D.H. Conley Girls Athlete of the Fall: Kylah Silver

By By Craig Moyer Sports Writer
The Daily Reflector
 1 day ago

Another strong showing by the volleyball team was at the center of a strong girls’ fall sports season at D.H. Conley this year.

The Vikings finished the season 16-8 as Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference runner-ups for the regular season and conference tournament.

D.H. Conley eventually saw its season end with a sweep at the hands of Green Level in the second round of the 4A playoffs, as the Gators made a run to the state quarterfinals before dropping a match to eventual state champion Millbrook.

Leading the way for the Vikings was Kylah Silver, and her strong play at the net earned her the selection of The Daily Reflector Girls’ Athlete of the Fall for D.H. Conley.

Silver finished the season with a team-leading 284 kills to close out her strong career on the court.

At the BCC tournament, the senior led the team with 11 kills in a sweep of South Central in the semifinals before following with a 10-kill performance in a defeat at the hands of 3A state runner-up J.H. Rose.

She also powered Conley to a sweep of Northern Durham in Round One of the 4A playoffs with a team-high 12 kills before firing seven kills in her final match in the loss to Green Level.

Honorable Mentions Volleyball

Britni Silver — The freshman started her career on the court on a high note, finishing the year with 205 kills and 76 blocks.

Mallie Blizzard — Led the Vikings’ offense with 580 assists, and the junior setter added 71 digs and 31 aces.

Reagan Kresho — The junior finished the season with 190 kills for Conley.

Carson Corey — In her final season with the team, the libero closed the year with 167 digs, 33 assists and 26 aces.

Golf

Taylor Black — Finished tied for sixth at the 4A East Regional after shooting an 82, helping lead Conley to a sixth-place team finish.

The junior went on to tie for 42nd at the 4A state tournament, as she shot a two-day total of 173 (29-over).

Trinity Splawn — Finished tied for 24th at the East Regional after shooting a 93.

Spawn, a junior, then tied for 65th at states after closing the two-day tournament with a 48-over, 192.

Tennis

Katelyn Varnell — The junior went 7-4 from her No. 1 singles position to help lead Conley to a 10-3 record as a team.

Varnell also posted a 9-2 record as a member of the top doubles team along with Caramia Landis.

Caramia Landis — The senior went 10-1 at No. 2 singles and paired up with Varnell in the top doubles spot to go 9-2.

Sasha Wells — The senior went 10-1 in her No. 3 singles spot while finishing the year a combined 8-3 in doubles play.

Sarah Swing — Went a perfect 10-0 in singles play and a combined 7-3 in doubles action in her final year with the Vikings.

Cross Country

Kennedy Bunting — Helped lead the Vikings to a BCC title with a ninth-place finish at 21:24.

She went on to post a time of 22:13 at the 4A East Regional to take 77th.

Lily McGrew — Also posted a top-10 finish at the conference championship meet, crossing in 21:28 to take 10th.

