ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAW

Wisconsin tops Oklahoma State in Guaranteed Rate Bowl to end season

PHOENIX, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Badgers ended their season on a high note late Tuesday night, besting Oklahoma State in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl 24-17. Wisconsin opened the scoring with a field goal on their first drive of the game. It appeared they were headed for more points on drive number two, but quarterback Chase Wolf threw an interception in the end zone to give the Cowboys life. The very next play from scrimmage Oklahoma State quarterback Garret Rangel made a short pass to Stephon Johnson Jr. who proceeded to slice and dice his way through defenders for an 84-yard touchdown. After the first quarter, the Cowboys led 7-3.
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Luke Fickell details experience of coaching Wisconsin's bowl win over Oklahoma State shortly after taking job

Luke Fickell was on the sidelines with a headset helping coach Wisconsin in its 24-17 Guaranteed Rate Bowl win over Oklahoma State at Chase Field in Phoenix. It was a unique experience for Fickell, who took the job earlier this month. Interim head coach Jim Leonhard — who will not return next season — and offensive coordinator Bobby Engram also helped run the show.
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Everything Mike Gundy said after Oklahoma State's Guaranteed Rate Bowl loss to Wisconsin

Oklahoma State football was outmatched for the better part of three quarters in a 24-17 loss to Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl inside Chase Field in Phoenix on Tuesday night. The Pokes' inability to sustain offensive drives allowed the Badgers (7-6, 4-5 Big Ten) to build a 17-point lead before Oklahoma State attempted to put together a late rally. The Cowboys (7-6, 4-5 Big 12) were out-gained by more than 200 yards on the ground, failed to convert a third down through three quarters and possessed the ball for nearly 16 minutes less than Wisconsin did. Defensively, Oklahoma State did what it could to keep itself in the game, forcing two turnovers and giving up just one scoring drive in the second half.
STILLWATER, OK
nbc15.com

Belleville community mourns loss of teacher

Wisconsin Nurses Assoc. optimistic for retention in wake of travel nurse contract battles. Travel nurses are claiming agencies are slashing their contracts, in some cases, by nearly 50% in recent months. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. A water pipe broke at a Platteville school and has left eight classrooms unusable...
BELLEVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Columbus family devastated by fire that destroyed home on Christmas

Wisconsin Nurses Assoc. optimistic for retention in wake of travel nurse contract battles. Travel nurses are claiming agencies are slashing their contracts, in some cases, by nearly 50% in recent months. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. A Belleville community is mourning the loss of a beloved technology education teacher. Eight...
COLUMBUS, WI
nbc15.com

Name released of Stoughton man killed in Christmas Eve crash

Wisconsin Nurses Assoc. optimistic for retention in wake of travel nurse contract battles. Travel nurses are claiming agencies are slashing their contracts, in some cases, by nearly 50% in recent months. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A Belleville community is mourning the loss of a beloved technology education teacher. Eight...
STOUGHTON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Crash on Highway 19 east of Sun Prairie cleared

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — All lanes of Highway 19 just east of Sun Prairie are back open after a crash shut down the roadway early Thursday afternoon. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s 511 traffic map showed the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 19 and Town Hall Road around 11:50 a.m. A WisDOT alert later said the highway was...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
NBC News

Reporter's notebook: The key county for Wisconsin Democrats

NBC News reporters tracked seven bellwether counties as part of the "County to County" project for the 2022 midterm elections. Here's some of what they learned. Home to the University of Wisconsin and Wisconsin’s state capital of Madison, Dane County provided a clear measure of Democratic enthusiasm in the battleground state that helped propel President Joe Biden to the White House in 2020.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Janesville grandmother creates escape room

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Most people get ready for the holidays by purchasing gifts or making delicious meals. But for one resident, the most wonderful time of the year took her to a whole new level - designing and constructing an escape room. “I just thought it would be a...
JANESVILLE, WI
solarpowerworldonline.com

Alliant Energy completes 50-MW southern Wisconsin solar project

The rural community of Fulton, Wisconsin, is the latest to benefit from the recent surge in solar development across the state. Alliant Energy completed its 50-MW North Rock Solar Project. “The jobs and economic impact created by this project have already benefited our community,” said Connie Winter, Rock County board...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
wizmnews.com

Two years later, Wisconsin Governor and Assembly Speaker finally meet

Is it any wonder nothing is getting done in Madison? Governor Tony Evers and the Wisconsin legislature got off on the wrong foot even before he began his first term, and it only got worse from there. The Republican-controlled legislature limited the governor’s powers even before he took office. The two sides clashed repeatedly, refusing to confirm Evers’ picks for cabinet secretary and firing one of them. Then the Legislature decided to take the rest of the year off, leading to no action on the important issues facing the state. There has not even been a debate much less a vote. But perhaps both sides are more willing to work together now that Evers is about to begin his second term. Evers met privately with Assembly Speaker Robin Vos just before Christmas to talk about a number of topics. Amazingly, it was the first time in two years the two had a meeting together. Two years without so much as a meeting? How can anything get done if they don’t even talk to each other? Vos called the meeting a good first step. If the two sides spend Evers’ second term without meeting face to face for two years, little is likely to get done. It is good that they have taken this first step. Now they need to take a second step, and work to find common issues facing the state. Otherwise our legislators may as well take 2023 off as well.
WISCONSIN STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Famous Rockford steakhouse closing its doors

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A popular Rockford steakhouse and oyster bar announced on Wednesday that it will be permanently closing its doors. Josef’s said that they will be closed for good after business on December 30. The restaurant thanked all of its loyal customers, friends and family in the announcement. They said that the decision […]
ROCKFORD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy