Kinston, NC

neusenews.com

Greene County Schools December Employee of the Month

Snow Hill, NC - At the last Board of Education meeting for 2022, the December Employee of the Month was revealed. West Greene Elementary’s assistant principal, Mrs. Anya Mattingly, was announced as Greene County Schools’ Outstanding Employee. Mrs. Mattingly has been assistant principal at West Greene for 3 years and is currently in her 4th year. One reason for her nomination is because “she puts in so much time and effort to make experiences that the students and staff will remember for a lifetime,” writes Laura Brown, a 3rd Grade Los Puentes teacher.
SNOW HILL, NC
WITN

Non-profit organization builds homes for families in need

NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity is providing access to resources to help families improve living conditions. With the end of the year fast approaching, non-profits say last-minute donations are one of several needs. “We can accept any gently used household items, building materials, new or used....
NEWPORT, NC
wunc.org

UNC study links gastrointestinal illnesses to hog farms

People who live near commercial hog operations are more likely to suffer gastrointestinal (GI) illnesses than people who don't. That's according to a study released earlier this year from researchers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. "This study [provides] additional evidence of the ways in which hog...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WNCT

JOY Soup Kitchen selling T-shirts to support their mission

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — “Be a lighthouse in someone’s storm.” That’s what people are hoping to do at JOY Community Center and Soup Kitchen. To support their mission, they are selling shirts to raise funds so they can continue to be a beacon in Pitt County. The organization has seven different shirt colors. Each is […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Stacker compiled a list of the highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in the Greenville metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “architecture and engineering occupations” or “computer and mathematical occupations” were considered. Keep reading to discover the […]
GREENVILLE, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

YEAR IN REVIEW: Washington’s Piggly Wiggly becomes Carlie C’s

This story was originally published in May 2022. It was one of our most read stories from the year. Washington’s Piggly Wiggly grocery store on River Road will become a Carlie C’s IGA starting Wednesday. Beaufort County shoppers have been coming to “the Pig” since 1989 and Saturday...
WASHINGTON, NC
WITN

Greenville mother asks for help again in the search for missing son

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina mother is asking the public for help again to find her son who has been missing since early December. 22-year-old Khalil Jefferson was first reported missing on December 2nd. The last place he was seen was Greensprings Park. Before Christmas, Khalil’s mother, Sonoma...
GREENVILLE, NC
neusenews.com

Lenoir County Sheriff's Office seeks public assistance in identification

The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office posted the following on their Facebook page:. On Wednesday, Dec. 21, Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an alarm call at Faith Fellowship Church (2278 Pauls Path Road, Kinston). When they arrived, they discovered an unlocked door to the church in the back of the church. Video footage showed this suspect opening the door; once the alarm went off, the suspect fled on foot.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Greenville family looking for missing son, asking community for help

One Greenville family is looking for answers after their son, Khalil Jefferson, went missing in early December. Greenville family looking for missing son, asking …. One Greenville family is looking for answers after their son, Khalil Jefferson, went missing in early December. BBB offers tips for successful store returns after...
GREENVILLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Deaths Notices - Dec. 26, 27 & 28

Kenneth “Gene” Riggs Jr., 71, of Beaufort, passed away Monday, December 26, 2022, at Vidant Medical Center. Gene was born on June 16, 1951, in New Bern, to the late Kenneth Riggs Sr. and Geneva Riggs. He met and married the love of his life Linda and spent 30 years with her.
BEAUFORT, NC
WITN

Shoppers in Greenville share best gift return advice

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The season of giving is coming to a close as is the holiday season for some and that means returns and exchanges are on the rise. As most people know, gift giving can come with hurdles. For example, Blake Bullock’s gift for his wife was not complete. Parts of the actual gift were missing from inside the box.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Three ECU football players choosing to leave school

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Three East Carolina University football players have announced they will be leaving the program. Starting offensive lineman Noah Henderson said he will opt out of his final year and will declare for the NFL draft. Cornerback Damel Hickman has announced he’s entering the transfer portal. That hurts the secondary. Northside Jacksonville […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Private plane makes emergency landing at Pitt-Greenville Airport

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - No one was injured when a single-engine private plane made an emergency landing this afternoon at the Pitt-Greenville Airport. The airport was notified shortly after 2:00 p.m. that an aircraft was en route with malfunctioning landing gear. The plane, a Beechcraft A36, made a “wheels up”...
GREENVILLE, NC

