South African bowler Anrich Nortje hit by flying camera during Boxing Day Test
The annual Boxing Day Test often produces memorable moments, but rarely ones as bizarre as Anrich Nortje's run-in with the Spidercam on Tuesday. The South African bowler was fielding at backward-square during Australia’s first innings on Day 2 when he was hit by a flying camera. The impact saw...
Cricket-Australia captain Cummins hails 'gutsy' efforts from wounded team mates
MELBOURNE, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Australia captain Pat Cummins hailed team mates Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green for their courage under fire after the injured duo played through pain to help the side complete a series-sealing victory over South Africa on Thursday.
Ben Stokes, Sikandar Raza, Suryakumar Yadav and Renuka Singh make it to our 2022 teams of the year
ESPNcricinfo's staff pick their Test, ODI, T20 and women's teams of the year
Team India drops ‘Virat’ shocker ahead of Sri Lanka series
The Indian selectors made many changes to Team India squads for the upcoming T20Is and ODIs against Sri Lanka. While the axing of a few players like Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar was expected, no one saw Virat Kohli’s omission from the T20I side coming. Virat Kohli’s exclusion from...
'Feet up for a bit and on to the next challenge' - Behardien calls time on career
He hadn't played internationally since November 2018 but was active in the South African domestic circuit till earlier this month
Cricket-Starc threatens De Bruyn with Mankad after batsman crosses the line
MELBOURNE, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Mitchell Starc threatened South Africa number three Theunis de Bruyn with a 'Mankad' dismissal on Thursday after the batsman wandered way outside his crease at the non-striker's end during the second test in Melbourne.
Melbourne City fans fume as club shuts down active supporter bay after violent A-League derby
Melbourne City fans are furious their club will shut the active supporter area for three games, despite having no involvement in the A-League pitch invasion that shocked the football world.
Pakistan in trouble after Williamson hits double century
KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — New Zealand pushed Pakistan onto the backfoot in the first test after Kane Williamson hit a marathon unbeaten double century on Thursday. Williamson’s 200 not out in 10 hours earned New Zealand a meaningful 174-run lead as the visitors declared at a monumental 612-9 at tea, with tailender Ish Sodhi scoring a career-best 65.
Anthony Seibold attempting to create a tight-knit Manly unit for 2023
Manly winger Jason Saab has revealed that the playing group have moved on from the Pride jersey saga, which kick-started their implosion last season, with new coach Anthony Seibold attempting to carve a new path forward for the squad heading into 2023. The former South Sydney and Brisbane mentor was...
BBC
Pele: Goalscorer, World Cup winner, hero, icon and legend
Brazil legend Pele, who has died aged 82, is widely regarded as the greatest footballer of all time, the iconic sporting figure for a country that regards itself as the game's spiritual home. Pele's greatness can be measured by the simple fact that he could make football a spectacle of...
SB Nation
Cricket player in Australia gets clocked by low flying SkyCam
A scary moment during the Boxing Day test between Australia and South Africa is raising questions about broadcasting standards in the sport. Anrich Nortje of South Africa was in the field when a low-flying SkyCam crashed directly into him. Fox Sports has apologized for the incident, but questions linger. Most...
Australian cricketer Mitchell Starc reignites Mankad debate against South Africa in Boxing Day Test
It's cricket's greatest taboo topic, Aussie quick Mitchell Starc has reignited the Mankad debate after refusing to the controversial act despite a South African star being well out of his crease.
IGN
SA-WU19 vs IND-W-U19: Check our Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing Team Picks for 2nd T20
South Africa Women Under-19 will take on India Women Under-19 in the 2nd of the 5 matches T20 series on Thursday. India Under 19 won the 1st T20 by 54 runs to go 1-0 up in the series. Match Details:. South Africa Women Under-19s vs India Women Under-19s, 2nd T20.
BBC
Great Britain face high-altitude tie against Colombia to make Davis Cup Finals
Great Britain will need to beat Colombia in a tie played 2,500 metres above sea level to reach next year's Davis Cup Finals. The hosts have selected the Pueblo Viejo Country Club's clay court on the outskirts of capital city Bogota for February's qualification encounter. Great Britain, who last won...
Pele’s World Cup journey: From Sweden 1958 to Mexico 1970
Pele has died at the age of 82.The Brazilian was arguably the greatest player to grace the World Cup finals, winning football’s biggest prize three times.Here, the PA news agency takes a tournament-by-tournament look at his career in the sport’s biggest event.Sweden 1958🇧🇷Brasil brilló en la casa de 🇸🇪Suecia y se coronó campeona por primera vez en 1958. En esa #WorldCup, un joven @Pele de 17 años comenzaba a brillar en el fútbol. pic.twitter.com/Ch9Bn0rcVL— Copa Mundial FIFA 🏆 (@fifaworldcup_es) December 18, 2020Pele missed the first two matches through injury before making his World Cup debut against the Soviet Union.His first...
Fans mock Virat Kohli after ‘strange’ Sri Lanka news
Netizens mocked India batting maestro Virat Kohli after he was left out of the national squad for next month’s T20I series against Sri Lanka. Though the Indian selectors made many changes like dropping the veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar from the T20I side and Shikhar Dhawan from the One-Day International team, it was Virat Kohli’s exclusion that grabbed the limelight. India’s batting mainstay’s removal came as a surprise to both his fans and former cricketers, considering the batting maestro was the top scorer in last month’s T20 World Cup in Australia.
BBC
Cameron Redpath: Scotland centre agrees new Bath deal
Scotland centre Cameron Redpath has signed a contract extension with Bath. The 23-year-old joined Bath from Sale in 2020 and his form helped the club reach the Premiership play-offs and earned him a 2021 Six Nations call-up. After an injury-plagued 2021-22 campaign, Redpath has established himself back in the Blue,...
Howard Webb returns to England on mission to boost referees’ confidence
“When you think about refereeing it’s very much about confidence,” says Howard Webb. “It’s a mental discipline, you need resilience to be successful at it. My job is to make sure that referees are going into their job feeling confident and supported.”. After eight years away,...
Hardik to lead India in T20I series against Sri Lanka; Rohit returns for ODIs; Pant not in either squad
Kohli rested from the T20I series, while Dhawan not part of the ODI squad
From the 1966 World Cup to London 2012 Olympics – Pele’s visits to Great Britain
Pele, who has died at the age of 82, made many high-profile visits to Britain.The Brazilian great’s humility and beaming smile won him adulation across the globe, first as a player and then a United Nations ambassador.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of his trips to Britain, with Brazil, club side Santos and after his retirement.First trip to Wembley – as a spectatorA near-capacity crowd at Wembley in May 1963 booed the announcement that Pele would not be featuring in the international friendly against England, which ended 1-1.Pele was still feeling the effects of injuries sustained...
