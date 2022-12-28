Read full article on original website
Related
kpq.com
Fireworks Suspected in Blaze that Torched E. Wenatchee Outbuilding, Vehicle
The Wenatchee Valley Fire Department responded to a fire in the 3100 block of Sunset Highway in East Wenatchee on Monday afternoon. Spokesperson Kay McKellar says the blaze was called in around 3:45 by one of the department's own brethren. "The fire marshal actually drove by the location and spotted...
ifiberone.com
Snow expected overnight across north central WA, freezing rain in parts of Grant County
MOSES LAKE — The National Weather Service says most of north central Washington will see snow overnight, with some areas in Grant County possibly getting another round of freezing rain. Light snow will start to fall Thursday afternoon, with heavier snowfall expected overnight. Areas in Grant County could see...
kpq.com
More Clarification On Woman Found Dead At Wenatchee Hotel
There's more clarification about a woman who was found dead early Christmas morning at the Downtown Inn in Wenatchee. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris says she was not frozen, as was originally reported. "Her sweatshirt was frozen because she was on the ground in the snow," said Harris. "And then,...
ifiberone.com
Coroner: Woman found dead outside of Wenatchee motel was not killed by cold weather; body identified
WENATCHEE - After initially reporting that a woman “froze to death” outside a motel in Wenatchee, KPQ now reports that she didn’t die from exposure to cold temperatures. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris told the radio station that 63-year-old Ivy Medina was not frozen after dying in front of the Downtown Inn on Wenatchee Avenue on Christmas morning.
ifiberone.com
Arrest warrant issued for Moses Lake man accused of running over his mother
MOSES LAKE — A 29-year-old man has been charged with vehicular assault after investigators say he ran over his mother in November near Moses Lake. Along with the vehicular assault charge, Raymond A. Surber was also charged Thursday with hit-and-run, according to court records. An arrest warrant was also issued on Thursday, with bail set at $100,000. Prosecutors say Surber currently has three active warrants in district court for failing to appear in court.
kpq.com
Ice Not Expected in Storm Coming To Wenatchee, NCW
Another winter snow storm is heading into North Central Washington. Laurie Nisbet with the National Weather Service says it won't have one element that brought an ice to the area over Christmas weekend. "The system we're expecting later today through tomorrow, right now, we don't have freezing in the forecast,"...
kpq.com
I-90 Closed for 24-Hour Stretch Saturday, Sunday
I-90 is scheduled to reopen at 9am Sunday, after being closed for close to 24 hours eastbound and 21 hours westbound. WSDOT announced the closures Saturday morning because of extreme winter weather conditions, avalanche danger and potential of falling trees due to ice. The roadway was closed eastbound near North...
kpq.com
Heavy Damage To Wenatchee Home From Fire Early Christmas Morning
Wenatchee Police say a home was heavily damaged from a fire reported at 1:12am Sunday morning. Officers say a power line going to the house at 215 Lewis Street caused a tree to catch fire, with the home catching fire from there. Sgt. Joe Eaton said officers arrived to see...
ifiberone.com
Woman freezes to death in Wenatchee
WENATCHEE - iFIBER ONE News partner KPQ is reporting the death of a woman who was found outside of the Downtown Inn hotel in the 200 block of Wenatchee Avenue early Christmas morning. It believed that the woman froze to death due to prolonged exposure to the elements. The woman...
kpq.com
Woman Found Frozen To Death in Wenatchee
Wenatchee Police are investigating a death of a woman who was described as being found frozen outside the Downtown Inn in Wenatchee at 222 N, Wenatchee Ave. The woman was discovered and reported to police at 5:24am Sunday morning. Police have not revealed other information about the death, as an...
qvpr.com
Nobody out-Quincys the Hut: Pizza chain arrives
Pizza Hut, the world’s largest pizza chain by number of locations, has added one more shop, this time in Quincy. The pizzeria opened earlier this month, and it's off to a good start the company’s area coach Shawn Riggs, said in an interview. “We’ve had an outstanding reception,”...
ifiberone.com
Woman draws winning scratch ticket in East Wenatchee, scores $500,000; man in Wenatchee wins $250,000
EAST WENATCHEE - A local woman's holidays likely got a lot happier after hitting the jackpot in Washington's Lottery last week. According to the Washington Lottery website, Josefina L. claimed her winning ticket on Dec. 23 after buying it from the 76 fuel station on Grant Road in East Wenatchee.
ifiberone.com
Arson fire destroys business in Wenatchee
WENATCHEE - Authorities are investigating the cause of an arson fire that gutted an art studio in downtown Wenatchee on Saturday. Michelle Li Murphy, owns Barbarianheart.Love on Mission Street in the alley behind Its Your Tan. Michelle's business specializes in handmade fashion accessories that includes hand-dyed silk. Michelle says security...
ifiberone.com
V-topped light pillars appeared over Moses Lake Friday night
MOSES LAKE - If you peered up into the sky at any point after dark on Friday, you likely noticed scores of pillars reaching into the night sky. iFIBER ONE News received a number of photos and videos showing the phenomenon. The sight in the upper Columbia Basin is rare give the harshness of winter not seen in the area for some time.
ifiberone.com
Brave bobcat caught in Cashmere after eating group of domesticated ducks
CASHMERE - A hungry bobcat that consumed a flock of domesticated ducks in Cashmere eventually found itself behind bars this week. However, the feral feline wasn't incarcerated for long, according to residents living in the area. The bobcat reportedly spent a lot of its time casing a residential property on...
Comments / 0