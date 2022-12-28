Forge Announces Strategic Evolution to Deliver Customer-Centric Solutions, Drive Efficiencies Across the Business

Read full article on original website
dailycoin.com
MicroStrategy to Bring Lightning Solutions in 2023 to Contribute to the Ecosystem – Michael Saylor
MicroStrategy would offer software applications and solutions powered by the Bitcoin Lightning Network. The firm seeks a Bitcoin Lightning Software Engineer to help MicroStrategy build a SAAS platform on Lightning Network. MicroStrategy wants Lightning network to become an enterprise technology, says Michael Saylor. MicroStrategy recently reported buying 2,500 Bitcoins and...
salestechstar.com
ETHOS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC USA, Announces Deal with REM People, a New Generation Retail Analytics Company That Provides AI-Powered Omni-Channel Retail Execution Management Solutions
Partnership Provides Long Term Financing to REM People, a company which is the only platform that provides integrated Retail Execution Management solutions by following the product journey with a holistic approach. ETHOS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC USA, announced a new long-term financing partnership with REM People, based in the Dubai World...
Retailers Seek Flexible Financing Options to Boost Sales, Customer Experience
Offering a broad range of financing options helps merchants’ sales while improving the customer experience. Fresh off a successful Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Vicki Turjan, president of Versatile Credit, said retailers are focused on what’s next. “It’s an iffy time for retailers, so anything they can do...
DoorDash is laying off 1,250 employees and sounding the alarm on the food delivery industry. 'Today was a wake-up call for DoorDash,' CTO said.
Food delivery giant, DoorDash, says it will continue to search for ways to cut costs after laying off over 1,000 employees.
swineweb.com
Tyson Foods Names Melanie Boulden Chief Growth Officer
Newly created role will accelerate growth of company’s portfolio of brands and products. Tyson Foods today announced Melanie Boulden as Executive Vice President, Chief Growth Officer, effective February 6, 2023. Boulden will report to President and Chief Executive Officer Donnie King and will be responsible for all aspects of global brand marketing to foster the growth of the company’s portfolio of brands and products. In this newly created role, Boulden will join the Enterprise Leadership Team and oversee functions including consumer and corporate branding, innovation, R&D, communications, and consumer insights and analytics.
3 Ways Artificial Intelligence Will Transform The World in 2023
As we continue to see high rates of positions needing to be filled in 2023, AI is likely going to see quick adoption, development and more.
Surge in Remote Workers Brings Opportunity for Online Retail, Grocery
The growing remote workforce presents a unique opportunity for online businesses as they boost online grocery and retail sales. A record number of consumers globally are at least partially working outside the office as of Q3 2022. Of those who reported working in the 30 days before the survey, 44% said they had worked online remotely, up one percentage point from the previous quarter, according to How The World Does Digital: Different Paths To Digital Transformation.
23 AI-Generated Tech Predictions for 2023
Predictions are a silly business: you either make completely obvious claims, or you end up being dead wrong before the year is over. I’ve always opted for the latter, as my 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019 and 2018 tech predictions prove. But, every year, companies and influencers alike insist on...
Three 2023 Predictions for the Automated Future of Retail
E-commerce experienced a decade’s worth of growth in just three months at the pandemic’s beginning. This rapid shift away from physical channels exposed the crack’s in retail’s foundation: labor shortages, shipping costs, and increased customer expectations. With e-commerce leveling off and brick-and-mortar stories staging a comeback, companies are rethinking their warehouse and fulfillment strategies.
globalspec.com
AI lets robots recognize people
An artificial intelligence (AI) system that lets robots identify people based on images of people uploaded ahead of time has been developed by Toppan, a provider of integrated solutions in the printing, communications, security, packaging, décor and electronics industries. According to its developers, the AI system enhances the capabilities...
crowdfundinsider.com
Japanese Fintech Smartpay to Launch Next Phase of Consumer Finance via Open Banking
Japan-based Fintech Smartpay has launched Smartpay Bank Direct, the country’s first digital consumer finance service that “allows customers to pay for online installment purchases straight from their bank accounts.”. Smartpay Bank Direct “emphasizes user security while delivering convenience for the consumer, through a network of 67 partner banks...
The Impact on Labor Market as Retailers Turn to Automation
David J. Wilson, CEO of Columbus McKinnon, joined Cheddar News to discuss automation in supply chains and expectations for the future as A.I. advances.
Public-Private Partnerships Can Unlock a $31B Blockchain Payments Opportunity
The International Monetary Fund has identified central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) as more efficient alternatives to physical cash that promise to lower transaction costs, promote financial inclusion, limit illicit activity and improve the functioning of monetary policy. At the same time, public-private partnerships are essential to fully realizing that potential.
finance-monthly.com
Inefficiencies in Real Estate and Modern-Day Solutions
Dealing with the most common issues is achievable thanks to cutting-edge solutions, so here are some examples of the way that operational complexities are being overcome today. The shortage of skilled workers. Finding enough employees to fill vacant positions is not only a conundrum faced by real estate, with retail...
NEWSBTC
FinTech 2.0 – the holistic solution
Financial technology or FinTech refers to new technology designed to automate and improve the delivery of financial services. Among the technologies driving this finTech revolution are blockchain and AI. We’ve already seen the technologies used in healthcare, supply chain and logistics, online video (AIWORK), and finance. The use of...
cioreview.com
An Overview of Customer Training
Customer Relationship Management has numerous benefits, such as increased collaboration, communication more effectively with customers, and retaining more customers. FREMONT, CA: Customers who are unaware of the product's working mechanism, benefits, and features will not be attracted to it or use it for long. They would treat it like any other item without them. Businesses need to help their customers build a close relationship with their service if they want to ensure maximum engagement and sustained revenue. Organizations can educate their customers, provide them with the information they need, and track the success or failure of their content by using an LMS (Learning Management System). There are different types of LMS platforms, each with its own advantages and disadvantages.
This Web3 Data Warehouse Wants to Bring Big Data Analytics to the Blockchain
The co-founder and CEO of Space and Time talks about his company and why blockchains matter.
Advancing Climate-Smart Agriculture and Sustainable Food Production
Adam Little, CEO of synthetic biology company Sound Agriculture, joined Cheddar News after his company raised $75 million in Series D financing to discuss business operations and growth.
financemagnates.com
Call-Center Management Via the UTIP CRM
The present article is devoted to lead management within the CRM system. The UTIP experts provided with the information about telephony plugins connection to the CRM, the CRM process systematization and integration with Dialer. The telephony plugin connection to the UTIP CRM. Various plugins can be integrated into the UTIP...
FinTechs Attract 20% of All VC Investment in Bulgaria
Bulgarian FinTech firms have attracted nearly $6 million in investment this year. In fact, while the country’s FinTech industry may be young, with each passing year its contribution to the economy grows. For example, investments in Bulgarian FinTech companies have grown from BGN 1.3 million to almost BGN 11...
