Douglas County, WA

kpq.com

More Clarification On Woman Found Dead At Wenatchee Hotel

There's more clarification about a woman who was found dead early Christmas morning at the Downtown Inn in Wenatchee. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris says she was not frozen, as was originally reported. "Her sweatshirt was frozen because she was on the ground in the snow," said Harris. "And then,...
WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

Coroner: Woman found dead outside of Wenatchee motel was not killed by cold weather; body identified

WENATCHEE - After initially reporting that a woman “froze to death” outside a motel in Wenatchee, KPQ now reports that she didn’t die from exposure to cold temperatures. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris told the radio station that 63-year-old Ivy Medina was not frozen after dying in front of the Downtown Inn on Wenatchee Avenue on Christmas morning.
WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

Arrest warrant issued for Moses Lake man accused of running over his mother

MOSES LAKE — A 29-year-old man has been charged with vehicular assault after investigators say he ran over his mother in November near Moses Lake. Along with the vehicular assault charge, Raymond A. Surber was also charged Thursday with hit-and-run, according to court records. An arrest warrant was also issued on Thursday, with bail set at $100,000. Prosecutors say Surber currently has three active warrants in district court for failing to appear in court.
MOSES LAKE, WA
kpq.com

Ice Not Expected in Storm Coming To Wenatchee, NCW

Another winter snow storm is heading into North Central Washington. Laurie Nisbet with the National Weather Service says it won't have one element that brought an ice to the area over Christmas weekend. "The system we're expecting later today through tomorrow, right now, we don't have freezing in the forecast,"...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

I-90 Closed for 24-Hour Stretch Saturday, Sunday

I-90 is scheduled to reopen at 9am Sunday, after being closed for close to 24 hours eastbound and 21 hours westbound. WSDOT announced the closures Saturday morning because of extreme winter weather conditions, avalanche danger and potential of falling trees due to ice. The roadway was closed eastbound near North...
LEAVENWORTH, WA
ifiberone.com

Woman freezes to death in Wenatchee

WENATCHEE - iFIBER ONE News partner KPQ is reporting the death of a woman who was found outside of the Downtown Inn hotel in the 200 block of Wenatchee Avenue early Christmas morning. It believed that the woman froze to death due to prolonged exposure to the elements. The woman...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Woman Found Frozen To Death in Wenatchee

Wenatchee Police are investigating a death of a woman who was described as being found frozen outside the Downtown Inn in Wenatchee at 222 N, Wenatchee Ave. The woman was discovered and reported to police at 5:24am Sunday morning. Police have not revealed other information about the death, as an...
WENATCHEE, WA
qvpr.com

Nobody out-Quincys the Hut: Pizza chain arrives

Pizza Hut, the world’s largest pizza chain by number of locations, has added one more shop, this time in Quincy. The pizzeria opened earlier this month, and it's off to a good start the company’s area coach Shawn Riggs, said in an interview. “We’ve had an outstanding reception,”...
QUINCY, WA
ifiberone.com

Arson fire destroys business in Wenatchee

WENATCHEE - Authorities are investigating the cause of an arson fire that gutted an art studio in downtown Wenatchee on Saturday. Michelle Li Murphy, owns Barbarianheart.Love on Mission Street in the alley behind Its Your Tan. Michelle's business specializes in handmade fashion accessories that includes hand-dyed silk. Michelle says security...
WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

V-topped light pillars appeared over Moses Lake Friday night

MOSES LAKE - If you peered up into the sky at any point after dark on Friday, you likely noticed scores of pillars reaching into the night sky. iFIBER ONE News received a number of photos and videos showing the phenomenon. The sight in the upper Columbia Basin is rare give the harshness of winter not seen in the area for some time.
MOSES LAKE, WA
ifiberone.com

Brave bobcat caught in Cashmere after eating group of domesticated ducks

CASHMERE - A hungry bobcat that consumed a flock of domesticated ducks in Cashmere eventually found itself behind bars this week. However, the feral feline wasn't incarcerated for long, according to residents living in the area. The bobcat reportedly spent a lot of its time casing a residential property on...
CASHMERE, WA

