FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Northern California Braces for Category 4 Atmospheric RiverAndy MonroeSan Francisco, CA
Can You dance like Him? Happiness is Free: California boy showed off incredible dance moves at school's winter concertOlu'remiSan Francisco, CA
Wine Country Tastings Tips from a local.Nick DaviesSonoma, CA
San Francisco New Years Eve Fireworks is back! Past View from a Drone & List of Things to do in the SF Bay areaJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
Rotary Club of Orinda Makes a Holiday DonationZoë BroussardOrinda, CA
Man suspected in Fairfield robbery, shooting arrested during traffic stop
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A suspect who has been on the run since October was booked into the Solano County jail in connection to a robbery and shooting, Fairfield Police Department announced Wednesday. Police said Juan Estrada Salgado, 32 of Fairfield, was arrested without incident on Dec. 22 during a...
Unlicensed juvenile driver in Pittsburg arrested after DUI: police
PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — An unlicensed juvenile driver was arrested Wednesday afternoon after authorities say he was under the influence of marijuana, the Pittsburg Police Department announced in a Facebook post. Before the arrest, police caught the juvenile doing donuts downtown in a blue Ford Mustang (above) that afternoon. The driver tried to get away […]
KTVU FOX 2
Woman killed during confrontation with neighbor identified
ANTIOCH, Calif. - An altercation in an Antioch neighborhood Tuesday led to a woman retrieving a gun from her home and shooting the woman with whom she argued, killing her. Antioch police say they received calls about a shooting at 2:13 p.m. in the 2300-block of Mandarin Way. Responding officers...
SF man arrested in Pacifica after being busted with over 550 ounces of marijuana
PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested Monday after officers discovered he was in possession of over 550 ounces of cultivated marijuana and a “large quantity” of US currency, the Pacifica Police Department (PPD) announced in a press release. San Francisco resident Salvador Macieli, 25, was arrested on the 300 block of Firecrest Avenue […]
NBC Bay Area
4 in Custody After Pursuit Ends on Interstate 80 in Vallejo
Four people were taken into custody in Vallejo Wednesday morning after a pursuit came to an end with authorities pinning the stolen vehicle against the median barrier of Interstate 80, according to the California Highway Patrol. The pursuit began when police in the Sacramento-area city of Elk Grove tried to...
wrtv.com
Prosecutor: 4 more slayings tied to California serial killer
A suspect in serial killings has been charged in four additional slayings, bringing the total to seven deaths in Northern California since April 2021. Prosecutors charged the suspect Tuesday in a seventh killing. The shootings terrorized the Central Valley city of Stockton earlier this year as police searched for a...
Stolen vehicle pursuit on I-80 in Solano County ends when spike strip deployed
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Four suspects are in custody after the California Highway Patrol Solano County division was involved in a stolen vehicle pursuit on Interstate 80 and Highway 37, the CHP confirmed to KRON4. At 9:30 a.m., the Elk Grove Police Department contacted CHP officials to request their assistance in apprehending a stolen […]
Identity of 2-year-old allegedly killed in Oakland, found in rural Napa County revealed, police say
Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong identified the victim as 2-year-old Ja'mari Madkins.
Search for a missing Livermore woman comes to a tragic conclusion
LIVERMORE -- The search for a missing Livermore woman came to a tragic conclusion Wednesday when her body was discovered in a local creek.Livermore police have been conducting an intensive search for Cindi Robinson ever since she was reported missing on November 21.They followed up on leads generated by 20-plus interviews and conducted numerous coordinated searches which included the use of interagency personnel, drones, a search and rescue dive team and cadaver dogs. Authorities have been focusing their efforts on the wilderness area along the Arroyo Las Positas creek in unincorporated Livermore.Information and investigative leads led detectives to believe this area was one that Robinson frequented and where she was reportedly last seen on November 19, 2022. "Our officers located human remains in the creek, which were later identified by the Alameda County Coroner's Office as Cindi Robinson," Livermore police said in a news release.The terrain in the area surrounding the creek is dense and difficult to navigate. The cause and manner of her death were being investigated by the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.
