ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Letters: Members of congress should be held accountable

By Bobby Burns
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 1 day ago

The Dec. 17-19 Reflector article about the North Carolina congressman who was one of 34 Republicans who texted Mark Meadows with plans for how Trump could overthrow the fair election and stay in power was revealing but not surprising. This Republican’s support for the Trump cult is obvious.

It’s a dead giveaway to citizens (who know basic right and wrong) when the representative gives such long, humbug explanations of his action. Just that one excuse that he was just passing another person’s plan was so childish and funny, but serious, especially since we have so many citizens who want to believe lies and hate government. Maybe he thinks everyone has juvenile minds and believes whatever he says. I say, indict him along with the rest of the Trump cult. Representation like his is detrimental to (not only) North Carolina but America.

I haven’t heard any media reporting that shows he was against anything the Trump cult did. As reported, he was one of 145 Republican Congress members who voted against certifying the election’s outcome in Pennsylvania. I approached him, asking, why did he do that? His answer was, he didn’t do that. Is he telling us that what we saw and heard isn’t what we saw and heard? He voted against certifying the 2020 national election. His other actions/non-actions show his mind-set.

Hard work is required to save our democracy in the 2024 election after being close to losing it in our recent election. Most citizens don’t know what they are voting for. We cannot count on them voting for honest government. They are brainwashed into hating government and will vote against themselves to create a dictator and claim they are “winning.”

It’s past time Attorney General Garland does his job and indict without political appearance on his mind.

Dewey Funkhouser

Greenville

Comments / 0

Related
The Conversation U.S.

Sinema out, Warnock in – Democrats narrowly control the Senate and Republicans the House, but gridlock won't be the biggest problem for the new Congress

In the wake of the 2022 U.S. midterm elections, a general sense of the political landscape in the upcoming 118th Congress has taken shape. With Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s announcement that she is leaving the Democratic Party and Sen. Raphael Warnock’s victory in Georgia’s runoff, Democrats will maintain control in the Senate, while Republicans will take control of the House. Divided government sparks fears of gridlock, a legislative standstill. At face value, this makes sense. Given the different policy priorities of the two major parties, you might expect to see each party passing legislation out of the chamber it controls that...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Capitol police admit that Nancy Pelosi’s home didn’t have security review for four years before hammer attack on husband

Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home, where her husband was violently attacked in October, last underwent a security review in 2018, Capitol Police have said.US Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger told CNN on Tuesday that the agency had not performed an assessment in the last four years. Members of Congress have been pressing Capitol police for answers following the 28 October hammer attack on Mr Pelosi, during which the suspect was looking for the speaker, court documents state. Ms Pelosi was in Washington DC at the time of the violent assault. The chair of the House Administration Committee, California Democrat...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Toby Hazlewood

Florida Republican Matt Gaetz Tries To Skip Capitol Security While Heading to Ukraine President’s Address to Congress

Matt GaetzPhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 21, it was reported that Florida Republican Matt Gaetz, together with Lauren Boebert of Colorado were apprehended by Capitol Police Officers as they apparently attempted to bypass security checkpoints while heading to hear President Zelensky of Ukraine address Congress.
FLORIDA STATE
ems1.com

Congress passes act to extend Medicare add-ons; bill goes to Biden

WASHINGTON — Congress passed this week the Consolidated Appropriations Act, which includes an extension of the 2% urban, 3% rural and 22.6% super rural Medicare add-ons for ground ambulance services. An 8.7% 2023 ambulance inflation factor was announced in October. The add-ons are set to expire at the end...
WASHINGTON STATE
POLITICO

Democrats bashed the GOP for its near-total silence after Donald Trump called for the "termination" of the Constitution to restore himself to power.

One Republican who did speak out is outgoing Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.), who has repeatedly criticized the former president after Trump withdrew his endorsement of Brooks in the Alabama Senate primary subsequently won by Sen.-elect Katie Britt (R-Ala.). Brooks had previously said in March that Trump asked him to illegally "rescind" the results of the election and call a new special presidential contes.
The Associated Press

Jan. 6 report: Trump ‘lit that fire’ of Capitol insurrection

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee’s final report asserts that Donald Trump criminally engaged in a “multi-part conspiracy” to overturn the lawful results of the 2020 presidential election and failed to act to stop his supporters from attacking the Capitol, concluding an extraordinary 18-month investigation into the former president and the violent insurrection two years ago.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
411K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy