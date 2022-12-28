Read full article on original website
coladaily.com
Day 2: Chick-fil-A Classic recap
The opening round of the American Division of the 20th annual Chick-fil-A Classic hasn’t been kind to teams from South Carolina. There are four teams from South Carolina – Keenan, AC Flora, Lexington and host River Bluff. Keenan knocked off AC Flora 53-47 in an opening round game on Tuesday and are the only team that moved on to the semifinals. The Raiders have a date with Wheeler (GA) Thursday night in the final game of the day. The Wildcats are ranked No. 17 in the country by ESPN and defeated River Bluff 66-38 on Tuesday.
Staley, No. 1 South Carolina making a point with new guards
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s Dawn Staley believes her point guards this season have all the skills necessary to help the Gamecocks win another national title. Everything except experience. “Experience,” Staley said, “is irreplaceable.”. The Hall of Famer and one of the game’s greatest point...
coladaily.com
Camden, Keenan girls take centerstage at Chick-fil-A Classic
The Chick-fil-A Classic is known nationally for the top-notch talent it’s brought to the Columbia area over the 20-year existence of the tournament. Photos of past stars Steph Curry, Zion Williamson and Anthony Edwards hang in the rafters as just some of the past stars that are now playing in the NBA.
Teen suspect taken into custody for Lubbock Christmas night murder, police said
The Lubbock Police Department asked for the public's help Wednesday in finding an "armed and dangerous" suspect identified as Jamaree Shepherd, 16, in the deadly shooting of 20-year-old Ivan Reed.
'Minor fights' at DJJ send some to emergency room over Christmas weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) continues to face challenges as the year comes to an end. According to Senator Katrina Shealy, who helps oversee the system, there were what she describes as minor fights this week, which sent some young people to the emergency room. One of the minors received stitches to the forehead. No staff were injured, according to Shealy.
WRDW-TV
Man, woman shot dead in their home near Johnston
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man and a woman were found shot dead this week in a Saluda County mobile home. It happened Tuesday evening in the Johnston area, according to the Saluda County Coroner’s Office. The bodies of the man and woman were found in their mobile home...
Sumter man killed in Lee County crash identified
LEE COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities have identified a man who died in a crash that also injured another on Monday in Lee County. According to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 3 p.m. on Rembert Church Road about 12 miles south of Bishopville. Ridgeway said a 1986 International tractor-trailer was heading south on the road when a 2020 Chevrolet sedan heading north crossed the center line and sideswiped it.
Coroner identifies man killed in I-26 wrong-way crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a wrong-way crash on I-26. 50-year-old Darl Johnson of Elloree, S.C. died at the scene on Tuesday morning, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell D. Hartwell said. According to SCHP, the crash occurred just after midnight Tuesday at mile marker 188, 1 mile […]
WIS-TV
Two men arrested in murder connected to body found near pond
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two men are facing murder charges in Saluda county in connection to a body found near a pond. Sheriff Josh Price announced Thursday the arrest of Earl Valentine and Montavis Barnes in connection to the murder of Zonnie Cyrus. Cyrus was found near a pond on...
WIS-TV
“Look at God:” Family of murdered Saluda County man found next to a pond speaks after arrests
SALUDA, S.C. (WIS) - The family of a Ridge Spring man who was murdered last month near a pond in Saluda County is sharing their relief after two arrests have been made in connection with his death. On November 19, a hunter discovered 22-year-old Cyrus’ body along Hiland Farm Road...
thepeoplesentinel.com
Neighbor saves Blackville man from house fire
A Blackville man was rescued from his burning home by a neighbor. Charles Bosier’s Campbell Street home caught fire around 5:15 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 26. However, he was unable to escape due to being asleep in bed and requiring the assistance of a walker and wheelchair to walk. With firefighters on the way, neighbors stepped in to help save Bosier.
