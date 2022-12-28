ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Yardbarker

Ja Morant hands out 17 assists, Grizz down Raptors

Ja Morant scored 13 of his 19 points in the third quarter and added a career-best 17 assists as the visiting Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Toronto Raptors 119-106 Thursday night. Dillon Brooks scored 25 points and Steven Adams had 14 points and 17 rebounds for the Grizzlies, who won for...
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

NBA roundup: Luka Doncic's second straight triple-double carries Mavs

Luka Doncic recorded his eighth triple-double of the season, while Christian Wood scored 12 of his 21 points in the third period as the host Dallas Mavericks sprinted past the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday for their fifth consecutive victory. Doncic finished with 35 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists...
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

LaMelo Ball has 27 points to help Hornets beat Thunder

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LaMelo Ball had 27 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-113 on Thursday night for just their third victory in the last 14 games. P.J. Washington added 25 points on 10-of-13 shooting and Charlotte got a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NBA

Bulls storm back to beat Bucks, DeRozan scores 42

There was Jack, basically known for his reign of terror against giants. David slinging against your Biblical goliath. There was Buster Douglas, the 1980 US Olympic hockey team and the tortoise, of course. The Bulls haven’t won any races yet, but they certainly are getting the hang of slaying the giants.
MILWAUKEE, WI

