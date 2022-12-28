ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

D.H. Conley Boys' Athlete of the Fall: Ryan Davis

By By Craig Moyer Sports Writer
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RVv0J_0jwJsLME00

The 2022 fall boys’ sports season at D.H. Conley had a handful of strong showings both at the individual and team levels.

Leading those standout individual seasons was Ryan Davis, who closed out his soccer career with the Vikings on a high note on his way to being named The Daily Reflector Boys’ Athlete of the Fall for D.H. Conley.

Davis helped lead Conley to a 15-4-1 record on the year behind a team-leading 33 goals, and he accounted for nearly half of its goals this fall.

The senior averaged 1.7 goals per game, finishing with nine multi-goal games and five hat tricks.

His strong season culminated in a six-goal performance in a 6-2 win on the road over crosstown rival J.H. Rose.

He scored in 15 of the team’s 20 games, while also dishing out four assists on the year.

Honorable Mentions Soccer

Corbin Jefferson — The senior also finished the season in double-figure scoring with 10 goals to go along with a team-high eight assists.

Jefferson scored goals in eight different games this season, including a two-goal night in a 4-1 win over Rocky Mount.

He also dished out assists in six games, highlighted by a three-assist, one-goal performance in a 8-0 triumph of South Central.

Henry Conway — Also had a strong final season with the Vikings, recording a point in 12 out of 18 games played.

He finished his senior year with seven goals and seven assists.

Rodrigo Gomez — The senior closed out the season with six goals to go along with six assists.

Football

Cooper Marcum — Was a crucial piece of the Vikings’ offense this season, leading the team in catches (70) and receiving yards (780).

The senior caught four touchdown passes on the year and had a pair of 140-yard receiving performances.

He was also a factor on the defensive line as well as special teams, where he led the team with 285 kick return yards.

Isaiah Crumpler — The junior led Conley with five receiving touchdowns on the year on 55 grabs for 614 yards.

Crumpler caught at least one pass in all 11 of the Vikings’ games, with his season-high in receiving yards of 105 coming against Cleveland.

Jason Herring — In his first season starting under center, Herring threw for 2,018 yards and 13 touchdowns while also finishing second on the team in rushing yards with 258.

The senior’s season-high in passing came in a game against Havelock in which he totalled 335 yards.

Ryan Carter — The senior led the defense with 149 tackles on the year, posting double-digit stops in nine of 11 games.

Carter finished a pair of games against New Bern and Laney with 20 tackles in his final season.

Bryce Weaver — Made his presence felt on both sides of the ball from his lineman position, as he finished fifth on the team with 42 tackles and was a key to the team’s offensive success.

Cross Country

Landen Williams — The senior had a strong year on the course, claiming the Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference individual title with a time of 16:04 to help lead Conley to the team title.

He then went on to finish 15th (16:35) at the 4A East Regional to earn a trip to the state championship meet, where he took 83rd (17:11).

Christian Villasenor — Finished second at the BCC championships with a time of 17:03.

Bryson Bingaman — Crossed the line in 17:36 to take fourth at the conference championship meet.

Andrew Below — Also posted a top-five time of 17:42 to help lead Conley to the BCC team title.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mount Olive Tribune

Southern Wayne girls dominate Kinston

KINSTON — Ta’Niyah Glaspie posted a double-double — 14 points, 10 rebounds — during Southern Wayne’s opening-day, 59-32 romp over Kinston in the second annual Greater Neuse FCA Winter Classic on Wednesday evening. The Saints’ girls basketball team (6-2 overall) continues Red Pool play today...
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Three ECU football players choosing to leave school

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Three East Carolina University football players have announced they will be leaving the program. Starting offensive lineman Noah Henderson said he will opt out of his final year and will declare for the NFL draft. Cornerback Damel Hickman has announced he’s entering the transfer portal. That hurts the secondary. Northside Jacksonville […]
GREENVILLE, NC
Mount Olive Tribune

Local teams battling in holiday tournaments

Southern Wayne’s girls face a tough gauntlet of competition during the second annual Greater Neuse River FCA Winter Classic, which begins Wednesday at Lenoir Community College. The Saints (5-2 overall) have been placed in the four-team pod with perennial Eastern Plains 2A powers Farmville Central and Kinston, and independent...
KINSTON, NC
Scarlet Nation

Zamareya Jones embracing recruiting process

CARY — Bethel (N.C.) North Pitt junior point guard Zamareya Jones always has the potential to spring something new. Jones brings an exciting brand of basketball, but for three quarters Tuesday, she had some tough sledding against a quality Apex Friendship High program at the John Wall Holiday Invitational. The 5-foot-7 Jones showed her grit. She hit two early three-pointers, and then was held scoreless in the middle two quarters.
BETHEL, NC
WITN

