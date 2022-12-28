ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitt County, NC

Dec. 28 Bless Your Heart

By Bobby Burns
 1 day ago

Just watched an interview with N.C. State Auditor Beth Wood on “Front Row” with Mark Rotterman on PBS. Bless her heart. We are so lucky to have her. She is well-liked by Republicans and Democrats. She is honest and fair. I sure wish we had more people working for us like her. I was extremely impressed. Way to go Beth.

Everyone who submits a BYH has a computer connected to the internet. Anyone can look up that bird flu has killed about 40 million egg-laying chickens in the U.S. causing prices to go up, but somehow it’s JB’s fault.

There are only two days in the year when nothing can be done. One is called yesterday, and the other is called tomorrow. So today is the right day to love, believe, do, and mostly, live — Dalai Lama (BYH).

I enjoyed the article regarding Pitt County Schools. What was interesting was that most schools received a D or F. What did everyone think? But for Catherine Truitt to say that they would relook at how schools were graded was typical. Let’s lower our standards, yet again, so we can “look good.” Forget that kids are graduating and can’t read or do simple math. Bless our hearts.

Bless your heart to the lady who always makes my day better. With you, everything makes sense in the best way and I can’t stand the thought of leaving. I hope that you can see the northern lights someday.

The Duke Energy rolling blackouts reinforce just how ill-conceived it was for GUC, Mayor P.J. Connelly, the city manager, council members Bell and Smiley to try to go all in on energy gluttonous cryptomining. BTHs, it was 18 degrees outside and we’ve got people sleeping behind Target in tents.

A big bless your heart to GUC for keeping the power on! Thank you!

I looked at all the pictures the kids drew at school. They were all wonderful. There were 84. There was only one that said Merry Christmas. What a shame.

Hello, it’s me, the national debt of over 30 trillion dollars. I know we have not been talked about in a while, BOHs, but I’m still around. In fact, I’ve been growing big and strong pretty quickly. Keep on spending like there is no tomorrow and you’ll be broke sooner than you know it. It seems the American experiment will outspend itself. So buckle up for the economic fall ride.

Bless and keep safe all of the speeders and red-light runners in Greenville. We all pay high enough insurance rates because of their horrible driving behaviors. Please keep them safe and help prevent them from killing more pedestrians, cyclists and other motorists as well as themselves. Bless the work of the NCDOT road designers who prioritize speed over safety.

Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.

