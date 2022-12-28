Dec. 27 Community News

Email announcements to community@reflector.com.

Old Christmas

Historic Bath is celebrating Old Christmas with crafts, games and food and by ringing in the new year. Activities run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, with a session on making paper Dresden ornaments in the Vanderveer House. On Thursday, learn about traditional foods in the Bonner Kitchen and taste fresh gingerbread from a cooking demo. On Friday, make a cornhusk doll and dip a candle to gift to a loved one at the Vanderveer House. On Saturday, ring in the New Year with musket firing demonstrations, games and dancing at the Vanderveer House. Historic Bath State Historic site is at 207 Carteret St. in Bath. Visit historicsites.nc.gov/all-sites/historic-bath.

New Year’s Eve

The City of Greenville will host its annual New Year’s Eve Celebration beginning at 9 p.m. on Saturday at the Greenville Town Common, 100 E. First St. The event will include live music, food trucks, a photo booth and fireworks. Visit nye.greenvillenc.gov online to find more information.

Shad Drop, Model A drawing

The Grifton Shad Festival committee is holding a New Year’s Eve celebration starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Grifton Train Depot, 528 Queen St. The event will feature a reverse drawing for a 1929 Ford Model A replica, a traditional New Year’s dinner and the first-ever Shad Drop at midnight. Tickets are $100 for dinner for two. Final 10 ticket holders will win prizes; 300 tickets will be sold. Call 560-7828, 258-0720, 531-9085, 939-6198 or 227-6567 for tickets and information.

Business After Hours

The Greenville Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will hold its Business After Hours networking event for members from 5:30-7 p.m. on Jan. 5, at Orthopaedics East & Sports Medicine Center, 810 W.H. Smith Blvd. Bring your business cards for a chance to win a door prize and the opportunity to make new contacts. Visit greenvillenc.org/events or call 752-4101, Ext. 2223.

Vision board workshop

The Grifton Public Library, 568 Queen St., will host National Vision Board Day workshop from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 14. A vision board is a tool that represents a person’s goals and dreams of the future using affirmations, mottos and images. It can be in different formats such as poster board, scrapbook, digital, etc. It is meant to be something that one looks at regularly for motivation and clarity. The cost is $10 per person and includes all supplies. Call 524-0345 to sign up by Jan. 10. Space is limited.

MLK Celebration

The Interfaith Clergy of Pitt and Martin Counties will hold its ninth annual Celebration of the Life and Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 16, at Jarvis United Methodist Church, 510 S. Washington St., Greenville. The Rev. Donald Warren will be the lead pastor and the event will feature presentations by faith, civic and community leaders, an interactive forum and presentation of the Dr. MLK Jr. Public Service Awards.

Give blood

The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767 to make appointments at the center or at blood drives coming up at the following locations.

St. James United Methodist Church, 2000 E. Sixth Street, 2-6 p.m. Thursday.