ECU’s Holton Ahlers ends college career with bowl game

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One of our Pepsi Sports Spotlight athletes over the years has been D.H. Conley grad Holton Ahlers. Ahlers plays his final college football game for East Carolina University Tuesday night. It is not lost on Ahlers and he hopes to leave on a high note. ″I...
GREENVILLE, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

HC girls, boys advance to Holiday Classic finals

AHOSKIE – The 2022 R-C News-Herald Holiday Classic championship round will look identical to the 2021 finals. This time around, however, Hertford County is hoping for a better outcome. HCHS advanced both its teams to Thursday night’s finale as the girls shook off a slow start to defeat Roanoke...
HERTFORD COUNTY, NC
Highschool Basketball Pro

Halifax, December 28 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Northwest Halifax High School basketball team will have a game with Southeast Halifax High School on December 27, 2022, 17:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
HALIFAX, NC
roanokebeacon.com

Where are they now? Freddie Hyman Jr.

In his line of work, Freddie Hyman Jr., has found that the greatest reward is seeing others living their lives free of the very items he provides to get them back on their feet. The son of Mary Hyman and pastor Freddie Hyman Sr., the younger Hyman makes his living...
PLYMOUTH, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

YEAR IN REVIEW: Washington’s Piggly Wiggly becomes Carlie C’s

This story was originally published in May 2022. It was one of our most read stories from the year. Washington’s Piggly Wiggly grocery store on River Road will become a Carlie C’s IGA starting Wednesday. Beaufort County shoppers have been coming to “the Pig” since 1989 and Saturday...
WASHINGTON, NC
iheart.com

North Carolina Woman Scores Massive Lottery Prize For Christmas

A woman in North Carolina had a lot to celebrate over Christmas — including winning an impressive $700,000 lottery prize in a newly-launched game. Friday (December 23) started like any other day leading up to Christmas, but when Donna Denton of Wilson "went out for a biscuit," she decided to try her luck at the Triple 777 game, which debuted earlier this month, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery. She purchased the $10 ticket from the Fremont Food Mart on North Wilson Street and checked the ticket with her husband when she got home, where they both discovered she won one of the games top $700,000 prizes.
WILSON, NC
WNCT

Craving for a biscuit turns into a mega reward for Wilson woman

WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) — A craving for a biscuit turned into a much sweeter reward for a Wilson woman. Donna Denton came home with a $700,000 prize instead. “We had a very Merry Christmas,” said Denton. “This made Christmas a little happier.” Denton bought her $10 Triple 777 ticket from the Fremont Food Mart on […]
WILSON COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

Greene County Schools December Employee of the Month

Snow Hill, NC - At the last Board of Education meeting for 2022, the December Employee of the Month was revealed. West Greene Elementary’s assistant principal, Mrs. Anya Mattingly, was announced as Greene County Schools’ Outstanding Employee. Mrs. Mattingly has been assistant principal at West Greene for 3 years and is currently in her 4th year. One reason for her nomination is because “she puts in so much time and effort to make experiences that the students and staff will remember for a lifetime,” writes Laura Brown, a 3rd Grade Los Puentes teacher.
SNOW HILL, NC
neusenews.com

Neuse News year in review: September

Neuse News delivers hyper-local news to the inbox of our readers every morning at 7:00 AM. Here is a look back on September’s most memorable articles. Kinston City Council approved an economic development agreement for the Butterfield subdivision to allow a developer reimbursement incentive up to $176,880. Butterfield subdivision is located off of Hardee Road, just north of Vernon Park Mall.
KINSTON, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Deaths Notices - Dec. 26, 27 & 28

Kenneth “Gene” Riggs Jr., 71, of Beaufort, passed away Monday, December 26, 2022, at Vidant Medical Center. Gene was born on June 16, 1951, in New Bern, to the late Kenneth Riggs Sr. and Geneva Riggs. He met and married the love of his life Linda and spent 30 years with her.
BEAUFORT, NC
WNCT

Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Stacker compiled a list of the highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in the Jacksonville metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Wednesday: Greenville | Friday: New Bern Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “architecture and engineering occupations” or “computer and mathematical occupations” were […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Deputies searching again for missing Greenville teenager

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a missing teenager. They say 15-year-old Mahogany Miller is 5′2 tall, 120 lbs. with red hair. She was last seen Tuesday night in Greenville. She went missing and then was found earlier...
GREENVILLE, NC
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
411K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy