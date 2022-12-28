The backlash against Russell Wilson continues amongst former NFL players in the national sports media. On Tuesday, Shannon Sharpe eviscerated the Broncos quarterback on FS1’s “Undisputed,” saying in part how Wilson’s attitude has his teammates “seething.” Sharpe, who played 12 seasons for the Broncos and won two Super Bowls with the franchise, urged the next head coach of the team to take away Wilson’s private office and parking spaces. Sharpe’s remarks caught the attention of ESPN NFL analyst Booger McFarland, a two-time Super Bowl champ, who then unloaded on Wilson. “Private offices and parking spaces wow,” McFarland wrote in one message before emphasizing...

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO