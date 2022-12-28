Netizens mocked India batting maestro Virat Kohli after he was left out of the national squad for next month’s T20I series against Sri Lanka. Though the Indian selectors made many changes like dropping the veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar from the T20I side and Shikhar Dhawan from the One-Day International team, it was Virat Kohli’s exclusion that grabbed the limelight. India’s batting mainstay’s removal came as a surprise to both his fans and former cricketers, considering the batting maestro was the top scorer in last month’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

14 HOURS AGO