Troy Aikman Reveals No. 1 Pick For The Broncos Job

Troy Aikman knows who he would hire if he were in charge of the Denver Broncos. Aikman, who's the color commentator on Monday Night Football, touched on how the Broncos should go after former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton. “The Broncos can’t take a chance on anybody, Sean...
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Impatient Penner leads Broncos' wide-open search for coach

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — His family bought the Denver Broncos last summer but it was on Tuesday that CEO Greg Penner really took ownership of the franchise. Penner made it clear that not only will he lead the search for a new head coach but that Nathaniel Hackett's replacement will report directly to him and not to general manager George Paton.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Broncos Players Were Reportedly Happy 1 Coach Got Fired

After firing head coach Nathaniel Hackett, the Denver Broncos also jettisoned two assistant coaches Monday. Players are reportedly relieved to see one staffer go. According to KOA Colorado's Benjamin Albright, Denver firing offensive line coach Butch Barry was a "welcomed move" within the team. Barry previously worked as an assistant...
DENVER, CO
New York Post

Booger McFarland piles on Russell Wilson criticism after turbulent Broncos week

The backlash against Russell Wilson continues amongst former NFL players in the national sports media. On Tuesday, Shannon Sharpe eviscerated the Broncos quarterback on FS1’s “Undisputed,” saying in part how Wilson’s attitude has his teammates “seething.” Sharpe, who played 12 seasons for the Broncos and won two Super Bowls with the franchise, urged the next head coach of the team to take away Wilson’s private office and parking spaces. Sharpe’s remarks caught the attention of ESPN NFL analyst Booger McFarland, a two-time Super Bowl champ, who then unloaded on Wilson. “Private offices and parking spaces wow,” McFarland wrote in one message before emphasizing...
DENVER, CO
atozsports.com

NFL analyst destroys lazy narrative surrounding Kirk Cousins

There needs to be more nuance when discussing the play of Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. Cousins has had a remarkable 2022 campaign. Cousins has totaled 4,117 passing yards (4th), 27 passing touchdowns (4th), eight fourth quarter comebacks (1st), and engineered eight game-winning drives (1st). Unfortunately, there is a stigma...

