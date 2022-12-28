ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

There's a good chance for at least 6 inches of snow in winter storm Thursday to Friday

A round of light snow Wednesday night will serve as a precursor to a much larger and more dangerous storm that's expected to hit southeast Wisconsin hardest Thursday night into Friday night. There is still some uncertainty over how the storm will develop, but there is a good probability for at least 6 inches of snow for southeast Wisconsin, said JJ Wood, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Sullivan. ...
WISCONSIN STATE
OutThere Colorado

Up to 18 inches of snow, blizzard conditions possible with incoming Colorado snowstorm

Some regions of Colorado are preparing to be impacted by a powerful winter storm system that is slamming the western and central United States this week. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the storm could dump up to 18 inches of snow in some areas of the state, and bring blizzard conditions to others. Snow is expected to roll in beginning on Monday.
COLORADO STATE
Outsider.com

Ski Patroller at Popular Colorado Resort Buried by Avalanche

A popular Colorado ski resort faced potential tragedy earlier this week when an avalanche unexpectedly swallowed up a ski patroller. Thankfully, the resort area designed for the outdoor winter sport was facing avalanche mitigation efforts that day, when the shocking avalanche hit. As a result, fellow ski patrollers in the area were able to pull the unfortunate skier from the heavy snow.
The Independent

Best value ski resorts revealed

UK holidaymakers going on ski trips this winter face higher prices across Europe compared to last year, according to new analysis.Post Office Travel Money said prices for ski school, equipment, lift passes, meals and drinks have increased due to a weaker pound and higher resort charges.It advised cost-conscious skiers to choose a cheaper destination.It is so important to do your homework before bookingNick Boden, Post Office Travel MoneyBulgaria’s Borovets tops the table of best value resorts for adult skiers.Ski school for five or six half-days in Borovets costs £95.99 – compared to £519 in Switzerland’s Zermatt, the most expensive resort...
Outsider.com

Colorado Ice Skaters Have Dangerously Close Call on Frozen Lake

Officials in Summit County Colorado are warning people about the possible dangers of ice skating and ice fishing after two people were found gliding on an unsafe frozen lake. A concerned citizen spotted the skaters on Lake Dillon, which borders Silverthorne. And the person called the Summit County Sheriff’s Office after hearing the ice cracking under the people’s weight.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
The Independent

Skiing over Christmas holidays no longer guaranteed – even with snow guns

The climate crisis could cripple the ski holiday industry and cause water shortages as resorts increasingly turn to artificially-produced snow.Current climate models predict that there will be more precipitation in winter in the coming decades, but that it will fall as rain instead of snow.New snow guns may alleviate the situation to a certain extent, say the researchers, but will not resolve the issue completely and have an environmental cost.Dr Erika Hiltbrunner from the Department of Environmental Sciences at the University of Basel says the weather will often not cold be enough over Christmas.“Many people don’t realize that you...
Outside Nomad

Winter Hiking For Beginners The Complete Guide To Hiking, Snowshoeing And Camping In The Winter

The Beginners Guide To Winter Hiking and Camping: Clothes, Gear, Safety, and More. We know it can all seem overwhelming if you’re new to winter hiking, snowshoeing, and camping to get started. But don’t worry – we’ve got you covered. To make sure you’re prepared for your winter hike or snowshoe, I’ll go over everything you need to know, from what clothes and gear to bring to how to stay safe in the cold weather.

