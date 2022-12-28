ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anime News And Facts

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Xbox Series X Loses Two Exclusive Games to PS5

Yesterday, an Xbox console exclusive came to PS5. Next week on December 6, another Xbox console exclusive will follow in its footsteps. The first of these two games is Sable from developer Shedworks and publisher Raw Fury. An open-world exploration released on September 23, 2021 via Xbox consoles and PC, Sable debuted with Metacritic scores ranging from 71 to 76, depending on the platform. It's unclear why the game hasn't come to PS4 given it's on Xbox One, but it's now available via PS5 for $24.99.
Anime News And Facts

The Great Mage Returns After 4000 Years Chapter 149 Release Date, Raw, Countdown, Spoilers

Hey Everyone, The previous chapter of The Great Mage Returns After 4000 Years just got published and everyone is already looking forward to the next chapter. This article will cover, everything you need to know about The Great Mage Returns After 4000 Years Chapter 149. We will also provide you with regularly updating official and unofficial sources where you can read the popular manhua. By the way, you can also check out our article on Top 10 Manga/Manhwa Like SSS Class Suicide Hunter.
ComicBook

Elder Scrolls 6 Fans Upset Over Release News

Some Elder Scrolls fans looking forward to The Elder Scrolls 6 aren't very happy with some new information about the game's release. Since Microsoft acquired Bethesda it's been fairly dodgy about what Bethesda games will and will not be exclusive. Of course, there wouldn't be question marks over exclusivity if there weren't recent multi-platform releases from Xbox and if its leadership didn't make the aforementioned non-committal and vague remarks. At the center of all of this has been The Elder Scrolls 6, the most prominent upcoming Bethesda game and the one that will burn the most if it doesn't come to other consoles.
Anime News And Facts

The Heavenly Demon Can’t Live a Normal Life chapter 57: Release Date, Raw Scans, Countdown, Spoilers

Hey Everyone, The previous chapter of The Heavenly Demon Can’t Live a Normal Life just got published and everyone is already looking forward to the next chapter. This article will cover, everything you need to know about The Heavenly Demon Can’t Live a Normal Life chapter 57. We will also provide you with regularly updating official and unofficial sources where you can read the popular manhua. By the way, you can also check out our article on Battle Ends in 5 Seconds Season 2.
ComicBook

Cancelled NES Game Released More Than 30 Years Later

Throughout the history of the industry, countless video games have been cancelled. More often than not, these games simply disappear, never to be heard from again. That seemed to be the case for the NES version of Airball, a title that was originally released for computers in 1987 and was planned for the Nintendo Entertainment System. However, developer Retro Room Games has rectified that, releasing a physical version that can now be purchased for Nintendo's original console. In addition to an NES version, Retro Room has also released a version for Game Boy Advance.
ComicBook

Xbox Live Gold Subscribers Have Had Enough of the "Trash"

The record continues. Yesterday, Microsoft revealed the "free" Xbox One games Xbox Live Gold subscribers across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X are getting next month via Games With Gold. And as noted, the record lives. It's another terrible offering. Xbox Live Gold subscribers not only have zero desire in redeeming the pair of new "free" games, but they are so defeated after years of being underwhelmed and disappointed that they are actually calling for Xbox to end with the Games With Gold program. There are a variety of follow-up demands to this such as reducing the price of the service or using the money saved to bolster Xbox Game Pass, but the point is Games With Gold has become a meme and Gold subscribers have had enough.
24/7 Wall St.

Amazon Could Spin Off Prime Video

For years there has been speculation that Amazon might be broken into pieces. One reason is that Amazon is worth more than the sum of its pieces to shareholders. The other is that the federal government might force the divestiture of one or more divisions because of antitrust concerns. Recently, the guessing game has been […]
Anime News And Facts

The Legend of The Northern Blade Chapter 137: Release Date and Time, Spoilers, Read Online

Hey Everyone, it’s been months since the last chapter of The Legend of the Northern Blade was published and fans are still patiently waiting for the next chapter. So this article will cover, everything you need to know about The Legend of The Northern Blade Chapter 137. We will also provide you with regularly updating official and unofficial sources where you can read the popular manhua. By the way, you can also check out our article on Standard of Reincarnation recommendations.
Anime News And Facts

The Eminence in Shadow Release Date, Number of Episodes, Release Schedule, English Dub and Streaming Details

The Eminence in Shadow which is also known as ‘Kage no Jitsuryokusha ni Naritakute‘ in Japanese is a popular comedy-action series. It follows Cid Kagenou who is Chuuni, which is a character trait just like tsundere used in Japanese media used to describe early teens who have delusions of grandeur and have convinced themselves they have hidden knowledge or secret powers.
SlashGear

Upcoming Nintendo Switch Exclusives We Can't Wait To Play In 2023

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The console wars continue to rage on, splitting the gaming populace between PlayStation and Xbox, with both sides claiming technological superiority. That's before we even consider the console versus PC debate. Meanwhile, Nintendo has managed to find a way to occupy its own little corner of the home gaming market, largely uncontested, with its popular Switch console.
GAMINGbible

PlayStation drops new freebie, no PS Plus required

The end of the year draws ever nearer, which means that it’s the season of giving. You can always rely on us video game fans to accept a free gift, although we’re not the most grateful bunch. We do tend to moan about the quality of said freebies but hey, we’ll accept them nonetheless.
ComicBook

Free PS5 Upgrade Released for Critically-Acclaimed PS4 Game

A critically-acclaimed game that was first released on PlayStation 4 back in 2017 has now received a free next-gen upgrade for PlayStation 5. Since the PS5 launched over two years ago, developers around the globe have slowly been pushing out updates to improve their games for the improved hardware that PlayStation's latest console offers. And while this latest title to receive a native PS5 update might be unexpected, it's very much welcome all the same.
Anime News And Facts

10 Best Anime Similar To Uncle From Another World (Isekai Ojisan) That You Must Watch [2022 Latest Recommendations]

If you are looking for something similar to Uncle from Another World, then you have reached the right place. Uncle from Another World also known as Isekai Ojisan is one of the best Isekai hits of 2022 filled with adventures, comedy and with many different things, and for those who are looking for something similar here are the Top 10 Anime Like Uncle from Another World. Before we get there, let’s take a look at what Uncle from Another World is all about.
Anime News And Facts

Top 11+ Best Manhwa with More than 200 Chapters that you must read

If you are looking more some long manhwas with over 200 chapters then you have reached the right place. Nowadays finding a good Manhwa is difficult enough and a good Manhwa with more than 200 chapters is total nightmare. Reading a manhwa with a large number of chapters something most of us enjoy. It keeps us engaged in the story and connects us with the characters in a much deeper way than the Manhwa with a small number of chapters. And of course, you don’t have to suffer through the weekly release hell and seasonal breaks.
Anime News And Facts

Anime News And Facts

594
Followers
1K+
Post
92K+
Views
ABOUT

Anime News And Facts brings you latest updates from your favorite anime, manga and Webtoon and their Release date along with juicy facts about your favourite series.

 https://animenewsandfacts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy