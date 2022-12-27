Another gun in Marin is off the street thanks to the quick work of San Rafael Police Department’s K9 officer Brickell and his dog, Achilles, pictured at left. They were on routine patrol when a subject looked at their patrol vehicle and immediately turned around and ran. The subject fell between parked vehicles, got up, and continued walking away. Believing criminal activity was afoot, Officer Brickell contacted the subject on Post Release Community Supervision or PRCS (a form of supervision provided to an offender who has been released from a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation institution.) A search revealed a large amount of marijuana and bags, indicating illegal possession for sale. Officers walked the subject’s path and the location where he fell.

SAN RAFAEL, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO