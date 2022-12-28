ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Effingham Radio

Miley Cyrus Asks To Be Taken Off Song She Recorded With Morrissey

Miley Cyrus has asked to be taken off of Morrissey‘s upcoming album called Bonfire Of Teenagers. She recorded backing vocals for one of the unreleased songs almost two years ago. This happened as Morrissey announced on social media that he would be leaving Capitol Records. There were several big...
The Independent

Morrissey claims Miley Cyrus wants vocals removed from collaboration

Miley Cyrus apparently requested that her vocals be removed from a Morrissey album track.The former Smiths frontman posted the update from his online message portal “Messages from Morrissey”.“Miley Cyrus now wants to be taken off the song ‘I Am Veronica’ for which she volunteered backing vocals almost two years ago,” said the message posted on Christmas eve.The news follows an update that Morrissey posted regarding his apparent departure from his Los Angeles-based label, Capitol Records.“This comes at a time when Morrissey has disassociated himself with Capitol Records (Los Angeles), who control the hidden album Bonfire of Teenagers,” contiunued the...
MarketRealist

What Happened to Simon Cowell's Face? Details on Millionaire TV Executive

Many people have developed a sort of a love-hate relationship with music executive and TV producer Simon Cowell over his snarky remarks and critical feedback. Overall, though, most would agree that their love for Cowell outweighs the hate. The rise in concern over Cowell’s December 2022 face transformation confirms this.
The Independent

The Specials lead singer Terry Hall dies aged 63

Terry Hall, lead singer of The Specials, has died at the age of 63, the band has announced.The singer-songwriter rose to fame as part of the band, who were pioneers of the ska scene in the UK.A statement released the band’s official Twitter account on Monday said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing, following a brief illness, of Terry, our beautiful friend, brother and one of the most brilliant singers, songwriters and lyricists this country has ever produced.“Terry was a wonderful husband and father and one of the kindest, funniest, and most genuine of souls. His music...
womansday.com

See Katie Holmes Drop Jaws While Wearing a Show-Stopping Old Hollywood Dress

Folks, Katie Holmes doesn't miss with her fashion choices. Back in September 2018, the former Dawson's Creek star had everyone's jaws on the floor when she stepped out for the New York Collection by Harry Winston event at the Rainbow Room. The actress strutted New York City's streets in a red cocktail dress featuring a V-neckline and hung off the shoulders. The sleeves also had a cape-like look to them, giving a modern twist to the retro outfit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rolling Stone

Morrissey Album Likely Delayed Again as Miley Cyrus Wants Guest Spot Taken Off

Over 18 months after Morrissey first announced his upcoming album Bonfire of Teenagers, the LP appears to be indefinitely shelved once again after the singer revealed he has parted ways with his record label. Also delaying its release: Miley Cyrus wants her backing vocals removed from one of the album tracks. In a pair of messages posted to Morrissey Central (via NME) — the singer’s go-to mouthpiece — Morrissey revealed that he has “voluntarily withdrawn from any association” with Capitol Records, the label that was set to release Bonfire of Teenagers in Feb. 2023. The singer also “voluntarily parted company”...

Comments / 0

Community Policy