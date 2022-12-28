Read full article on original website
NBA Legend John Stockton Claims 'Thousands' Of Athletes Have Died From The Vaccine
John Stockton shares bizarre theory on COVID-19 vaccine.
NBA roundup: Zion Williamson's career night propels Pelicans
December 29 - Zion Williamson scored his team's final 14 points as part of a career-high 43-point night as the host New Orleans Pelicans came from behind to defeat the Minnesota Timberwolves 119-118 on Wednesday night.
Z-43: Zion Williamson's Late Heroics Lead Pels Past Wolves
Zion Williamson scored a career-high 43 points and the final 14 points for the Pels as they extended their win streak to four games.
Ja Morant hands out 17 assists, Grizz down Raptors
Ja Morant scored 13 of his 19 points in the third quarter and added a career-best 17 assists as the visiting Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Toronto Raptors 119-106 Thursday night. Dillon Brooks scored 25 points and Steven Adams had 14 points and 17 rebounds for the Grizzlies, who won for...
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Toronto Raptors: Live updates
Playing on the road has been unkind to the Memphis Grizzlies. After losing three of their last four away from home, Memphis is headed north of the border to face the Toronto Raptors. The Raptors (15-19 ) are not playing their best basketball right now. They have a 10-7 home...
Ja Morant sets career high in assists as Memphis Grizzlies get back on track vs. Raptors
Suddenly, the Memphis Grizzlies looked like they were having fun again. Ja Morant was doing the "griddy" dance; Dillon Brooks was screaming at the top of his lungs after big plays; Steven Adams was owning the rebounds; and the Grizzlies were throwing alley oops. Desmond Bane also was back knocking down 3-pointers.
NBA roundup: Luka Doncic's second straight triple-double carries Mavs
Luka Doncic recorded his eighth triple-double of the season, while Christian Wood scored 12 of his 21 points in the third period as the host Dallas Mavericks sprinted past the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday for their fifth consecutive victory. Doncic finished with 35 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists...
Player grades: DeRozan, Bulls outlast Giannis, Bucks in overtime
The Chicago Bulls outlasted the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night in an overtime victory, 119-113, to give the Bucks their fourth-straight loss. Chicago rallied from an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter to force overtime on a DeMar DeRozan steal on an inbounds pass, which led to the game-tying layup from Ayo Dosunmu.
LaMelo Ball has 27 points to help Hornets beat Thunder
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LaMelo Ball had 27 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-113 on Thursday night for just their third victory in the last 14 games. P.J. Washington added 25 points on 10-of-13 shooting and Charlotte got a...
Thunder's Aleksej Pokusevski: Will Miss At Least 6 Weeks
Pokusevski sustained a non-displaced tibial plateau fracture in his left leg during Tuesday's game and will be re-evaluated in six to eight weeks, Nick Crain of Forbes.com reports. Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said Pokusevski's injury isn't "long-long term," so he will likely return before the end of the season. Darius...
Gameday: Suns Visit Raptors in Battle of Struggling Teams
Both the Phoenix Suns and Toronto Raptors are riding the struggle bus heading into their Friday night meeting.
Freefalling Knicks can’t defend bottom-dwelling Spurs in 5th straight loss
Julius Randle scored a season-high 41 points, while Immanuel Quickley added a career-high 36. But their individual offensive brilliance was not enough to cover up the New York Knicks‘ lethargic defense as they fell to one of the NBA’s worst teams this season. Shorthanded and still reeling from...
Bulls storm back to beat Bucks, DeRozan scores 42
There was Jack, basically known for his reign of terror against giants. David slinging against your Biblical goliath. There was Buster Douglas, the 1980 US Olympic hockey team and the tortoise, of course. The Bulls haven’t won any races yet, but they certainly are getting the hang of slaying the giants.
Raptors List Fred VanVleet, Precious Achiuwa as Questionable vs. Suns
The Toronto Raptors list Fred VanVleet and Precious Achiuwa as questionable to play Friday against the Phoenix Suns
