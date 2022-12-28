Read full article on original website
neusenews.com
Greene County Schools December Employee of the Month
Snow Hill, NC - At the last Board of Education meeting for 2022, the December Employee of the Month was revealed. West Greene Elementary’s assistant principal, Mrs. Anya Mattingly, was announced as Greene County Schools’ Outstanding Employee. Mrs. Mattingly has been assistant principal at West Greene for 3 years and is currently in her 4th year. One reason for her nomination is because “she puts in so much time and effort to make experiences that the students and staff will remember for a lifetime,” writes Laura Brown, a 3rd Grade Los Puentes teacher.
WITN
Non-profit organization builds homes for families in need
NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity is providing access to resources to help families improve living conditions. With the end of the year fast approaching, non-profits say last-minute donations are one of several needs. “We can accept any gently used household items, building materials, new or used....
wunc.org
UNC study links gastrointestinal illnesses to hog farms
People who live near commercial hog operations are more likely to suffer gastrointestinal (GI) illnesses than people who don't. That's according to a study released earlier this year from researchers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. "This study [provides] additional evidence of the ways in which hog...
cbs17
Edgecombe, Nash counties’ Registers of Deeds affected by cyberattack on vendor
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Edgecombe and Nash counties’ Registers of Deeds will not be able to issue marriage licenses or conduct any real estate recordings for the time being. The reason, the counties said, is because of a recent cyberattack experienced by their vendor, Cott Systems. The counties...
Greenville residents spend $370 a month on utilities, $2,000 on all household bills
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The price keeps going up. A recent report from the online site Doxo’s on the US’s Utilities Market Size and Household Spending for 2022 finds out how much Americans spend on bills for utilities like gas and water every month. The report takes a look into Greenville and North Carolina spending […]
JOY Soup Kitchen selling T-shirts to support their mission
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — “Be a lighthouse in someone’s storm.” That’s what people are hoping to do at JOY Community Center and Soup Kitchen. To support their mission, they are selling shirts to raise funds so they can continue to be a beacon in Pitt County. The organization has seven different shirt colors. Each is […]
Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Stacker compiled a list of the highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in the Greenville metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “architecture and engineering occupations” or “computer and mathematical occupations” were considered. Keep reading to discover the […]
thewashingtondailynews.com
YEAR IN REVIEW: Washington’s Piggly Wiggly becomes Carlie C’s
This story was originally published in May 2022. It was one of our most read stories from the year. Washington’s Piggly Wiggly grocery store on River Road will become a Carlie C’s IGA starting Wednesday. Beaufort County shoppers have been coming to “the Pig” since 1989 and Saturday...
WITN
Eastern Carolina communities’ New Year’s Eve preparations are underway
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - New Year’s Eve is approaching and areas across Eastern North Carolina are preparing for their celebrations. The Shad festival is set to take place in Grifton. Mount Olive will have a pickle drop - instead of a ball drop - for the town’s New...
WITN
Greenville mother asks for help again in the search for missing son
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina mother is asking the public for help again to find her son who has been missing since early December. 22-year-old Khalil Jefferson was first reported missing on December 2nd. The last place he was seen was Greensprings Park. Before Christmas, Khalil’s mother, Sonoma...
neusenews.com
Lenoir County Sheriff's Office seeks public assistance in identification
The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office posted the following on their Facebook page:. On Wednesday, Dec. 21, Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an alarm call at Faith Fellowship Church (2278 Pauls Path Road, Kinston). When they arrived, they discovered an unlocked door to the church in the back of the church. Video footage showed this suspect opening the door; once the alarm went off, the suspect fled on foot.
Lottery win makes Christmas merrier for Wilson woman
The Triple 777 game debuted this month with four top prizes of $700,000. Two more top prizes are still unclaimed.
WNCT
Greenville family looking for missing son, asking community for help
One Greenville family is looking for answers after their son, Khalil Jefferson, went missing in early December. Greenville family looking for missing son, asking …. One Greenville family is looking for answers after their son, Khalil Jefferson, went missing in early December. BBB offers tips for successful store returns after...
WITN
UPDATE: Police provide preliminary details in fatal Greenville accident
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police said that a woman died as a result of an accident this afternoon. The crash happened around 1:10 p.m. at the intersection of Thomas Langston Road and Providence Place and involved a Lowe’s Home Improvement Truck and a car. Police said the driver...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Deaths Notices - Dec. 26, 27 & 28
Kenneth “Gene” Riggs Jr., 71, of Beaufort, passed away Monday, December 26, 2022, at Vidant Medical Center. Gene was born on June 16, 1951, in New Bern, to the late Kenneth Riggs Sr. and Geneva Riggs. He met and married the love of his life Linda and spent 30 years with her.
WRAL
$3 million to go toward pedestrian bridge in downtown Rocky Mount
A federal spending bill secures $3 million to build a pedestrian bridge across the train tracks running through downtown Rocky Mount. A federal spending bill secures $3 million to build a pedestrian bridge across the train tracks running through downtown Rocky Mount.
WITN
Shoppers in Greenville share best gift return advice
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The season of giving is coming to a close as is the holiday season for some and that means returns and exchanges are on the rise. As most people know, gift giving can come with hurdles. For example, Blake Bullock’s gift for his wife was not complete. Parts of the actual gift were missing from inside the box.
Three ECU football players choosing to leave school
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Three East Carolina University football players have announced they will be leaving the program. Starting offensive lineman Noah Henderson said he will opt out of his final year and will declare for the NFL draft. Cornerback Damel Hickman has announced he’s entering the transfer portal. That hurts the secondary. Northside Jacksonville […]
WRAL
'We are fighting a war': Fruit fly infestation has Sampson County residents seeking relief
Clinton officials weigh possible legal action against a produce company after fruit flies infest neighboring homes for over a year. Clinton officials weigh possible legal action against a produce company after fruit flies infest neighboring homes for over a year.
WITN
Private plane makes emergency landing at Pitt-Greenville Airport
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - No one was injured when a single-engine private plane made an emergency landing this afternoon at the Pitt-Greenville Airport. The airport was notified shortly after 2:00 p.m. that an aircraft was en route with malfunctioning landing gear. The plane, a Beechcraft A36, made a “wheels up”...
