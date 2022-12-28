Mobile App Security Provider LIAPP To Expand Presence in Asia’s Fastest Growing Economies, Accelerating Digitalization and Financial Inclusion

The growing remote workforce presents a unique opportunity for online businesses as they boost online grocery and retail sales. A record number of consumers globally are at least partially working outside the office as of Q3 2022. Of those who reported working in the 30 days before the survey, 44% said they had worked online remotely, up one percentage point from the previous quarter, according to How The World Does Digital: Different Paths To Digital Transformation.

