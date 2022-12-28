ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

South African bowler Anrich Nortje hit by flying camera during Boxing Day Test

The annual Boxing Day Test often produces memorable moments, but rarely ones as bizarre as Anrich Nortje's run-in with the Spidercam on Tuesday. The South African bowler was fielding at backward-square during Australia’s first innings on Day 2 when he was hit by a flying camera. The impact saw...
ClutchPoints

Team India drops ‘Virat’ shocker ahead of Sri Lanka series

The Indian selectors made many changes to Team India squads for the upcoming T20Is and ODIs against Sri Lanka. While the axing of a few players like Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar was expected, no one saw Virat Kohli’s omission from the T20I side coming. Virat Kohli’s exclusion from...
The Associated Press

Pakistan in trouble after Williamson hits double century

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — New Zealand pushed Pakistan onto the backfoot in the first test after Kane Williamson hit a marathon unbeaten double century on Thursday. Williamson’s 200 not out in 10 hours earned New Zealand a meaningful 174-run lead as the visitors declared at a monumental 612-9 at tea, with tailender Ish Sodhi scoring a career-best 65.
ng-sportingnews.com

Anthony Seibold attempting to create a tight-knit Manly unit for 2023

Manly winger Jason Saab has revealed that the playing group have moved on from the Pride jersey saga, which kick-started their implosion last season, with new coach Anthony Seibold attempting to carve a new path forward for the squad heading into 2023. The former South Sydney and Brisbane mentor was...
BBC

Pele: Goalscorer, World Cup winner, hero, icon and legend

Brazil legend Pele, who has died aged 82, is widely regarded as the greatest footballer of all time, the iconic sporting figure for a country that regards itself as the game's spiritual home. Pele's greatness can be measured by the simple fact that he could make football a spectacle of...
SB Nation

BBC

Great Britain face high-altitude tie against Colombia to make Davis Cup Finals

Great Britain will need to beat Colombia in a tie played 2,500 metres above sea level to reach next year's Davis Cup Finals. The hosts have selected the Pueblo Viejo Country Club's clay court on the outskirts of capital city Bogota for February's qualification encounter. Great Britain, who last won...
The Independent

Pele’s World Cup journey: From Sweden 1958 to Mexico 1970

Pele has died at the age of 82.The Brazilian was arguably the greatest player to grace the World Cup finals, winning football’s biggest prize three times.Here, the PA news agency takes a tournament-by-tournament look at his career in the sport’s biggest event.Sweden 1958🇧🇷Brasil brilló en la casa de 🇸🇪Suecia y se coronó campeona por primera vez en 1958. En esa #WorldCup, un joven @Pele de 17 años comenzaba a brillar en el fútbol. pic.twitter.com/Ch9Bn0rcVL— Copa Mundial FIFA 🏆 (@fifaworldcup_es) December 18, 2020Pele missed the first two matches through injury before making his World Cup debut against the Soviet Union.His first...
ClutchPoints

BBC

Cameron Redpath: Scotland centre agrees new Bath deal

Scotland centre Cameron Redpath has signed a contract extension with Bath. The 23-year-old joined Bath from Sale in 2020 and his form helped the club reach the Premiership play-offs and earned him a 2021 Six Nations call-up. After an injury-plagued 2021-22 campaign, Redpath has established himself back in the Blue,...
The Independent

From the 1966 World Cup to London 2012 Olympics – Pele’s visits to Great Britain

Pele, who has died at the age of 82, made many high-profile visits to Britain.The Brazilian great’s humility and beaming smile won him adulation across the globe, first as a player and then a United Nations ambassador.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of his trips to Britain, with Brazil, club side Santos and after his retirement.First trip to Wembley – as a spectatorA near-capacity crowd at Wembley in May 1963 booed the announcement that Pele would not be featuring in the international friendly against England, which ended 1-1.Pele was still feeling the effects of injuries sustained...

