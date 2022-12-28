Read full article on original website
Wisconsin vs Oklahoma State Preview and Prediction For the Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Family struggles with multiple utility issues as temperatures plunge in Wisconsin
Madison introduces stricter regulations on ice and snow removal to reduce environmental impact
Wisconsin witness says cigar-shaped object flashed light and disappeared
TSA issues reminder after dog accidentally sent through X-Ray machine
No. 15 Wisconsin faces W. Michigan, aims to extend win streak
Wisconsin will look to shake off the rust when the 15th-ranked Badgers host Western Michigan on Friday night in Madison,
WSAW
Wisconsin tops Oklahoma State in Guaranteed Rate Bowl to end season
PHOENIX, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Badgers ended their season on a high note late Tuesday night, besting Oklahoma State in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl 24-17. Wisconsin opened the scoring with a field goal on their first drive of the game. It appeared they were headed for more points on drive number two, but quarterback Chase Wolf threw an interception in the end zone to give the Cowboys life. The very next play from scrimmage Oklahoma State quarterback Garret Rangel made a short pass to Stephon Johnson Jr. who proceeded to slice and dice his way through defenders for an 84-yard touchdown. After the first quarter, the Cowboys led 7-3.
Luke Fickell details experience of coaching Wisconsin's bowl win over Oklahoma State shortly after taking job
Luke Fickell was on the sidelines with a headset helping coach Wisconsin in its 24-17 Guaranteed Rate Bowl win over Oklahoma State at Chase Field in Phoenix. It was a unique experience for Fickell, who took the job earlier this month. Interim head coach Jim Leonhard — who will not return next season — and offensive coordinator Bobby Engram also helped run the show.
Everything Mike Gundy said after Oklahoma State's Guaranteed Rate Bowl loss to Wisconsin
Oklahoma State football was outmatched for the better part of three quarters in a 24-17 loss to Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl inside Chase Field in Phoenix on Tuesday night. The Pokes' inability to sustain offensive drives allowed the Badgers (7-6, 4-5 Big Ten) to build a 17-point lead before Oklahoma State attempted to put together a late rally. The Cowboys (7-6, 4-5 Big 12) were out-gained by more than 200 yards on the ground, failed to convert a third down through three quarters and possessed the ball for nearly 16 minutes less than Wisconsin did. Defensively, Oklahoma State did what it could to keep itself in the game, forcing two turnovers and giving up just one scoring drive in the second half.
John Torchio Mulling a Return to Wisconsin in 2023
Senior safety John Torchio could opt to return for a sixth season and play for Luke Fickell in 2023.
Braelon Allen Explains Decision to Return to Wisconsin
Wisconsin sophomore tailback Braelon Allen was the center of some transfer rumors during the 2022 season.
CBS 58
Madison basketball team takes 30-hour bus ride to Florida after canceled flight
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Madison high school basketball team would not settle for being stranded at the airport amid thousands of flight delays and cancelations this past week. Vel Phillips Memorial High School's boys' team was scheduled to play in a tournament in Florida, but when they reached...
nbc15.com
Belleville community mourns loss of teacher
Wisconsin Nurses Assoc. optimistic for retention in wake of travel nurse contract battles. Travel nurses are claiming agencies are slashing their contracts, in some cases, by nearly 50% in recent months. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. A water pipe broke at a Platteville school and has left eight classrooms unusable...
nbc15.com
Columbus family devastated by fire that destroyed home on Christmas
Wisconsin Nurses Assoc. optimistic for retention in wake of travel nurse contract battles. Travel nurses are claiming agencies are slashing their contracts, in some cases, by nearly 50% in recent months. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. A Belleville community is mourning the loss of a beloved technology education teacher. Eight...
South Beloit’s new Kwik Trip is a win for truckers
SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — South Beloit is getting some new businesses in the new year, and it could mean more convenience for truck drivers. “Kwik Trip,” a three-in-one shop with gas, a convenience store and truck stop, is coming to town. “Yeah, it will be great,” said semi-truck driver Tim Vermeis. “I think we […]
nbc15.com
Name released of Stoughton man killed in Christmas Eve crash
Wisconsin Nurses Assoc. optimistic for retention in wake of travel nurse contract battles. Travel nurses are claiming agencies are slashing their contracts, in some cases, by nearly 50% in recent months. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A Belleville community is mourning the loss of a beloved technology education teacher. Eight...
