Silwood Technology and Arquitectos Tecnologicos Partner to Accelerate Successful Erp Data Transformation Initiatives

healthcareguys.com
Transforming Medical Coding and Billing Processes with Artificial Intelligence
Providers and Payers would be familiar with a situation where their medical coders struggle to proceed when there is more than one way to code a particular medical diagnosis and treatment. The latest revision of WHO’s International Classification of Diseases ICD-11 contains 17,000 unique codes and more than 120,0000 codable...
The Advancement of Robotics: How Robots are Changing Manufacturing and Service Industries
Robots have been a fixture in manufacturing industries for decades, but in recent years, the advancement of robotics technology has allowed them to take on an increasingly wider range of tasks and responsibilities. In this article, we will explore how robots are changing manufacturing and service industries, and consider the potential benefits and drawbacks of this trend.
3printr.com
Hexagon acquires software specialist LocLab
The software company Hexagon, which specializes in digital reality solutions, announced the acquisition of LocLab, a leader in digital twin creation. LocLab’s proprietary technology, enabled by a high level of automation using proven workflows and artificial intelligence, allows for the cost- and time-efficient creation of digital twins. LocLab’s in-house...
geekwire.com
Cloud Presses Forward at re:Invent 2022 and Gartner IOCS
After three years of largely virtual events, Las Vegas was back in full force for at least two major technology conventions this month. Cascadeo was an invited speaker at re:Invent 2022, by far the biggest cloud trade show on Earth. The following week, we attended Gartner’s Infrastructure, Operations, and Cloud Strategy (IOCS) at the same venue. The contrasts between the two conferences were remarkable, but the common theme in both cases was clear: Let’s get back to business.
XQuant Looks to Expand Data Automation Solutions in S. Korea
XQuant is now marketing its data automation solutions with leading companies in South Korea. In a Wednesday (Dec. 28) press release, the firm said that it is now collaborating with NICE and Hana Bank on its solutions for financial institutions and FinTech businesses. XQuant’s data automation solutions use artificial intelligence...
DoorDash is laying off 1,250 employees and sounding the alarm on the food delivery industry. 'Today was a wake-up call for DoorDash,' CTO said.
Food delivery giant, DoorDash, says it will continue to search for ways to cut costs after laying off over 1,000 employees.
salestechstar.com
ETHOS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC USA, Announces Deal with REM People, a New Generation Retail Analytics Company That Provides AI-Powered Omni-Channel Retail Execution Management Solutions
Partnership Provides Long Term Financing to REM People, a company which is the only platform that provides integrated Retail Execution Management solutions by following the product journey with a holistic approach. ETHOS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC USA, announced a new long-term financing partnership with REM People, based in the Dubai World...
financefeeds.com
Volante Technologies wins Best Cloud Payments Provider in the Middle East
“Being awarded ‘Best Cloud Payments Provider’ for the second year in a row is a rare privilege. I am very proud that we have been recognized for enabling the first-ever cloud-based payment services ecosystem deployed in MEA. We look forward to continuing to serve as the trusted modernization partner to financial institutions in the region, freeing them to innovate at speed in the rapidly changing payments landscape.”
thepennyhoarder.com
Earn up to $92,700 as a Systems Analyst for Nakupuna Cos.
Nakupuna Cos., which provides services to the Department of Defense, is hiring a systems analyst. You will earn between $70,040 and $92,700 annually depending on experience and location. While you may work remotely from anywhere in the United States, you must be a U.S. citizen. You will be collecting requirements...
cryptonewsz.com
Beosin partners with Lemonchain to secure the blockchain ecosystem
Beosin is extremely pleased and takes enormous pleasure in announcing that they have officially formed a mutually beneficial partnership with Lemonchain. With this very partnership being set in position, it is both of the entities’ prime aim and intention to get actively involved in the speeding up of matters related to risk management, where digital assets are concerned. They will also be looking into effectively upgrading all matters pertaining to overall security-related issues in the blockchain ecosystem.
financemagnates.com
Call-Center Management Via the UTIP CRM
The present article is devoted to lead management within the CRM system. The UTIP experts provided with the information about telephony plugins connection to the CRM, the CRM process systematization and integration with Dialer. The telephony plugin connection to the UTIP CRM. Various plugins can be integrated into the UTIP...
