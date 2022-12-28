Read full article on original website
Elite Daily
Taco Bell’s Menu For 2023 Includes 2 New Versions Of Mexican Pizza
Bringing the 2023 flavors a little early, Taco Bell will launch some limited-edition items on Dec. 22. With nationwide offers like $2 chicken burritos and two new Mexican Pizzas testing in select cities, it’s about to be a tasty start to the year. These menu items are only available...
I tried 8 new Taco Bell menu items this year, and the best one was the cheapest
From the delicious 7-Layer Nacho Fries to the disappointing Beefy Melt Burrito, Taco Bell took plenty of risks with its menu this year.
Popculture
Taco Bell May Be Adding Fan-favorite Item To Permanent Menu
Taco Bell's permanent menu may be expanding with the addition of a beloved seasonal offering. After first debuting in 2018 and only returning as a seasonal offering ever since, Nacho Fries may be returning to Taco Bell on a permanent basis soon. The move, revealed by Taco Bell CEO Mark...
Taco Bell Menu Adds 3 New Takes on a Classic to Close the Year
The Christmas season is a busy time for fast-food chains. People are out shopping and they're looking for a quick, comforting meal so they can get back to gift buying. Most of the major fast-food chains limit their menu innovation during this period to focus on serving hoards of hungry people. McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report, for example, has its SZN of Savings promotion which focuses on offering deals rather than adding new menu items.
Burger King Menu Adds Another New Whopper
When we think of Restaurant Brands International (QSR) - Get Free Report fast-food chain Burger King, there's usually one particular menu item that comes to mind -- the Whopper. The iconic quarter-pound grilled beef patty celebrated its 65th-anniversary last month by airdropping free Whopper app codes online and in New...
Taco Bell Makes a Surprise Major Menu Addition
The majority of fast-food chains added some holiday menu items a few weeks ago. McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report added some seasonal flavors to its beverage menu, Wendy's (WEN) - Get Free Report rolled the Peppermint Frosty, and Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Free Report brought back its usual array of holiday drinks before the calendar even turned to December.
What Is Actually In 'The Superman' Burrito At Taco Bell?
Secret menu items have been popularized recently mostly on social media like TikTok and Reddit. The hashtag #secretmenu on TikTok has 1.1 billion views as of December 2022, with various "hacks" from Jersey Mike's, Starbucks, Chick-fil-A, Taco Bell, and more. On Reddit, one user asked the public what their favorite secret menu items, and a few answers included different drinks from Sonic and Jamba Juice, animal-style burgers from In-N-Out, and a cheesy gordita crunch from Taco Bell with a Dorito taco shell in place of the regular shell.
McDonald’s Is Bringing Back This Fan-Favorite Holiday Drink That Customers Think Is ‘Better Than Starbucks’—Order It Before It Leaves Again!
McDonald’s fans are welcoming the return of the chain’s holiday favorite drink— the Peppermint Mocha— at select locations across the US this month. As reported by the Fast Food Post, this seasonal beverage will only be available for a limited time, and as seen on Twitter, some coffee lovers are even deeming it ‘better’ than the Starbucks equivalent. Here’s what we know:
108-Year-Old Woman Reveals Favorite Meal at Taco Bell
In 2016, about 82,000 people aged over 100 were in the US. A number expected to increase to 589,000 by 2060. A woman from Lou isiana celebrated her 108th birthday with her family this month, and she continues to outlive all six of her siblings and three sons.
I worked at Starbucks for 3 months before realizing I only made decaf coffee
This former barista had a latte to learn. A Starbucks worker named Cyd (who uses they/them/theirs pronouns) has made a shocking confession in a video going viral on TikTok. They had committed the cardinal sin of coffee lovers: mistaking decaffeinated coffee for a regular brew. “When I worked at Starbucks and accidentally made every drink decaf instead of blonde roast for 3 months because I got the buttons confused,” they wrote over the clip. Behind the text, Cyd mouthed the lyrics to “Mariners Apartment Complex,” by singer Lana Del Rey: “They mistook my kindness for weakness I f—ked up, I know that, but...
Thrillist
Burger King Is Releasing an All-New Version of Its Chicken Sandwich
While I will personally never forgive Burger King for removing its Ch'King Sandwich from menus, the fast food joint has been working double time to make up for that loss. Last month, the chain introduced an Italian iteration of its sandwich tossed with marinara sauce and melty mozzarella cheese. Now...
Taco Bell Has an Answer for Chipotle's Most Popular Menu Item
Chipotle (CMG) - Get Free Report quietly took over the top spot among Mexican fast-food chains by using a very different recipe (so to speak) from its chief rival Yum Brands (YUM) - Get Free Report Taco Bell. Basically, the newer player in the quick-serve/fast food/fast casual space decided that prices were not going to be its driving factor. Instead, Chipotle built its menu around the idea of using well-sourced, more natural food.
McDonald's, Wendy's, and Burger King Want to Give You Free Food
The holidays are a time when many of us indulge in a few extra treats. Some make homemade cookies and decorate gingerbread houses, while others look forward to trying the various seasonal treats that many popular fast-food chains bring out once a year in December. This year brought with it...
Wendy's, Taco Bell Customers Might Be Shocked to Learn This
While some improvement is on the horizon, rising food prices have been a particularly painful point for people across different income brackets. Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics found that grocery prices rose 12% between November 2021 and 2022 while eating out is now 8.5% more expensive. Price increases...
Albany Herald
Burger King Tries New Take on a McDonald's, Wendy's Classic
For a long time, McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report and Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) - Get Free Report Burger King sold a very simple menu based on offering burgers and fries that were consistent from location to location. Instead of menu innovation, the chains spent the 1960s, and 70s honing their operations while slightly expanding their roster of hamburgers, but not adding much else.
Popculture