KTVU FOX 2
Pleasant Hill arson arrest: suspect limps away from explosion
PLEASANT HILL, Calif. - Pleasant Hill police have arrested a man in connection with arson at an apartment complex. Police say officers responded to the Sun Valley apartment complex on Tuesday about 9 p.m. near Contra Costa Boulevard after reports of an explosion from the first floor. When officers arrived,...
Victim identified in fatal DUI crash on Christmas Eve in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD – Police in Fairfield on Wednesday identified of the man killed in a DUI crash on Christmas Eve and released additional details about the collision.According to officers, 62-year-old Henry Blank of Vacaville died in the collision, which took place in the area of East Tabor Avenue and Railroad Avenue around 10:15 p.m. Police said Blank was driving his Buick with two passengers on board when they were struck by a Ford Explorer traveling at a high rate of speed.The passengers, only identified as a man from Fairfield and a woman from Vacaville, were taken to the hospital with mild...
KCRA.com
Man shot in leg after trying to confront suspected catalytic converter thief, Vacaville police say
VACAVILLE, Calif. — A man was shot in the leg after trying to confront another man who was attempting to steal a vehicle’s catalytic converter, the Vacaville Police Department said. (Video above: Top headlines for Dec. 27) On Dec. 21, police responded to reports of a shooting around...
Two injured in afternoon shooting in the Mission
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A shooting injured two people in the Mission on Tuesday afternoon, the San Francisco Police Department confirmed to KRON4. Around 12:42 p.m., officers were called to the 2000 block of Mission Street, not far from the 16th Street Mission BART station. There officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers […]
Missing Livermore woman found dead
The remains of a woman who went missing Livermore last month were found by police on Wednesday, according to a post from the Livermore Police Department.
Vacaville man, 62, identified as person killed in Christmas Eve DUI crash in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD – Police in Fairfield have arrested a Vallejo man on suspicion of DUI after a fatal crash on Christmas Eve.Around 10:15 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of East Tabor Avenue and Railroad Avenue on reports of a two vehicle crash with major injuries. Two people inside one of the vehicles were transported to a local hospital, where one of the occupants succumbed to their injuries.The victim's identity has not been released.During the investigation, police determined the driver of the second vehicle to be under the influence. The driver, identified as Dominic Lyons of Vallejo, was arrested and booked into the Sonoma County Jail. In a statement Tuesday, police also dispelled social media rumors of a shooting connected to the incident, saying the rumors are false."While speculation is bound to happen following any tragic incident, the dissemination of misinformation like this not only frustrates the investigation but also compounds the trauma experienced by grieving friends and family," police said.It was not immediately known when Lyons would appear in court.On Wednesday, Fairfield police identified the person killed as 62-year-old Vacaville resident Henry Blank.
Woman, child found in human trafficking investigation at Rohnert Park hotel
Two victims of human trafficking, a woman and a minor, were found at a hotel in Rohnert Park last week, according to the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fairfield Traffic Crash Results in Fatality and Serious Injuries
Fatality and Multiple Injuries Reported in Traffic Crash on E Tabor Avenue. An accident in Fairfield on December 24 resulted in one fatality and three others involved in the collision were seriously injured. The collision occurred along E Tabor Avenue near Railroad Avenue during the evening hours. At least one person had to be extricated from their vehicle by responders with the Fairfield Fire Department.
Contra Costa Herald
CHP report: Antioch Mayor’s Blood Alcohol Level during DUI arrest was .121 and .124
Enough for 3 drinks for his body weight, more than “the drink…with dinner” he admitted to; lied to CHP officer; failed field sobriety tests; refused breath test during stop. According to the arrest report of his DUI arrest in March Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe had a Blood...
Suspect in custody after homicide: Antioch Police
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – Police advised people to avoid the location of a shooting in Antioch, according to a Facebook post. The shooting was in the 2300 block of Mandarin Way, the post stated. “The suspected shooter is in police custody and there is no threat to the community from this incident,” the post continued. […]
upr.org
Salt Lake homicide suspects arrested in California seven months after incident
It’s been over seven months since a man was shot and killed outside of a grocery store in South Salt Lake. Just the other day, missing suspects involved in the homicide were arrested in California. 26-year-old Romero Charles Williams was the victim of the shooting, found dead with several...
