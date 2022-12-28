Read full article on original website
Indianapolis Family Still Searching For Missing Woman And Suspect One Year After Her Sudden Disappearance
1 man, 4 women shot in rash of shootings just hours into New Year's Day
INDIANAPOLIS — A violent start to 2023 saw IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives called to investigate five shootings in the first seven hours of New Year's Day. In addition to the usual reports of indiscriminate gunfire at midnight, police were called to investigate a person shot at 12:15 a.m. at 917 Grant Avenue near 10th Street and Sherman Drive.
Police seek missing woman last seen on Indy's east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for help finding a missing Indianapolis woman who suffers from dementia. IMPD Missing Persons Detectives are looking for 76-year-old Mary Cole, who was last seen Jan. 1, 2023, on the east side of Indianapolis near East Washington and North Denny streets. Cole is 5...
Person with traumatic injuries found dead on Indy's near north side
INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives are investigating after a person with "trauma" was found dead in a home on the near north side of Indianapolis on Saturday, police said. According to IMPD, a man was found dead at around 4:45 p.m. inside a home on the 3300 block of Graceland Avenue, which is two blocks east of Crown Hill Cemetery and near West 33rd Street.
IMPD officers shoot man in parked car on northeast side
IMPD is investigating after officers shot an armed man parked in his car early Saturday on the northeast side of Indianapolis. The man is in stable condition.
WTHR
IMPD: Man was parked in his grandmother's driveway when he was shot by officers
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD officers shot and wounded a man who was parked in the driveway of his grandmother's near northeast side house early Saturday. According to IMPD, the grandmother called police just after 4 a.m. to report a suspicious car parked and running in her driveway in the 3600 block of North Oxford Street and she said she didn't know who it was.
IMPD investigates overnight shootings
INDIANAPOLIS — The last Friday of 2022 began with a series of shootings across Indianapolis, including one on the near southwest side. Man shot on Near Southwest Side The first shooting IMPD responded to actually happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. Police said a man was found shot at West Morris St. and South Belmont Ave. […]
FOX 28 Spokane
3 Indianapolis officers shoot man apparently sleeping in car
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two Indianapolis police investigations are underway after three officers shot a man who appeared to have been sleeping in his car. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s Critical Incident Response Team is conducting a criminal investigation of the shooting early Saturday on the city’s northeast side. Police Internal Affairs has begun an administrative investigation. The officers involved are on administrative leave. The man is hospitalized in stable condition. No one else was injured. Officers had been dispatched on a report of a suspicious vehicle in a driveway around 4 a.m. They found a man who appeared to be sleeping in the driver’s seat armed with a gun.
WISH-TV
Person with trauma found dead in near-northside neighborhood
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was found dead Saturday afternoon in a residential neighborhood on the city’s near-north side, police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a “death investigation/natural or unknown cause” at 4:45 p.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of Graceland Avenue. That’s a few blocks southwest of the intersection of 38th and Meridian streets, and a block east of Crown Hill Cemetery.
State Police investigate multiple interstate crashes New Year's Day
INDIANAPOLIS — Highway crashes claimed at least one life in Indiana in the early hours of 2023 as State Police were called to investigate multiple incidents. Authorities confirmed one person was killed when a vehicle hit a bridge support on Interstate 70 near the Little Point exit in Morgan County shortly before 6 a.m.
IMPD opens death investigation after body found at 21st and Arlington
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department opened a death investigation in connection to an incident on the east side. According to a police report, IMPD responded to what was listed as a fatal hit-and-run at 21st and Arlington around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27. The victim was an adult female. When asked for an […]
WISH-TV
IMPD: Man arrested for involvement in July homicide
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was arrested for his involvement in a July homicide, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. IMPD says they received reports of a person shot on July 12 at the 1900 block of Wallace Ave. When police arrived, they found a person with gunshot wounds. Police say Zech Thomsen was a person of interest throughout the investigation. Police say they’ve gathered information on the case over the last five months, and arrested Thomsen Thursday.
IFD battles 2-alarm warehouse fire on south side
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis firefighters needed 90 minutes to extinguish a south side warehouse fire Saturday morning. Heavy fire inside the warehouse at Indianapolis Industrial Center, at 3000 Shelby Street on the southeast corner of Troy Avenue, broke out shortly after 8 a.m. Callers reported heavy smoke and fire showing from the 50-foot-tall building.
eaglecountryonline.com
Fatal Shooting Under Investigation in Jennings Co.
The incident took place Thursday morning. (Madison, Ind.) - Indiana State Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Jennings County. The incident took place around 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the parking lot of a business on County Road 400 North, just west of U.S. 421. When initial officers arrived, they...
ISP: Trooper's car hit by drunk driver while on scene of New Year's morning crash
INDIANAPOLIS — A trooper was on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on New Year's morning when a suspected drunk driver hit her parked patrol car, Indiana State Police said. First responders were called to the west side of Indianapolis at around 3:40 a.m. for a serious crash on I-465 near West 46th Street that involved at least eight vehicles. One person from that crash was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Carmel police search for woman as part of theft investigation
CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel police shared surveillance images Friday of a person they want to identify as part of a residential theft that occurred in late November. The theft allegedly took place Nov. 28 on Cavendish Drive, which features a row of townhomes between Old Meridian Street and Carmel Middle School.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Don’t shoot guns into the air on New Year’s Eve
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Of the many to ring in 2023 on New Year’s Eve, shooting a gun into the air shouldn’t be one of them, police say. Every year, dispatchers get calls about people firing weapons into the air on New Year’s Eve, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement. IMPD says firing the guns isn’t just illegal, it’s also dangerous.
Police make arrest after gunshots in Franklin neighborhood
FRANKLIN, Ind. – Franklin police arrested a man accused of firing shots in a neighborhood Wednesday night. According to the Franklin Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Branigin Creek neighborhood around 9:35 p.m. after receiving reports of gunshots in the area. Responding officers didn’t find a source of the gunfire or any indications that […]
1 hurt after Jeep is pinned under semi in Hancock Co. crash
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — One driver was taken to the hospital following a crash involving a semi in Hancock County. The McCordsville Police Department responded to a crash Thursday at the intersection of East 86th Street/County Road 900 North and Carroll Road/County Road 700 West in West McCordsville. According to police, the crash involved a […]
2 Henry County deputies injured in Thursday night crash
Two Henry County deputies are recovering from non-life threatening injuries following a serious crash on State Road 3 on Thursday.
2 Henry County deputies injured after crash with semi in New Castle
NEW CASTLE, Ind. — Two Henry County deputies were taken to a hospital Thursday night with non-life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a semi-trailer. Deputies involved in the crash were identified as 23-year-old Christopher Hafley, of Muncie, and 33-year-old Derek Bertrand, of New Castle. An Indiana State Police trooper...
WTHR
