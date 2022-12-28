Nashville Named One of the Best Places to Celebrate New Year’s Eve in the World

photo from Visit Music City

Big 7 Travel released its “50 Best Places to Spend NYE 2022” and Nashville makes the list.

Big 7 Travel asked its social audience of 1.5 million people where they like to celebrate New Years’ Eve and combined the data with new superstar events to find the best places to toast a new year. Nashville was named the 4th Best Place to Spend New Year’s Eve 2022.

Noted as the best place for friends, Big 7 Travel stated, “Nashville’s Big Bash really is a blowout affair, with hours of live music, fireworks and the signature night Music Note Drop, featuring a lineup of some of the best musicians in the city and many, many confetti canyons. This year’s marathon country special will feature the likes of Kelsea Ballerini, Brooks & Dunn, Zac Brown Band and LittleBig Town.”

Here’s the top ten places to celebrate. Find the complete list here.