Public-Private Partnerships Can Unlock a $31B Blockchain Payments Opportunity
The International Monetary Fund has identified central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) as more efficient alternatives to physical cash that promise to lower transaction costs, promote financial inclusion, limit illicit activity and improve the functioning of monetary policy. At the same time, public-private partnerships are essential to fully realizing that potential.
aiexpress.io
ZTNA 2.0 gains multicloud momentum in Palo Alto Networks’ customer base
Citing the safety, scale and pace benefits of deploying zero-trust community entry 2.0 (ZTNA) in multicloud environments, Palo Alto Networks’ Ignite ’22 keynotes and breakouts declare the brand new commonplace is gaining momentum. “All the intelligence that goes behind zero belief is definitely within the cloud, which signifies...
crowdfundinsider.com
FT Partners Research Report: Blockchain Accounting, Tax Solutions Enable Automation for Digital Assets Ecosystem
As digital assets became more widely accepted, the need “for corresponding tooling to meet accounting, reporting and tax requirements of both individuals and corporate users grew,” according to an update from FT Partners. Initially operating largely out of sight, tax authorities across the globe “noted the surging value...
csengineermag.com
Evercam’s new 4D View, powered by iTwin, improves collaboration with easier access to real-time videos and project design data
Evercam is pleased to announce the addition of Evercam 4D View to Bentley Systems’ powered by iTwin program. Evercam 4D View helps project teams leverage engineering and design data to better understand the construction sequence and communicate project plans to all parties involved. The 4D View app combines real-time,...
finance-monthly.com
Inefficiencies in Real Estate and Modern-Day Solutions
Dealing with the most common issues is achievable thanks to cutting-edge solutions, so here are some examples of the way that operational complexities are being overcome today. The shortage of skilled workers. Finding enough employees to fill vacant positions is not only a conundrum faced by real estate, with retail...
The Future of Growth Marketing: Predictions and Trends for 2023 and Beyond
Growth marketing is a strategic approach to marketing that focuses on driving sustainable and scalable growth for a business. It involves using data, experimentation, and continuous optimization to identify and pursue new opportunities for growth. As the world becomes increasingly digital, growth marketing is becoming an essential tool for businesses...
TechCrunch
The rise of platform engineering, an opportunity for startups
However, Stack Overflow noted, only 38% of the 34,906 respondents reported having a developer portal to make it easy to find tools and services. Similarly, data observability tools are only available to a minority of developers. The Exchange explores startups, markets and money. every morning on TechCrunch+ or get The...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Alviere Comments on What Organizations Should Consider When Looking for Embedded Finance, BaaS Providers
Recently, we connected with the Alviere team. They discussed licensing in the embedded finance sector. According to Alviere, licensing in embedded finance is one of the most important areas in the financial industry. As explained by Alviere, the OCC is watching banking-as-a-service (BaaS) and embedded finance’s unfettered growth – as...
marktechpost.com
This Machine Learning Framework Collaborates Heterogeneous Natural Language Processing Tasks via Federated Learning
One of the key elements in the significant success of big machine learning models in various Natural Language Processing (NLP) applications is learning from the massive amount of data. However, the public’s growing privacy concerns and the tightening of data protection laws create barriers between data owners, making it more difficult (and often even forbidden) to gather and keep private data for training models centrally. Federated learning (FL) has been suggested to train models cooperatively using decentralized data in a privacy-preserving way, quickly gaining appeal in academia and business. FL is motivated by such privacy protection concerns.
