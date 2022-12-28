Read full article on original website
Warren donated $1 million to Abbott's campaign, then O'Rourke alleged it amounted to bribery. Now he's being suedVictorTexas State
Chef Point Bar And Restaurant is Closing Its Watauga Location After 20 Years In BusinessMadocWatauga, TX
Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found DeadLarry LeaseCollege Station, TX
Dallas Flight Attendant Pleads Guilty to Drug ChargesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
The Drive to Phoenix is Closer Than Dallas For Some Texas ResidentsTom HandyPhoenix, AZ
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Toronto Raptors: Live updates
Playing on the road has been unkind to the Memphis Grizzlies. After losing three of their last four away from home, Memphis is headed north of the border to face the Toronto Raptors. The Raptors (15-19 ) are not playing their best basketball right now. They have a 10-7 home...
Latest on Adebayo and Butler’s status for Heat’s matchup vs. Lakers. Also, LeBron watch is on
The Miami Heat might get Bam Adebayo and/or Jimmy Butler back for Wednesday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers. Or the Heat might again have to find a way to win without both of them.
Luka Doncic Had A Top 5 Game In NBA History, According To Advanced Stats
Luka Doncic's 60-point and 21-rebound triple double is ranking among the greatest NBA games ever player according to advanced stats.
Jimmy Butler's Instagram Post After The Heat Beat The Lakers
Jimmy Butler made a post to Instagram after the Miami Heat beat the Los Angeles Lakers.
Jalen Brunson's Injury Status For Knicks-Mavs Game
Jalen Brunson is on the injury report for Tuesday’s game between the New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks.
NBA Odds: Grizzlies vs. Raptors prediction, odds and pick – 12/29/2022
The Memphis Grizzlies (20-13) visit the Toronto Raptors (15-19) on Thursday night. Action tips off at 7:40 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Grizzlies-Raptors prediction and pick. Memphis has lost four of its last five games but still sits in third place in the Western...
Kings rally to edge Avalanche in shootout
Adrian Kempe scored the shootout winner and the Kings rallied from two goals down in the third period to beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-4 on Thursday.
Indiana Pacers bench steps up as team takes down Atlanta Hawks
The Indiana Pacers have had a few different common stories for their wins this season. Often, they start outings slowly and then work their way back into a game and emerge victorious. Sometimes, they'll play a team close and have a dramatic finish that comes down to the wire. The first and fourth quarters have been mainstays in the stories of their success in 2022-23.
DeMar DeRozan, Bulls subdue struggling Bucks in OT
DeMar DeRozan scored a team-high 42 points to go with 10 rebounds and Nikola Vucevic added 15 points and 14
San Antonio Spurs will face off with Southwest Division rivals the Dallas Mavs this weekend
Injuries continue to play a factor for the Spurs, who sat out five players, including three starters, in a staggering loss to the Phoenix Suns.
NBA Odds: Thunder vs. Hornets prediction, odds and pick – 12/29/2022
The Oklahoma City Thunder will clash with the Charlotte Hornets as the two teams face off at the Spectrum Center on Thursday night. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Thunder-Hornets prediction and pick. The Thunder defeated the San Antonio Spurs 130-114 on Tuesday. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander...
Knicks' Jalen Brunson to Make Anticipated Return to AAC
The Dallas Mavericks are set to take on Jalen Brunson's New York Knicks on Tuesday for the first time since his free agency departure.
