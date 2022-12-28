Silwood Technology and Arquitectos Tecnologicos Partner to Accelerate Successful Erp Data Transformation Initiatives

Beosin is extremely pleased and takes enormous pleasure in announcing that they have officially formed a mutually beneficial partnership with Lemonchain. With this very partnership being set in position, it is both of the entities’ prime aim and intention to get actively involved in the speeding up of matters related to risk management, where digital assets are concerned. They will also be looking into effectively upgrading all matters pertaining to overall security-related issues in the blockchain ecosystem.

19 HOURS AGO