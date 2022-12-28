Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Van Persie’s Liverpool transfer comments suggest Man Utd have made huge blunder
Robin van Persie spoke highly of his compatriot Cody Gakpo following a PSV win in the Europa League and his comments may suggest that his old side, Manchester United, made a huge blunder in the transfer market. The 23-year-old had reportedly been a top target for Erik ten Hag’s men,...
Man Utd fans beg club not to re-sign Memphis Depay as they fear another failed return like Cristiano Ronaldo
MANCHESTER UNITED fans are begging the club NOT to re-sign Memphis Depay. The Red Devils are hoping to sign a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo in the upcoming January window following his recent exit. They've already missed out on Cody Gakpo, who's agreed a £37million deal with Liverpool. United have...
SB Nation
Portuguese Reports Claim Liverpool and United Willing to Pay €120M for Fernandez
As recently as a few days ago, Manchester United were considered favourites to sign PSV attacker Cody Gakpo in January. Then, Liverpool moved, using the framework of the deal their historic rivals had been working towards as the baseline to beat them to the player. With Gakpo expected on Merseyside...
Erik ten Hag breaks silence on Cody Gakpo transfer snub and admits Man Utd ‘need numbers’ in huge January window hint
ERIK TEN HAG has admitted that Manchester United "need numbers" after his side missed out on Cody Gakpo. The Red Devils were strongly linked with the Dutchman for much of last summer. They opted to prioritise a move for Antony, however, but were expected to return for Gakpo in January.
Yardbarker
Exclusive: Manchester United decided against signing Dutch star after striker now their priority
Manchester United decided against signing PSV forward Cody Gakpo with the Dutch international completing his move to Premier League rivals Liverpool. After Luis Diaz suffered an injury setback, Liverpool turned their attention to the January transfer window. Fabrizio Romano has confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Liverpool have completed the signing of Gakpo on a deal keeping him at the club until 2028.
Robert Lewandowski discusses Barcelona future & Lionel Messi 'dream'
Robert Lewandowski speaks out on his future at Barcelona and desire to play with Lionel Messi.
Enzo Fernandez speaks out amid interest from Man Utd, Liverpool & Real Madrid
Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez has addressed reports of interest from Man Utd, Liverpool & Real Madrid.
Transfer news LIVE: Liverpool ANNOUNCE Cody Gakpo, Chelsea CONFIRM Fofana signing & close in on Enzo Fernandez – latest
LIVERPOOL have ANNOUNCED the shock signing of Cody Gakpo. PSV star Gakpo has completed his medical and now joins under the noses of rivals Manchester United. Elsewhere Chelsea have confirmed the signing of David Datro Fofana - with the striker joining the club on January 1. Fofana will join from...
Official: Liverpool Sign Cody Gakpo From PSV Eindhoven
Liverpool have officially completed the transfer of Dutch international Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven.
Yardbarker
Cody Gakpo: When World Cup Star Could Be Available For Liverpool
After the 3-1 win against Aston Villa on Monday, the shock news broke that Liverpool had agreed a deal with PSV for the signing of Cody Gakpo. The Reds were back to something like their best on Boxing Day, picking up the three points thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Stefan Bajcetic, but just hours later news about the move for Gakpo broke.
kalkinemedia.com
Juve scandal rumbles on as accounts stay deep in the red
Juventus' troubles will continue on Tuesday when the shareholders of Italy's biggest football club meet to approve the latest disastrous set of accounts following last month's mass boardroom resignations. Juve's entire board quit as an investigation by prosecutors in Turin into allegations of false accounting and irregularities in the transfer...
Yardbarker
(Photos) Fresh Liverpool signing teased in AXA training centre snaps
Liverpool’s reportedly impending signing of Cody Gakpo has allegedly been teased online amid a medical at the AXA training centre. The Dutchman appears to have been photographed in the Reds’ training gear at the location in question by compatriot and creative director Jeffrey Pankow (whom the PSV man follows on Instagram).
January transfer news LIVE: Liverpool seal Cody Gakpo signing as Arsenal target Joao Felix
The Premier League transfer window is set to open on 1 January and already there are completed deals to ensure some of England’s top teams will see their squads boosted as early as possible.Chelsea added Ivorian forward David Datro Fofana to their ranks on Wednesday, signing him from Molde, while Liverpoolcompleted the £35m deal for Cody Gakpo from PSV the same evening, one of the stars of the recent World Cup.Elsewhere Arsenal are being linked with moves for two big-money attackers, Shakhtar’s Mykhaylo Mudryk and Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix, while Chelsea are interested in Argentina’s World Cup-winning midfielder Enzo...
Cody Gakpo Completes Liverpool Medical Ahead Of Move From PSV, Further Details of Transfer Revealed
Watch David Ornstein confirm all the key details regarding the Dutch international's move to Anfield.
Cody Gakpo Pictured In Liverpool Kit For First Time After Signing For "Amazing Club"
Gakpo's arrival was confirmed by Liverpool on social media as the club uploaded photos and video of him dressed in their famous red kit.
BBC
Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Kane, Rashford, Joelinton, Haaland, Van Dijk, Ream, Sa
At the end of every Premier League round of fixtures, BBC football pundit Garth Crooks will be on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. And, as ever, Garth will have his say on the game's big talking points in the Crooks of the Matter.
Report: Favourites Revealed In Enzo Fernandez Transfer Race, Liverpool & Real Madrid Also Remain In Hunt For World Cup Star
A number of top European clubs are interested in the Benfica midfielder.
Cody Gakpo Signing "Not Influenced" By Injuries To Luis Diaz & Diogo Jota - Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp confirmed that Liverpool’s move to sign Dutch forward Cody Gakpo was not influenced by the long-term injuries sustained by Luiz Dias and Diogo Jota.
Yardbarker
Bundesliga club showing a strong interest in McKennie
Weston McKennie is one player Juventus is willing to sell for the right price and the American is attracting the attention of a number of clubs. Juve has an abundance of midfielders and the emergence of the likes of Fabio Miretti and Nicolo Fagioli has made it easy for them to move some on.
Manchester United report: Red Devils dealt huge January blow as little money available
Manchester United will have to dip into the loan market if they are to add to their squad this winter
