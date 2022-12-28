This former barista had a latte to learn. A Starbucks worker named Cyd (who uses they/them/theirs pronouns) has made a shocking confession in a video going viral on TikTok. They had committed the cardinal sin of coffee lovers: mistaking decaffeinated coffee for a regular brew. “When I worked at Starbucks and accidentally made every drink decaf instead of blonde roast for 3 months because I got the buttons confused,” they wrote over the clip. Behind the text, Cyd mouthed the lyrics to “Mariners Apartment Complex,” by singer Lana Del Rey: “They mistook my kindness for weakness I f—ked up, I know that, but...

13 DAYS AGO