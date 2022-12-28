Mobile App Security Provider LIAPP To Expand Presence in Asia’s Fastest Growing Economies, Accelerating Digitalization and Financial Inclusion

Read full article on original website
crowdfundinsider.com
Japanese Fintech Smartpay to Launch Next Phase of Consumer Finance via Open Banking
Japan-based Fintech Smartpay has launched Smartpay Bank Direct, the country’s first digital consumer finance service that “allows customers to pay for online installment purchases straight from their bank accounts.”. Smartpay Bank Direct “emphasizes user security while delivering convenience for the consumer, through a network of 67 partner banks...
financefeeds.com
Volante Technologies wins Best Cloud Payments Provider in the Middle East
“Being awarded ‘Best Cloud Payments Provider’ for the second year in a row is a rare privilege. I am very proud that we have been recognized for enabling the first-ever cloud-based payment services ecosystem deployed in MEA. We look forward to continuing to serve as the trusted modernization partner to financial institutions in the region, freeing them to innovate at speed in the rapidly changing payments landscape.”
FinTechs Attract 20% of All VC Investment in Bulgaria
Bulgarian FinTech firms have attracted nearly $6 million in investment this year. In fact, while the country’s FinTech industry may be young, with each passing year its contribution to the economy grows. For example, investments in Bulgarian FinTech companies have grown from BGN 1.3 million to almost BGN 11...
crowdfundinsider.com
Cashfree Payments CEO Shares Insights on Digital Payments, BNPL, Other Fintech Trends
Akash Sinha, CEO & Co-Founder, Cashfree Payments has provided a brief evaluation of the year 2022 and the anticipated trends in 2023, with respect to fintech, digital payments, BaaS, among other sectors. Sinha noted:. “India is in a strong position to become the global leader in fintech innovation, with a...
crowdfundinsider.com
FT Partners Research Report: Blockchain Accounting, Tax Solutions Enable Automation for Digital Assets Ecosystem
As digital assets became more widely accepted, the need “for corresponding tooling to meet accounting, reporting and tax requirements of both individuals and corporate users grew,” according to an update from FT Partners. Initially operating largely out of sight, tax authorities across the globe “noted the surging value...
I fill executive-assistant jobs at tech companies that pay up to $250,000 a year. There's a surprisingly low barrier to entry — I just look for these traits in people.
"There's a staggering level of access and intimacy in these roles," said Jessica Vann, who hires assistants for Instacart and Palo Alto Networks.
Meet the VC firms that want to help immigrants found their own startups so they keep their talents in the US
Many immigrants have founded successful companies, but the pathways to entrepreneurship are limited by visa restrictions. These firms can help.
FTX customers sent money to a fake electronics retailer with a website full of misspelled words that was key to funding SBF's Alameda, report says
Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX had customers wire money to North Dimension, a mysterious company with a fake electronics retail website, NBC News reported. Money sent to North Dimension would end up funding Alameda Research's trading activity, the SEC alleged. The North Dimension website has been deactivated, but had misspelled words and...
Surge in Remote Workers Brings Opportunity for Online Retail, Grocery
The growing remote workforce presents a unique opportunity for online businesses as they boost online grocery and retail sales. A record number of consumers globally are at least partially working outside the office as of Q3 2022. Of those who reported working in the 30 days before the survey, 44% said they had worked online remotely, up one percentage point from the previous quarter, according to How The World Does Digital: Different Paths To Digital Transformation.
Public-Private Partnerships Can Unlock a $31B Blockchain Payments Opportunity
The International Monetary Fund has identified central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) as more efficient alternatives to physical cash that promise to lower transaction costs, promote financial inclusion, limit illicit activity and improve the functioning of monetary policy. At the same time, public-private partnerships are essential to fully realizing that potential.
cryptoglobe.com
Conflux Network Expands into Hong Kong
Dr. Ming Wu, co-founder of Conflux Network, was invited to Hong Kong to speak with various government and private organizations about the digital economy, innovation and technology, and has reached an initial strategic cooperation intention. Conflux is already in the process of registering related entities for the entry into Hong...
NEWSBTC
The Power of Tracking DeFi Portfolio Across Various Networks Through KuCoin Wallet
We’re thrilled to announce that KuCoin Wallet has added support for DeFi assets, enabling users to manage DeFi assets on a number of protocols across various networks supported by KuCoin Wallet. What are the benefits for DeFi participants?. From its establishment, KuCoin Wallet has strived to provide fast, efficient...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Alviere Comments on What Organizations Should Consider When Looking for Embedded Finance, BaaS Providers
Recently, we connected with the Alviere team. They discussed licensing in the embedded finance sector. According to Alviere, licensing in embedded finance is one of the most important areas in the financial industry. As explained by Alviere, the OCC is watching banking-as-a-service (BaaS) and embedded finance’s unfettered growth – as...
Cuban entrepreneurs in Miami leverage digital trend with electronic business cards
Jaime Manteiga and Janse Lazo grew up in Cuba without a computer, or as the young entrepreneurs say, “We were from poor families.” It’s a curious statement to qualify a social status in a country where scarcity is the norm.
aiexpress.io
Beer30 by The 5th Ingredient Combines VIP Depletion Through the Craft Portal by GP Analytics to Provide an Integrated Supply Chain Solution for Breweries
The fifth Ingredient® is happy to announce our working relationship with VIP, Vermont Info Processing, Inc., and GP Analytics within the supply of an built-in system to ship simplicity for craft brewers and their distributors. The tip consequence delivers an built-in forecasting and demand planning resolution to assist provide...
State Bank of Vietnam Reports Progress in Cashless Payments Adoption
The State Bank of Vietnam is working to expand the use of cashless payments in rural areas. Thus far, mobile money, one of the financial solutions in Vietnam’s cashless payment system, has expanded to 72,000 point-of-sale (POS) locations across the country, with more than half of them being in regions that are remote, rural and isolated, Vietnam Economy News said in a Wednesday (Dec. 28) press release.
CoinTelegraph
Over 1,400 Chinese firms operating in blockchain industry, national whitepaper shows
On Dec 29, the state-owned China Academy for Information and Communications Technology, or CAICT, published a document titled “2022 Blockchain Whitepaper.” According to the paper, more than 1,400 blockchain firms are currently based in mainland China. Together with the U.S., the two countries represent a 52% market share in terms of global blockchain enterprises.
Analysis-Chinese airlines primed to take advantage of border opening
SYDNEY/BEIJING, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Chinese airlines will be the early winners of the country's international reopening, analysts say, having kept most widebody planes and staff ready while foreign carriers struggle with capacity constraints after previous border openings.
aiexpress.io
Understanding FinTech software with an AI TutorBot
Buying and selling software program takes many types, from easy purchase/ promote on the push of a button packages to navigating crypto markets and the significantly extra advanced algorithms concerned in predictions – minutes, hours and even days forward. When buying and selling in shares, just a few seconds...
Tech Times
How ElectrifAi Solves the Data Problem to Leverage AI Solutions
Large enterprises have a data problem. Organizations often treat data like it's gold, but data isn't actionable by itself. Brands might be obsessed with collecting and storing data, but they often don't know how to put it to use. Instead, they hold it in the hopes of using it someday, leaving it languishing in storage.
