Terry Hall, lead singer of The Specials, has died at the age of 63, the band has announced.The singer-songwriter rose to fame as part of the band, who were pioneers of the ska scene in the UK.A statement released the band’s official Twitter account on Monday said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing, following a brief illness, of Terry, our beautiful friend, brother and one of the most brilliant singers, songwriters and lyricists this country has ever produced.“Terry was a wonderful husband and father and one of the kindest, funniest, and most genuine of souls. His music...

10 DAYS AGO