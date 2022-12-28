D.H. Conley Boys' Athlete of the Fall: Ryan Davis

The 2022 fall boys’ sports season at D.H. Conley had a handful of strong showings both at the individual and team levels.

Leading those standout individual seasons was Ryan Davis, who closed out his soccer career with the Vikings on a high note on his way to being named The Daily Reflector Boys’ Athlete of the Fall for D.H. Conley.

Davis helped lead Conley to a 15-4-1 record on the year behind a team-leading 33 goals, and he accounted for nearly half of its goals this fall.

The senior averaged 1.7 goals per game, finishing with nine multi-goal games and five hat tricks.

His strong season culminated in a six-goal performance in a 6-2 win on the road over crosstown rival J.H. Rose.

He scored in 15 of the team’s 20 games, while also dishing out four assists on the year.

Honorable Mentions Soccer

Corbin Jefferson — The senior also finished the season in double-figure scoring with 10 goals to go along with a team-high eight assists.

Jefferson scored goals in eight different games this season, including a two-goal night in a 4-1 win over Rocky Mount.

He also dished out assists in six games, highlighted by a three-assist, one-goal performance in a 8-0 triumph of South Central.

Henry Conway — Also had a strong final season with the Vikings, recording a point in 12 out of 18 games played.

He finished his senior year with seven goals and seven assists.

Rodrigo Gomez — The senior closed out the season with six goals to go along with six assists.

Football

Cooper Marcum — Was a crucial piece of the Vikings’ offense this season, leading the team in catches (70) and receiving yards (780).

The senior caught four touchdown passes on the year and had a pair of 140-yard receiving performances.

He was also a factor on the defensive line as well as special teams, where he led the team with 285 kick return yards.

Isaiah Crumpler — The junior led Conley with five receiving touchdowns on the year on 55 grabs for 614 yards.

Crumpler caught at least one pass in all 11 of the Vikings’ games, with his season-high in receiving yards of 105 coming against Cleveland.

Jason Herring — In his first season starting under center, Herring threw for 2,018 yards and 13 touchdowns while also finishing second on the team in rushing yards with 258.

The senior’s season-high in passing came in a game against Havelock in which he totalled 335 yards.

Ryan Carter — The senior led the defense with 149 tackles on the year, posting double-digit stops in nine of 11 games.

Carter finished a pair of games against New Bern and Laney with 20 tackles in his final season.

Bryce Weaver — Made his presence felt on both sides of the ball from his lineman position, as he finished fifth on the team with 42 tackles and was a key to the team’s offensive success.

Cross Country

Landen Williams — The senior had a strong year on the course, claiming the Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference individual title with a time of 16:04 to help lead Conley to the team title.

He then went on to finish 15th (16:35) at the 4A East Regional to earn a trip to the state championship meet, where he took 83rd (17:11).

Christian Villasenor — Finished second at the BCC championships with a time of 17:03.

Bryson Bingaman — Crossed the line in 17:36 to take fourth at the conference championship meet.

Andrew Below — Also posted a top-five time of 17:42 to help lead Conley to the BCC team title.