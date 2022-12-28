Letters: Members of congress should be held accountable

The Dec. 17-19 Reflector article about the North Carolina congressman who was one of 34 Republicans who texted Mark Meadows with plans for how Trump could overthrow the fair election and stay in power was revealing but not surprising. This Republican’s support for the Trump cult is obvious.

It’s a dead giveaway to citizens (who know basic right and wrong) when the representative gives such long, humbug explanations of his action. Just that one excuse that he was just passing another person’s plan was so childish and funny, but serious, especially since we have so many citizens who want to believe lies and hate government. Maybe he thinks everyone has juvenile minds and believes whatever he says. I say, indict him along with the rest of the Trump cult. Representation like his is detrimental to (not only) North Carolina but America.

I haven’t heard any media reporting that shows he was against anything the Trump cult did. As reported, he was one of 145 Republican Congress members who voted against certifying the election’s outcome in Pennsylvania. I approached him, asking, why did he do that? His answer was, he didn’t do that. Is he telling us that what we saw and heard isn’t what we saw and heard? He voted against certifying the 2020 national election. His other actions/non-actions show his mind-set.

Hard work is required to save our democracy in the 2024 election after being close to losing it in our recent election. Most citizens don’t know what they are voting for. We cannot count on them voting for honest government. They are brainwashed into hating government and will vote against themselves to create a dictator and claim they are “winning.”

It’s past time Attorney General Garland does his job and indict without political appearance on his mind.

Dewey Funkhouser

Greenville