & Massive Real Estate Portfolio Following Her Death At 71
Kirstie Alley enjoyed the fruits of her labor following a successful career in the limelight, leaving behind a $40 million fortune and massive real estate portfolio, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.Alley had several starring roles that afforded her a luxurious lifestyle, including on Cheers and the Look Who's Talking franchise.She also became a regular fixture on reality TV, making appearances on Kirstie Alley's Big Life, Celebrity Big Brother, Dancing With the Stars, and The Masked Singer.In addition to her significant net worth, she had a sprawling home in Wichita, Kansas. Plus, Alley dished about building her dream farmhouse on two acres...
Kate Winslet Once Said: ‘You Have To Pay Me A Lot Of Money To Work With Jim Again.’ Decades Later, She Talks Reuniting For Avatar Sequels
Kate Winslet once indicated she might never work with James Cameron again, but things are different now.
‘60s heartthrob Richard Chamberlain reflects on why he kept his sexuality a secret: ‘I had to be very careful’
Richard Chamberlain is a '60s Hollywood star who appeared in iconic classics, such as "Dr. Kildare" and "The Thorn Birds." He was also the original Jason Bourne.
Counterfeit Bags And Jewelry Found At Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Star Jen Shah’s Home When Raided By Feds
Well this is simply shahking news. Real Housewives of Salt Lake City future inmate Jen Shah has had a very bad, no good year. She started out strong but it looks like she’s going to possibly end in a tiny room with no view. The Bravolebrity was detained in March 2021 on suspicion of defrauding […] The post Counterfeit Bags And Jewelry Found At Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Star Jen Shah’s Home When Raided By Feds appeared first on Reality Tea.
Netflix viewers say movie is making them cry so much they're almost throwing up
Many of you may enjoy a light sob after sticking on an emotional film, but there’s a movie currently on Netflix that is so heartbreaking that people are saying it’s almost making them ‘throw up’. Watch the trailer here:. Yep, while some film fans might be...
Popculture
Bridget Moynahan Mourns Death of Co-Star
Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan shared a tribute to Brad William Henke, a former NFL player who became a character actor after retiring from football. Moynahan worked with Henke in an episode of the short-lived Showtime series Going to California. The Orange Is the New Black actor died on Nov. 29 at 56.
Palm Beach’s Only Private Island Just Hit the Market for $218 Million
There are plenty of waterfront properties on Palm Beach’s Billionaires’ Row. But there’s only one private island in the area—and now it’s up for grabs. The man-made Tarpon Island sits on roughly two acres and has just hit the market for a whopping $218 million—coming in at No. 3 on our list of the world’s most expensive homes for sale—up from its $210 asking price last year. The reason for the increase comes back to the property’s already existing 1930s estate, which has since been extensively renovated and is nearing completion, reports the New York Post. Originally designed by Howard Major, the...
SheKnows
Steph Curry Sells His Silicon Valley ‘Dream Home’ for $31 Million – See Photos!
In the midst of an ever-so-thriving basketball career, Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry still managed to make some real estate deals too. As it turns out, Curry sold his “dream home” in Atherton, California last fall, for a hefty price tag of $31.2 million, Dirt reported. According...
Jim Nabors Married Stan Cadwallader After 38 Years of Dating: Meet the Gomer Pyle Actor’s Spouse
As Gomer Pyle on The Andy Griffith Show, Jim Nabors was a true scene stealer. He continued his comedy and singing career well beyond the CBS series up until he announced his retirement in 2014. One year earlier, he married his longtime partner, Stan Cadwallader. Keep scrolling to learn more about the late actor’s husband.
Major Las Vegas Strip Attraction Faces Surprise Shutdown Jan. 1
The Las Vegas Strip has become the musical home of legends both past and present. All of today's big names -- Adele, Katy Perry, Aerosmith, Bruno Mars, Shania Twain, Lady Gaga, Garth Brooks, and pretty much every DJ and electronic dance music star -- seems to have a residency at either a Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Free Report or MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get Free Report resort/casino.
Kevin Costner Debating On Leaving $1 Million-Per-Episode Paycheck Behind As 'Yellowstone' Future Ignites Marital Drama: Sources
Kevin Costner has a big decision to make as the Oscar-winning performer debates on whether or not to leave his lucrative $1 million-per-episode paycheck behind as his future on Yellowstone remains up in the air, RadarOnline.com has discovered. The famed actor, 67, who plays tough-as-nails rancher John Dutton on the hit TV series, is in the midst of a dilemma after being given an ultimatum, sources alleged.As the modern-day Western series continues to pull in sky-high ratings following its fifth season debut, insiders told RadarOnline.com that Coster's wife, Christine Baumgartner, "wants her husband to hang up his cowboy hat" because...
Singer Michael Jackson Owned This Car Longer Than Any in His Fleet
Singer Michael Jackson owned lots of cars, but this one is the one he owned the longest. The post Singer Michael Jackson Owned This Car Longer Than Any in His Fleet appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Viewers are 'crying like a baby' to Kevin Costner film that's topping the Netflix charts
A new movie has just shot to the top of the Netflix charts and it's leaving everyone in floods of tears, so if you're looking for a good cry, Kevin Costner has got you covered. Overtaking every Christmas film that's made it to the top ten in the last few...
Here's what the cast of 'Avatar: The Way of Water' looks like in real life
In addition to returning stars Zoe Saldaña and Sam Worthington, James Cameron's "Avatar" sequel features many new characters with names you may miss.
TMZ.com
Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez Hit The Ski Slopes In Aspen
Jeff Bezos and his boo Lauren Sanchez are living their best lives this holiday season ... tacklin' the slopes in the snow as a couple!. Jeff and Lauren strapped on some ski boots and took to Aspen, CO Tuesday -- enjoyin' each other's company, no doubt ... as they tried their luck on some of the many slopes in the area.
