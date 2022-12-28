Read full article on original website
Man Utd fans beg club not to re-sign Memphis Depay as they fear another failed return like Cristiano Ronaldo
MANCHESTER UNITED fans are begging the club NOT to re-sign Memphis Depay. The Red Devils are hoping to sign a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo in the upcoming January window following his recent exit. They've already missed out on Cody Gakpo, who's agreed a £37million deal with Liverpool. United have...
Portuguese Reports Claim Liverpool and United Willing to Pay €120M for Fernandez
As recently as a few days ago, Manchester United were considered favourites to sign PSV attacker Cody Gakpo in January. Then, Liverpool moved, using the framework of the deal their historic rivals had been working towards as the baseline to beat them to the player. With Gakpo expected on Merseyside...
Man Utd ‘line up Napoli centre-back Kim Min-jae in huge summer transfer’ as Ten Hag looks to strengthen defence
MANCHESTER UNITED are preparing a summer move for Napoli centre-back Kim Min-jae, according to reports. Erik ten Hag is actively looking to strengthen his defence ahead of next season and the South Korean star has emerged as a potential addition. Kim only arrived in Italy in July, but his form...
Highlights: Chelsea 2-0 Bournemouth - Goals From Kai Havertz And Mason Mount Boost Blues' Top-Four Bid
The win saw Chelsea move to within six points of fourth place in the Premier League table.
Transfer news LIVE: Liverpool ANNOUNCE Cody Gakpo, Chelsea CONFIRM Fofana signing & close in on Enzo Fernandez – latest
LIVERPOOL have ANNOUNCED the shock signing of Cody Gakpo. PSV star Gakpo has completed his medical and now joins under the noses of rivals Manchester United. Elsewhere Chelsea have confirmed the signing of David Datro Fofana - with the striker joining the club on January 1. Fofana will join from...
Alexis Mac Allister: Update on future amid Juventus & Atletico Madrid interest
Update on Alexis Mac Allister's future amid Juventus & Atletico Madrid interest.
January transfer news LIVE: Liverpool seal Cody Gakpo signing as Arsenal target Joao Felix
The Premier League transfer window is set to open on 1 January and already there are completed deals to ensure some of England’s top teams will see their squads boosted as early as possible.Chelsea added Ivorian forward David Datro Fofana to their ranks on Wednesday, signing him from Molde, while Liverpoolcompleted the £35m deal for Cody Gakpo from PSV the same evening, one of the stars of the recent World Cup.Elsewhere Arsenal are being linked with moves for two big-money attackers, Shakhtar’s Mykhaylo Mudryk and Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix, while Chelsea are interested in Argentina’s World Cup-winning midfielder Enzo...
Real Madrid ‘step up Jude Bellingham transfer chase’ amid competition from Chelsea, Liverpool and Man City
REAL MADRID are set to accelerate their move for Jude Bellingham, according to reports in Spain. The Borussia Dortmund midfielder is wanted by elite clubs all over Europe, having impressed for England at the World Cup. Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are all jostling for the teenage sensation.
Cody Gakpo: When World Cup Star Could Be Available For Liverpool
After the 3-1 win against Aston Villa on Monday, the shock news broke that Liverpool had agreed a deal with PSV for the signing of Cody Gakpo. The Reds were back to something like their best on Boxing Day, picking up the three points thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Stefan Bajcetic, but just hours later news about the move for Gakpo broke.
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Cool On €120M Enzo Fernandez
Liverpool’s transfer plan heading into the 2022 offseason was to make a major midfield signing, with Aurélien Tchouaméni at the top of their list, and to then make another major midfield signing in summer of 2023, with Jude Bellingham top of their list. When Tchouaméni went to...
Pele death - news: Messi and Ronaldo pay tribute to Brazil legend after his death at 82
Brazil football legend Pele has died at the age of 82.The Associated Press confirmed the news, saying: “Brazilian soccer legend Pelé, winner of record 3 World Cups and standard-bearer for ‘the beautiful game,’ has died at 82.”Widely considered one of the greatest players of all time, Pele is the only man to have won the World Cup on three occasions, as he helped Brazil to success at the 1958, 1962 and 1970 tournaments, also winning the Golden Ball for best player at the latter.At the first of those, the then-17-year-old became the youngest player to appear at a men’s World Cup although his record was subsequently broken by Northern Ireland’s Norman Whiteside.During a 21-year playing career, he is said to have scored 1,283 goals in 1,363 senior matches for clubs and country, although that number is disputed given it included unofficial friendlies and tour matches. Read More Pele’s family gathers at hospital to spend Christmas with Brazil greatPele to spend Christmas in hospital as cancer advances
Tottenham eyeing up a move for 28-year-old England star
Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. The 28-year-old is reportedly on the radar of Manchester United and Chelsea as well according to Daily Mail. It will be interesting to see if Tottenham comes forward with an offer for the England international at...
Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Kane, Rashford, Joelinton, Haaland, Van Dijk, Ream, Sa
At the end of every Premier League round of fixtures, BBC football pundit Garth Crooks will be on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. And, as ever, Garth will have his say on the game's big talking points in the Crooks of the Matter.
Pele: Goalscorer, World Cup winner, hero, icon and legend
Brazil legend Pele, who has died aged 82, is widely regarded as the greatest footballer of all time, the iconic sporting figure for a country that regards itself as the game's spiritual home. Pele's greatness can be measured by the simple fact that he could make football a spectacle of...
'The summit of world football': what Pele did for Brazil
Dec 29 (Reuters) - Before Pele made his debut for Brazil, the South American nation had never won the World Cup. By the time he retired, they had won three - more than any other team.
Pele, Gordon Banks and that save
Pele scored more than 1,000 goals – but it is the one denied to him by England goalkeeper Gordon Banks which has stood the test of time as one of the World Cup’s most famous moments.Pele, who has died aged 82, was at the height of his powers when Brazil’s mesmerising team faced defending champions England in the sweltering heat of Guadalajara during the group stage of the 1970 World Cup.The contest, viewed at the time as the final which might have been, was edged by Jairzinho’s goal on the hour.Is this the 'greatest save' in history? Gordon Banks fended...
How many?! Pele's astonishing goal record
Dec 29 (Reuters) - Pele's position as one of the greatest footballers of all time has never been contested but the same cannot be said for the number of goals he scored in his star-studded career.
Cody Gakpo: Liverpool reach agreement with PSV Eindhoven to sign forward
Liverpool have reached an agreement to sign Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo from Dutch club PSV Eindhoven. The deal is worth 40-50m euros (£35.4m-£44.3m) and the Eredivisie club say it is a record transfer fee for them. Gakpo, 23, will officially join Liverpool at the start of the January...
The Ball – “Bruno Fernandes will score a lot of goals” (England)
Man boss. United, Eric ten Hag, was satisfied with the performance of the “Red Devils” on Monday evening, as they beat Nottingham Forest 3-0 at Old Trafford in the Premier League resumption (round 17), in their first Premier League match since Cristiano Ronaldo and the club split by mutual agreement this month.
