Greenville, NC

Mother's search for son continues: Search party for Khalil Jefferson set for today

By By Pat Gruner Staff Writer
The Daily Reflector
 1 day ago

Community members and area veterans are expect to join a Williamston mother today in the ongoing search for a man last seen near the Tar River in Greenville on Dec. 2.

Khalil Jefferson, 22, an Air Force veteran and Pitt Community College student, was captured by city cameras in the area of North Warren Street and River Drive, near the South Tar River Greenway.

Since his disappearance, Sonona Jefferson has been searching for her son daily. She said that his vehicle was located in Greensprings Park and some of his belongings were found in the Tar River. On Tuesday, she said over the phone that she was on her way to the park to continue her search.

Reports said Khalil sent an email prior to his disappearance that indicated he meant to harm himself.

“We’re just continuing to look,” Sonona said. “I’ve been to the ... park (every day) but I am not just keeping it at the park because I pray that he changed his mind and that he is still somewhere.”

Sonona said she has been monitoring Khalil’s digital footprint but that she has seen nothing to indicate that he is alive.

“I am definitely still trying all kinds of other ways to find him,” Sonona said. “Absolutely nothing is turning up. I’m sure the police are doing the same thing but obviously they cannot share specifics with me.”

Barbara Gaskins of NC Community Outreach and Wellness Center in Washington, N.C., said her agency organized an effort that would run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today with a mandatory break at noon. She asked anyone participating to meet at the Town Common at 10 a.m. in order to make the most of time granted by the police department.

Gaskins called on the community to provide donations of water, hot beverages and sports drinks. Donations had already rolled in from Don Brown Funeral Home in Ayden and “a few community members,” Gaskins said Tuesday.

Joining Gaskins are retired U.S. Marine George Papstrat and the International Veterans Empowerment Thrift Store, or IVets, out of Jacksonville. Gaskins said that volunteers and supporters are taking to social media with the message of “#NoSoldierLeftBehind” as well.

Sonona said she believed Greenville police had canvassed the area of Greensprings Park on Monday. She said that she hoped they would continue their search Tuesday. At a news conference Dec. 21, Chief Ted Sauls said that cadaver dogs would be brought into the area. An inquiry to GPD as to whether dogs were deployed was not returned Tuesday.

Khalil has a lean build, braids and a tattoo on his right forearm. He was living in Greenville with his younger brother, Standrick, 19. He also has a twin sister, Khira.

Contact police with information regarding Khalil Jefferson at 329-4315.