Crash on Highway 19 east of Sun Prairie cleared
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — All lanes of Highway 19 just east of Sun Prairie are back open after a crash shut down the roadway early Thursday afternoon. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s 511 traffic map showed the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 19 and Town Hall Road around 11:50 a.m. A WisDOT alert later said the highway was...
Reporter's notebook: The key county for Wisconsin Democrats
NBC News reporters tracked seven bellwether counties as part of the "County to County" project for the 2022 midterm elections. Here's some of what they learned. Home to the University of Wisconsin and Wisconsin’s state capital of Madison, Dane County provided a clear measure of Democratic enthusiasm in the battleground state that helped propel President Joe Biden to the White House in 2020.
nbc15.com
Janesville grandmother creates escape room
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Most people get ready for the holidays by purchasing gifts or making delicious meals. But for one resident, the most wonderful time of the year took her to a whole new level - designing and constructing an escape room. “I just thought it would be a...
solarpowerworldonline.com
Alliant Energy completes 50-MW southern Wisconsin solar project
The rural community of Fulton, Wisconsin, is the latest to benefit from the recent surge in solar development across the state. Alliant Energy completed its 50-MW North Rock Solar Project. “The jobs and economic impact created by this project have already benefited our community,” said Connie Winter, Rock County board...
wizmnews.com
Two years later, Wisconsin Governor and Assembly Speaker finally meet
Is it any wonder nothing is getting done in Madison? Governor Tony Evers and the Wisconsin legislature got off on the wrong foot even before he began his first term, and it only got worse from there. The Republican-controlled legislature limited the governor’s powers even before he took office. The two sides clashed repeatedly, refusing to confirm Evers’ picks for cabinet secretary and firing one of them. Then the Legislature decided to take the rest of the year off, leading to no action on the important issues facing the state. There has not even been a debate much less a vote. But perhaps both sides are more willing to work together now that Evers is about to begin his second term. Evers met privately with Assembly Speaker Robin Vos just before Christmas to talk about a number of topics. Amazingly, it was the first time in two years the two had a meeting together. Two years without so much as a meeting? How can anything get done if they don’t even talk to each other? Vos called the meeting a good first step. If the two sides spend Evers’ second term without meeting face to face for two years, little is likely to get done. It is good that they have taken this first step. Now they need to take a second step, and work to find common issues facing the state. Otherwise our legislators may as well take 2023 off as well.
Famous Rockford steakhouse closing its doors
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A popular Rockford steakhouse and oyster bar announced on Wednesday that it will be permanently closing its doors. Josef’s said that they will be closed for good after business on December 30. The restaurant thanked all of its loyal customers, friends and family in the announcement. They said that the decision […]
spectrumnews1.com
Staving off a supermajority: Democrats reflect on the challenge and look to a future of compromise
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsinites headed to the polls in November and ultimately decided they want more divided government in Madison. Once again, Democrats and Republicans will have to find common ground, especially on a state budget next year. Spectrum News 1 Political Reporter Anthony DaBruzzi sat down with Assembly...
Fire at home north of Edgerton causes $50K in damages
TOWN OF ALBION, Wis. — A fire at a home north of Edgerton caused about $50,000 worth of damage early Tuesday. Fire crews and Dane County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the 1400 block of County Highway W in the Town of Albion at around 3:25 a.m. One person was inside the home at the time of the fire, but...
Rural Pardeeville home a total loss following Wednesday evening fire
PARDEEVILLE, Wis. — A rural Pardeeville home is considered a total loss following a fire Wednesday evening, the Pardeeville Fire Department said. The fire broke out at a home on Warnke Road in the town of Scott. According to Pardeeville’s fire chief, when firefighters got to the scene they saw flames coming from the house. It took roughly 30 to...
