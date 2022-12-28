ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Rafael, CA

KRON4 News

Unlicensed juvenile driver in Pittsburg arrested after DUI: police

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — An unlicensed juvenile driver was arrested Wednesday afternoon after authorities say he was under the influence of marijuana, the Pittsburg Police Department announced in a Facebook post. Before the arrest, police caught the juvenile doing donuts downtown in a blue Ford Mustang (above) that afternoon. The driver tried to get away […]
PITTSBURG, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Woman killed during confrontation with neighbor identified

ANTIOCH, Calif. - An altercation in an Antioch neighborhood Tuesday led to a woman retrieving a gun from her home and shooting the woman with whom she argued, killing her. Antioch police say they received calls about a shooting at 2:13 p.m. in the 2300-block of Mandarin Way. Responding officers...
ANTIOCH, CA
NBC Bay Area

4 in Custody After Pursuit Ends on Interstate 80 in Vallejo

Four people were taken into custody in Vallejo Wednesday morning after a pursuit came to an end with authorities pinning the stolen vehicle against the median barrier of Interstate 80, according to the California Highway Patrol. The pursuit began when police in the Sacramento-area city of Elk Grove tried to...
VALLEJO, CA
wrtv.com

Prosecutor: 4 more slayings tied to California serial killer

A suspect in serial killings has been charged in four additional slayings, bringing the total to seven deaths in Northern California since April 2021. Prosecutors charged the suspect Tuesday in a seventh killing. The shootings terrorized the Central Valley city of Stockton earlier this year as police searched for a...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Search for a missing Livermore woman comes to a tragic conclusion

LIVERMORE -- The search for a missing Livermore woman came to a tragic conclusion Wednesday when her body was discovered in a local creek.Livermore police have been conducting an intensive search for Cindi Robinson ever since she was reported missing on November 21.They followed up on leads generated by 20-plus interviews and conducted numerous coordinated searches which included the use of interagency personnel, drones, a search and rescue dive team and cadaver dogs. Authorities have been focusing their efforts on the wilderness area along the Arroyo Las Positas creek in unincorporated Livermore.Information and investigative leads led detectives to believe this area was one that Robinson frequented and where she was reportedly last seen on November 19, 2022.  "Our officers located human remains in the creek, which were later identified by the Alameda County Coroner's Office as Cindi Robinson," Livermore police said in a news release.The terrain in the area surrounding the creek is dense and difficult to navigate. The cause and manner of her death were being investigated by the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.
LIVERMORE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Pleasant Hill arson arrest: suspect limps away from explosion

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. - Pleasant Hill police have arrested a man in connection with arson at an apartment complex. Police say officers responded to the Sun Valley apartment complex on Tuesday about 9 p.m. near Contra Costa Boulevard after reports of an explosion from the first floor. When officers arrived,...
PLEASANT HILL, CA
CBS San Francisco

Victim identified in fatal DUI crash on Christmas Eve in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD – Police in Fairfield on Wednesday identified of the man killed in a DUI crash on Christmas Eve and released additional details about the collision.According to officers, 62-year-old Henry Blank of Vacaville died in the collision, which took place in the area of East Tabor Avenue and Railroad Avenue around 10:15 p.m. Police said Blank was driving his Buick with two passengers on board when they were struck by a Ford Explorer traveling at a high rate of speed.The passengers, only identified as a man from Fairfield and a woman from Vacaville, were taken to the hospital with mild...
FAIRFIELD, CA
KRON4 News

Two injured in afternoon shooting in the Mission

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A shooting injured two people in the Mission on Tuesday afternoon, the San Francisco Police Department confirmed to KRON4. Around 12:42 p.m., officers were called to the 2000 block of Mission Street, not far from the 16th Street Mission BART station. There officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Vacaville man, 62, identified as person killed in Christmas Eve DUI crash in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fairfield Traffic Crash Results in Fatality and Serious Injuries

FAIRFIELD, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect in custody after homicide: Antioch Police

ANTIOCH, CA

